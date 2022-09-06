ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

WDTV

Attempted murder one of 62 indictments returned in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Grand Jury indicted 62 people during its September term. Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney Rachel Romano presented the cases. The most notable indictment returned was against Dalton Richards, of Worthington. Richards allegedly stabbed a man in Stonewood in November 2021. He was at large...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Upshur County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
County
Upshur County, WV
WDTV

Three people charged after alleged store robbery in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Three people have been charged after officers said a store in Fairmont was robbed on Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a panic alarm at West Side Market in Fairmont just before 5:30 Wednesday morning, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with the...
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 out-of-state residents charged for drugs in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. — Three out-of-state residents have been charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop in Star City. On Sept. 6, officers with the Star City Police Department were performing a routine patrol of the area of Boyers Avenue in Star City when they observed a vehicle “with an item hanging from […]
STAR CITY, WV
#Dui#Influence
WBOY 12 News

Preston County murderer sentenced to life in prison

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – Andrew Prudnick, who was convicted back in May of a deadly shooting in Preston County, has been denied acquittal and a motion for a new trial. Prudnick was found guilty of murdering Ryan Sines, whom he shot multiple times in November 2020. During his sentencing on Wednesday, state representatives recapped that […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Two Harrison County men indicted on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jack F. Gibbins, III, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Gibbins, 44, was indicted today on one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 5 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Gibbins is accused of selling more than five grams of methamphetamine in July 2021 in Harrison County.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Morgantown Police Department K-9 dies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of its K-9′s passed away on Tuesday. K-9 Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment, according to the MPD’s Facebook page. K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels and was partnered with...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
MORGANTOWN, WV

