Man found shot to death in car in Glendora: LASD
Police and deputies are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Glendora Thursday morning. The Glendora Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the 600 block of West Bridwell Street around 8:10 a.m., where they found the unidentified man sitting in a vehicle with “apparent gunshot wounds,” according […]
Death investigation underway in Bellflower
A man was found dead today in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway.
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Shooting in Pomona
A person was shot and killed in Pomona Thursday. The shooting was reported about 3:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Fillmore Place, near Hamilton Park, according to the Pomona Police Department. The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name was not released pending notification of their next...
Man Fatally Shot in Glendora; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Thursday in Glendora and an investigation was underway.
2urbangirls.com
Man found dead in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A man died in Lancaster Wednesday and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
mynewsla.com
Death Investigation Underway in Bellflower; 91 Freeway Lanes, Off-Ramp Closed
A man was found dead Thursday in Bellflower near the scene of a reported law enforcement pursuit, prompting an hours-long closure of some lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway. Sheriff’s officials said a man was found dead around 8:35 a.m. in the 17200 block of Lakewood Boulevard. No information was immediately released about the cause of death or the person’s identity.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
signalscv.com
Fourth man identified in fatal crash
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has identified the fourth man who died as a result of a head-on collision last month on San Francisquito Canyon Road. Eugene Segura, 41, died in a hospital from blunt trauma a day after a vehicle collision on San Francisquito Canyon Road,...
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Involving Sheriff’s Department Prompts Closure of 91 Freeway Lanes
A pursuit involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Thursday prompted closure of two eastbound lanes of the Artesia (91) Freeway and an off-ramp in Bellflower. The Lakewood Boulevard off-ramp and freeway lanes 5 and 6 were closed about 9:40 a.m., and the closures were continuing early Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
mynewsla.com
Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Coachella Robberies, Stolen Vehicle
Three teens were arrested Thursday in an alleged connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Orozco, 18, of Riverside, Fabian Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year old juvenile were arrested Thursday morning after a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was shot to death in South Los Angeles, and investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime. Officers sent to the 9600 block of South Main Street about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired found the mortally wounded man lying on the front lawn of a residence, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Person Found Dead in Parked Van in Center Divider Area of 710 Freeway
A person was found dead Thursday inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in the East Los Angeles area, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near East Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
Families of South LA pursuit crash victims announce wrongful death lawsuit against LAPD
The families of two innocent victims who were killed in a pursuit crash want the Los Angeles Police Department to be held accountable, and say they would still be alive if police hadn't initiated the chase.
theeastsiderla.com
Body found in van on East LA freeway
East Los Angeles -- A person was found dead this morning inside a parked van near the center divider of the southbound 710 Freeway, authorities said. The body was discovered shortly after 6 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. News That Hits Home. The Eastsider...
mynewsla.com
Two Plead Not Guilty in Off-Duty Police Officer’s Killing
Two men pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder in connection with the fatal shooting of an off-duty Monterey Park police officer during what Los Angeles County District Attorney George GascÃ³n called a botched robbery attempt in Downey. Carlos Delcid — who is accused of gunning down off-duty Officer...
foxla.com
Woman arrested after remains of man missing since 2014 discovered in makeshift tomb
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - A woman was arrested last week after police found the remains of a man who'd been missing since 2014 in a makeshift ‘tomb’ at a San Bernardino home. Trista Spicer, 43, of San Bernardino, was booked on suspicion of murder on Sept. 2 for...
mynewsla.com
Driver Killed, Passenger Seriously Hurt in Crash at Riverside Intersection
A motorist was killed and her passenger seriously injured Thursday when her sedan slammed into a telephone pole at a Riverside intersection. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at Audrey Avenue and Jackson Street, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Emilio Angulo said that the driver, identified only as...
mynewsla.com
2 Killed in Santa Monica Plane Crash; Investigation Underway
Two people were killed Thursday when a small plane crashed at Santa Monica Airport. Fire crews and paramedics were called just before 4:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Donald Douglas Loop on reports of the crash and found the aircraft down on the tarmac, according to the Santa Monica Fire Department.
2 suspects in missing woman’s killing said third suspect shot her in the head: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ronnetta Martin had unwelcome roommates. She lived with three others in Rosamond but wanted them gone, according to a friend who told detectives she spoke with Martin daily. In July, the roommates threatened to kill her for talking to one of them disrespectfully during an argument in which Martin told them […]
