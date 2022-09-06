MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The man convicted of killing three men during a workplace shooting spree in Shelby County, Alabama is seeking a less invasive execution. Alan Eugene Miller is set to die on Sept. 22 for the 1999 triple murder, and he may become the first Alabama inmate to be executed with the state's new nitrogen hypoxia method. Learn more in the video above.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO