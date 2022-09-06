Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
WBAY Green Bay
Menasha police ask neighbors to join voluntary list of home surveillance cameras
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - If you live in Menasha and have a home surveillance camera, police are asking you to participate in a voluntary database that could help investigators react faster in solving a crime. Police canvass neighborhoods for camera footage after a crime is committed. Having this database would...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
WISN
K9 helps catch jail escapee in Brown County
GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is back in custody thanks to the help of a K9 officer. Justin J. Dietrich, 35, escaped through the loading dock area of the jail at about 10:30 a.m. Monday and ran east through farm fields, WBAY-TV reported.
whby.com
Peeping tom on the loose in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are looking for a peeping tom. The man was spotted looking into windows on the east side of the city this week.
dailydodge.com
$500K Bond Set For Homeless Fond Du Lac Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide
(Fond du Lac) Cash bond was set $500,000 for a homeless Fond du Lac man suspected of shooting another person in the parking lot of a Family Dollar. Christopher Bell is facing numerous felony charges including Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide, First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and multiple counts of Bail Jumping.
WSAW
Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
seehafernews.com
Two Men Discovered Dead in Appleton
The bodies of two men were discovered in a home in Appleton on Monday. The Appleton Police Department says the men were found in a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. As is the case in all death investigations, details are very scarce at this point, but...
seehafernews.com
Another Car Stolen in Sheboygan, May be Part of a Nationwide Trend
The Sheboygan Police Department is investigating a car theft in the city, but it may actually be a part of a nationwide trend. This is a situation that is reportedly stemming from a YouTuber who is posting videos about how to steal different types of cars. This is a problem...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Shooting Suspect Deemed Competent to Stand Trial
A man charged in a 2020 shooting case in Green Bay has been deemed competent to stand trial. 25-year-old Sedric King pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He is accused of shooting his father,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Destroys Soda Machine, Attempts to Set His Former Residence on Fire
A Manitowoc man is back in police custody after a series of incidents on Monday (September 5th). Officers were called to the 1400 block of Division Street on a report of a man destroying a soda machine outside of a business. The owners of Candy Division told officers that the...
wearegreenbay.com
Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
wearegreenbay.com
De Pere resident charged with stalking, tells police he wanted to ‘make sure she was happy’
HOBART, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from De Pere told police that he wanted to make sure a woman ‘was happy’ after allegedly driving past her house and is now facing a stalking charge. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 54-year-old Gerald Cornelius Jr....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
whby.com
Menasha Police forming security video registry
MENASHA, Wis–The Menasha Police Department is asking residents to register their security camera systems with them. The department wants to compile a confidential list of people with camera systems that could be accessed to help in future investigations. Currently, officers have to go door to door following an incident...
wearegreenbay.com
Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
WBAY Green Bay
County officials: Jail escape was unrelated to staffing shortages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of an inmate’s escape earlier this week and who may have helped him. Justin Dietrich, 35, was arrested Tuesday night, more than 36 hours after he escaped through the loading dock area of the jail Monday morning. He was serving a probation sentence until mid-December for domestic violence disorderly conduct and was also being held on bond while facing drug charges.
Door County Pulse
Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Garage Structure
A row of detached garages located behind the Alabama Place Apartments at 919 Alabama Place sustained significant damage Aug. 31. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 4 pm. A cloud of smoke produced by the blaze could be seen billowing from the site through...
18-year-old man killed by train in Oshkosh, police say
An 18-year-old man died after authorities say he was hit by a train in Oshkosh early Sunday morning.
