SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.

SUMMERSVILLE, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO