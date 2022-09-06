Read full article on original website
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
Officials: Buckhannon-Upshur High School lockdown was over social media post
Buckhannon-Upshur High School was put on a precautionary lockdown until further notice Thursday morning, according to an alert sent by the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Deputy responds to active shooter training concerns in Randolph County Schools
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Randolph County Schools and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are working together to provide active shooter and reunification training to all schools in their county. Each school has a different day for its active shooter training, and students will not be in school on that day. Guardians were notified of the […]
Voting districts change again in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Some Marion County residents will have to find a new site to cast their ballot for the second time this year. The Marion County Commission approved the change of polling precinct district lines at their meeting on Wednesday. Officials say the change is because errors were made during the recent […]
Grafton City Hospital appoints new CAO
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Grafton City hospital has appointed a new Chief Administrative Officer. Melissa Lockwood has been appointed the CAO of Grafton City Hospital. She is also the CAO of Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital. Kevin Gessler, former CAO for Grafton City Hospital, will continue coordination of finances...
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
Coffee with the Mayor seeks citizen input in Weston
The City of Weston held its first Coffee with the Mayor event on Wednesday at The Coffeehouse in Weston. Kim Harrison-Edwards, City of Weston Mayor, said the purpose of the event is to gather comments, suggestions and concerns from citizens.
New Children’s Crisis Center to be built in Elkins
A new Children's Crisis Center will be built in Elkins to offer shelter to children who need to be removed from their homes, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced on Tuesday.
New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
Three day Passport Fair in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating National Passport Awareness Month by having a passport fair.
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
What to expect at the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and Youth Block Party are both scheduled for Friday ahead of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from festival organizers.
Closure along US 250 in Marion County scheduled for Friday
Drivers will need to take an alternate route along US 250 in Marion County on Friday, Sept. 9 due to a road closure, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
Marion County Schools to Implement Facial Recognition
(TNS) — Safety has been the primary focus of Marion County Schools as of late. Tuesday evening, the Marion County Board of Education met for its regular meeting and heard a presentation from Marion County Sheriff Jimmy Riffle and Marion County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Executive Director Chris McIntire for an update on the district's facility security.
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
