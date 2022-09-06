One of California’s best-known whales washed up on shore after being killed when it was struck by a ship, scientists say.The 49-foot humpback whale, named Fran by researchers, came to shore in Half Moon Bay, 30 miles south of San Francisco.Marine biologists say that Fran was in good health and well-nourished, but that she had suffered a fatal skull injury, most likely caused by a ship strike.Researchers say that she had her only child with her and it is not known if it survived or was also killed.Humpback whales can live as long as 90 years, but Fran was just...

