Green Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

K9 helps catch jail escapee in Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. — An inmate who escaped from the Brown County Jail is back in custody thanks to the help of a K9 officer. Justin J. Dietrich, 35, escaped through the loading dock area of the jail at about 10:30 a.m. Monday and ran east through farm fields, WBAY-TV reported.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WSAW

Charges filed in Langlade County fatal crash

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Prosecutors have filed charges against a 30-year-old White Lake man in the hit-and-run death of a moped driver. Cory Hansen remains in the Langlade County Jail on $500,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be formally charged Monday with first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and battery to a law enforcement officer.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Men Discovered Dead in Appleton

The bodies of two men were discovered in a home in Appleton on Monday. The Appleton Police Department says the men were found in a residence in the 900 block of North Richmond Street. As is the case in all death investigations, details are very scarce at this point, but...
APPLETON, WI
#Green Bay Police
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Shooting Suspect Deemed Competent to Stand Trial

A man charged in a 2020 shooting case in Green Bay has been deemed competent to stand trial. 25-year-old Sedric King pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect on a charge of Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide. He is accused of shooting his father,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Temporary 3-day closure for section of Oneida Street in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a section of South Oneida Street in Green Bay will temporarily close for three days beginning Thursday. Authorities say the closure is due to a ‘special event being held at the Resch Expo,’ and closures will...
GREEN BAY, WI
Public Safety
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All lanes are now open on WIS 26 in Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 9/8/22 – 4:44 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked the southbound lanes of WIS 26 near I-41 in Oshkosh earlier. Officials say that all lanes on WIS 26 are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
OSHKOSH, WI
whby.com

Menasha Police forming security video registry

MENASHA, Wis–The Menasha Police Department is asking residents to register their security camera systems with them. The department wants to compile a confidential list of people with camera systems that could be accessed to help in future investigations. Currently, officers have to go door to door following an incident...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Law enforcement seeking community’s help finding wanted fugitive

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Agencies throughout Brown County are looking for the public’s help in locating Sandra Weiss, who has active warrants throughout Brown and Washington County. Weiss is wanted for Possession of Cocaine, Bailjumping, and Drug Paraphernalia. She also has an active Department of Corrections warrant...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

County officials: Jail escape was unrelated to staffing shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances of an inmate’s escape earlier this week and who may have helped him. Justin Dietrich, 35, was arrested Tuesday night, more than 36 hours after he escaped through the loading dock area of the jail Monday morning. He was serving a probation sentence until mid-December for domestic violence disorderly conduct and was also being held on bond while facing drug charges.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Fire Damages Sturgeon Bay Garage Structure

A row of detached garages located behind the Alabama Place Apartments at 919 Alabama Place sustained significant damage Aug. 31. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department was called to the scene shortly before 4 pm. A cloud of smoke produced by the blaze could be seen billowing from the site through...
STURGEON BAY, WI

