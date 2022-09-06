ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malcum Sex
6d ago

Damn dismantle crime gangs…..city needs to dismantle crime period 🤷🏾‍♂️

Birmingham man shot to death next to Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Birmingham man was found shot to death next to a Wells Fargo ATM in Homewood on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The Homewood Police Department said officers responded to the bank on West Valley Avenue at 12:43 p.m. and arrived to find the victim on the ground next to a freestanding ATM.
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Fairfield man killed in shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 44-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham on September 9 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Demond Hughley, of Fairfield, was shot during an assault on 3rd Avenue North around 9:21 p.m. Hughley was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment but later died from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Women Breaking Barriers: Joy Is Our Journey dream bus tour in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The ”Joy Is Our Journey” dream bus tour will make a stop at Kelly Ingram Park in Birmingham this weekend. It will feature workshops for young women entrepreneurs, girls interested in STEM careers, health, beauty, and much more! WVTM 13’s Carla Wade caught up with Malikah Berry Rogers, the executive director of theSouthern Black Girls and Women's Consortium in Selma to learn more. Watch the Project CommUNITY Women Breaking Barriers story in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

One person shot in Jones Valley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman mourns loss of third son to violence

Theta Johnson stood outside the yellow crime scene tape with grief written all over her face as she stared at the blood-stained white sheet that covered her son’s body. Johnson’s son, 32-year-old Rodriquez “Dreke” Powell, and her nephew, 35-year-old Justin Taylor, had just been shot in a hail of gunfire while they sat inside a Ford Mustang in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

HAZMAT scare forces Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate workers, 26 dogs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A suspicious smell forced Dog Days of Birmingham to evacuate the building Monday morning. Learn more in the video above. Shortly after 8 a.m., Birmingham firefighters said they responded to a possible HAZMAT leak at the business on 18th Street North. Upon arriving, they learned two employees reported feeling ill.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Friday night. According to BPD, the shooting occurred around 9:30 pm at 3rd Avenue North near 12th street north. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. No suspect is in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Suspect in custody after man shot in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. According to BPD, an adult male was shot in the 2400 block of Carlos Ave around 7:15 p.m. Their injuries are considered non life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Woman shot while inside Center Point home

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A woman was getting medical treatment at a hospital, after being shot in Center Point last night. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says deputies were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Street NE about 8:40 Saturday night. Deputies found a 36-year-old woman suffering...
CENTER POINT, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Bessemer shooting

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon where two people were shot, leaving one injured and another dead. According to officers, four people were involved in an argument in the area of McNeil Park in Bessemer’s Pipe Shop community. Preliminary investigation shows the argument started over a child […]
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man killed at Homewood ATM identified

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Homewood Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near a Wells Fargo Bank Sunday afternoon. According to HPD, responded to shots fired with a person down at the “Stand Alone ATM” on the Wells Fargo Bank property, located at 325 West Valley Avenue. Officers arrived a found a 35-year-old […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
CBS 42

Center Point woman shot in drive-by in

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Saturday night. According to officers, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the 2100 block of NE in Center Point. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a 36-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Argument turned shooting in Bessemer leaves 1 dead, another injured

BESSEMER, Ala. — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Bessemer Monday afternoon. The Bessemer Police Department said the shooting happened at about 1:10 p.m. in the area of McNeil Park in the city's Pipe Shop community, where four people had been involved in an argument before shots were fired.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Man shot, robbed in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Brighton Police are investigating a shooting and robbery that occurred Saturday morning. According to BPD, a 52-year-old man was shot and robbed around 9:37 a.m. on 20 Short Perry Avenue. Details are limited at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.
BRIGHTON, AL

