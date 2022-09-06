Read full article on original website
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Terrifying footage shows great white near US beach after brutal shark attack caught on camera
A HORRIFYING great white shark has been caught on camera swimming off the US coast. Scientists tagged the large beast for tracking purposes during a summer of savage shark attacks. The fat-bellied shark is shown in an intimate encounter with scientists, breathing through its massive gills as it swims ominously...
Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Lightning kills man and woman aboard separate jet skis in Puerto Rico
Two people aboard jet skis were killed by lightning in waters along southern Puerto Rico, police said Monday. Authorities said lightning first struck a 36-year-old man driving a jet ski and then made contact with a 26-year-old woman who was a passenger on another nearby. The driver of the second...
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
A Bull Shark Killed A US Tourist In The Bahamas & She Was Snorkeling In A Popular Spot
A U.S. cruise ship passenger was attacked and killed by a shark while snorkeling at a popular spot in the Bahamas earlier this week, officials say. The passenger, a 58-year-old mother from Pennsylvania, was on holiday with her family on the Royal Caribbean ship Harmony of the Seas, reported CNN.
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
A cruise ship passenger died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas
A cruise ship passenger from Pennsylvania died Tuesday after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Horror moment savaged remains of great white shark slaughtered by ‘serial’ killer whales washes up on beach
THIS is the horrifying moment the remains of a great white shark that was savaged to death washed up on a South African beach. The shark was slaughtered by a pair of "serial" killer whales before its body was discovered at Hartenbos Beach, in Mossel Bay. Shocking photos show the...
Shark seen lurking yards from shore in eerie footage hours after snorkeler mauled at second beach on Labor Day weekend
DRAMATIC footage has captured the moment a shark was seen lurking close to the coastline during the Labor Day weekend. The sighting in California happened on September 3 – the same day that a woman, who was possibly snorkeling, was mauled off the coast of Hawaii. Andy Kubik recorded...
17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash
A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.
Florida wildlife park director loses arm after alligator attack — his second bite in 10 years
Two weeks after an alligator attack left him severely wounded, the director of a wildlife park in Venus, Florida, underwent surgery to amputate one of his arms below the elbow. Greg Graziani, who operates a facility called Florida Gator Gardens where alligators are bred and trained, was "seriously injured during a routine interaction" with one of the park's large reptiles, according to a Facebook post shared to the facility's official page.
How to survive a shark attack -- or better yet, avoid one entirely
You are incredibly unlikely to be attacked by a shark. But if you are that very rare person who is, here's what to do when a shark goes after you.
Shark sightings skyrocket over Labor Day weekend after woman, 51, suffers ‘serious bite’ at US beach
SHARK sightings skyrocketed over the Labor Day weekend after a vacationing woman was attacked in Hawaii. The 51-year-old visiting from France was taken to a local medical facility in critical condition for what the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources calls a "serious bite." A 12-14 foot shark was...
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas
On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.
California celebrity whale named Fran dies after being struck by ship
One of California’s best-known whales washed up on shore after being killed when it was struck by a ship, scientists say.The 49-foot humpback whale, named Fran by researchers, came to shore in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco.Marine biologists say that Fran was in good health and well-nourished, but that she had suffered a fatal skull injury, most likely caused by a ship strike.Researchers say that she had her only child with her and it is not known if it survived or was also killed.Humpback whales can live as long as 90 years, but Fran was just...
