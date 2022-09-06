GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of an inmate’s escape earlier this week and who may have helped him. Justin Dietrich, 35, was arrested Tuesday night, more than 36 hours after he escaped through the loading dock area of the jail Monday morning. He was serving a probation sentence until mid-December for domestic violence disorderly conduct and was also being held on bond while facing drug charges.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO