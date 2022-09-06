Read full article on original website
Brushy Fork CEOS hosts Mini Fair
BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 6, members of the Brushy Fork Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hosted their Mini Fair in front of the Upshur County Courthouse. The Mini Fair took place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair boasted a variety of homemade goods, including soups, pepperoni rolls and baked goods, as well as crafts, nick-nacks, raffles and more!
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend
COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found
UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
What to expect at the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival
The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament and Youth Block Party are both scheduled for Friday ahead of the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival on Saturday and Sunday, according to a press release from festival organizers.
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
Three day Passport Fair in Clarksburg
The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library is celebrating National Passport Awareness Month by having a passport fair.
Deputy responds to active shooter training concerns in Randolph County Schools
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Randolph County Schools and the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department are working together to provide active shooter and reunification training to all schools in their county. Each school has a different day for its active shooter training, and students will not be in school on that day. Guardians were notified of the […]
Officials: Buckhannon-Upshur High School lockdown was over social media post
Buckhannon-Upshur High School was put on a precautionary lockdown until further notice Thursday morning, according to an alert sent by the Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Bridgeport Fire Chief: Fire at Schwan’s started by gloves on heater
At least six fire departments responded to a fire at Schwan's Home Services on West Industrial Park Road in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek
NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort. Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The Nutter Fort...
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
4 years unsolved: Reward offered in Grafton homicide case
Four years later, a Grafton man's homicide case is still open, and a reward is being offered for any information reported to law enforcement that leads to the arrest and conviction of his killer or killers.
Where to get free Narcan in West Virginia for Save a Life Day
Thursday, Sept. 8 is Save a Life Day, when many advocacy groups give out free naloxone in the hopes that someone can go on to reverse an opioid overdose before it turns deadly.
Morgantown Police Department K-9 dies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of its K-9′s passed away on Tuesday. K-9 Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment, according to the MPD’s Facebook page. K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels and was partnered with...
3 charged after armed robbery caught on camera in Fairmont
Three men were charged after an armed robbery was caught on camera at a Fairmont convenience store.
Restaurant Road Trip: Brownie House
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to the Brownie House in Morgantown for some hand-crafted gourmet brownies. Its location in the Seneca Center has only been open since May 2022, but co-owner Karen Higgins has been baking her family recipe for West Virginians much longer than that. […]
East Fairmont High School announces early dismissal amid nearby water main repairs
East Fairmont High School has called an early dismissal for Wednesday, Sept. 7 because of low water pressure.
