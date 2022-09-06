Read full article on original website
2 Clarksburg men indicted in separate federal drug cases
Two Clarksburg men were indicted on federal drug charges in separate cases on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia announced in press releases on its website.
Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been charged after officers said a store in Fairmont was robbed on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a panic alarm at West Side Market in Fairmont just before 5:30 Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with the...
UPDATE: No evidence of a gun found at Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials on scene tell 5 News law enforcement swept the school and no evidence of a gun was found. Students may dismiss, but it is not a mandatory dismissal. Officials said there does not appear to be a credible threat toward the school based on their...
Troopers: Man arrested for causing pregnant woman to crash car in Buckhannon
A man has been charged after West Virginia State Police say he caused a pregnant woman to crash her car in Upshur County.
3 out-of-state residents charged for drugs in Star City
STAR CITY, W.Va. — Three out-of-state residents have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Star City. On Sept. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department were performing a routine patrol of the area of Boyers Avenue in Star City when they observed a vehicle “with an item hanging from […]
Preston County murderer sentenced to life in prison
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – Andrew Prudnick, who was convicted back in May of a deadly shooting in Preston County, has been denied acquittal and a motion for a new trial. Prudnick was found guilty of murdering Ryan Sines, whom he shot multiple times in November 2020. During his sentencing on Wednesday, state representatives recapped that […]
3 charged after armed robbery caught on camera in Fairmont
Three men were charged after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store.
Two Harrison County men indicted on drug charges
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jack F. Gibbins, III, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Gibbins, 44, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Gibbins is accused of selling more than five grams of methamphetamine in July 2021 in Harrison County.
Woman charged for marijuana after vehicle pursuit in Marion County
A woman has been charged after a vehicle pursuit through Marion County results in officers finding a large amount of marijuana.
Deputies: Man out on bond for drug and ginseng bust arrested for felony DUI
A man was arrested in Upshur County Friday after deputies say they stopped a motorcycle with improper registration on Route 33 and learned the driver's license was revoked for DUI, and that he was out on bond.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
Houston woman sentenced for role in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring
A Texas woman has been sentenced for her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation based out of a Morgantown apartment.
Morgantown Police Department K-9 dies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of its K-9′s passed away on Tuesday. K-9 Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment, according to the MPD’s Facebook page. K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels and was partnered with...
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Fairmont woman charged after allegedly driving ‘under influence of stimulants’ with children in vehicle
A woman has been charged after allegedly driving while "under the influence of stimulants" with children in her vehicle in Fairmont.
