Brushy Fork CEOS hosts Mini Fair

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 6, members of the Brushy Fork Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) hosted their Mini Fair in front of the Upshur County Courthouse. The Mini Fair took place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair boasted a variety of homemade goods, including soups, pepperoni rolls and baked goods, as well as crafts, nick-nacks, raffles and more!
West Virginia’s oldest fair taking place this weekend

COWAN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The oldest county fair in the state has returned after a two-year absence due to the worldwide pandemic. The Webster County Fair is now celebrating its 102nd year and still holds the title for the longest-running fair in the state. It also hosts the longest flower show in the state which is […]
The first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park event is coming to Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – While a significant portion of producers and consumers alike have embraced the mass production/hyper consumerist geared facets of an increasingly capitalistic society, many folks maintain that the best products are crafted individually with care and personality. Among these folks are those who will be bringing the first annual Mountain Makers’ in the Park vendor event to Southern West Virginia.
UPDATE: Taylor County teen found

UPDATE: SEPT. 8, 8:03 A.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — According to the Grafton Fire Department, the missing 16-year-old was found. ORIGINAL: SEPT. 6, 6:28 P.M.: CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Officials are searching for a teen missing from Carlson Heights in Taylor County, according to the Grafton Fire Department. According to a Facebook post by the […]
Investigation continues after “concerning social media post” connected to Buckhannon-Upshur High School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Things returned to normal at Buckhannon-Upshur High School by midday Thursday following a precautionary lockdown earlier in the day. “We have resumed normal operations at the high school,” Upshur County Schools Director of Safety and Emergency Preparedness Matthew Sisk said. “We are taking some extra safety precautions for the remainder of the day just to help make sure everyone feels as safe as possible.”
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
Woman transported after being rescued from Elk Creek

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday evening after being rescued by emergency crews from Elk Creek in Nutter Fort. Crews received a call for a water rescue shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. The Nutter Fort...
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Morgantown Police Department K-9 dies

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Police Department says one of its K-9′s passed away on Tuesday. K-9 Hunter was diagnosed with a spinal disorder that had progressed beyond treatment, according to the MPD’s Facebook page. K-9 Hunter was certified at Shallow Creek Kennels and was partnered with...
Restaurant Road Trip: Brownie House

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – For this week’s Restaurant Road Trip, we’re taking you to the Brownie House in Morgantown for some hand-crafted gourmet brownies.   Its location in the Seneca Center has only been open since May 2022, but co-owner Karen Higgins has been baking her family recipe for West Virginians much longer than that.   […]
