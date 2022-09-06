A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard. No information was immediately released about the cause of death or the person’s identity.

BELLFLOWER, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO