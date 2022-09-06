Dodgers News: Recent Losses are Not Enough to Dethrone LA in Power Rankings

The Dodgers entered unfamiliar territory with a couple of losses but still remain in a familiar place

This week the Dodgers lost their first series since last July, losing two out three games to the Mets , and have lost five of their last 10 games. The Dodgers are still 50 games above .500 after the losses.

All is right in LA as the Dodgers' complete dominance over the league this season still secures them with the number one spot for this week's power rankings (via Zach Buchanan and James Fegan , The Athletic). Even with the loss of Tony Gonsolin , the Dodgers still have three players under 3.00 ERA.

"In reality, a down week for the Dodgers is like Super Star-powered Mario for everyone else. They are 19 games ahead of the Padres in the division. The Mets or Braves may make for dangerous postseason foes, but they have no chance of catching L.A. in the standings. Even reclamation project Joey Gallo is showing signs of life."

It seems even with the hype surrounding the team the Dodgers aren't distracted from their main goal, to win the World Series. The Dodgers remain dominant despite their recent skid and lead the league with a +291 run differential.

The next closes team is the New York Yankees with a +189 run differential yet the Dodgers sit 11 games ahead of them. The Yankees are currently sixth in the power rankings.

Even if the Dodgers continue to struggle, there are practically no chances they miss the playoffs. The Dodgers are well on their way for a potential deep run as long as they fix up some loose nuts and bolts along the way.