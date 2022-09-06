Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Ladson DMV shooting suspect arrested
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Wednesday arrested the man wanted in connection to a Tuesday shooting at a Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office that left two people injured. La’Ron Bess (18) of Summerville was taken into custody Wednesday evening.
live5news.com
City of North Charleston sued for crash during high-speed police chase
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is facing a new lawsuit that alleges a North Charleston Police Officer got into a high-speed chase with a suspect that ended in a dangerous crash and seriously injured a different driver on the road. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 2,...
WJCL
Deputies: 2 people shot inside South Carolina DMV office
Two people were shot Tuesday inside a South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle office, according to officials. The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said they were called about 1:30 p.m. to the Ladson DMV on Wimberly Drive. "This is a very active scene," a tweet from the sheriff's office said at...
Three arrested, deputy bit following pursuit in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was injured and another fired a gunshot during separate confrontations with suspects from a vehicle pursuit early Wednesday morning. Deputies attempted to stop a stolen Toyota sedan near I-526 and Paramount Drive shortly before 1:00 a.m., but the driver fled, leading […]
Deputies investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar off Ashley Phosphate Road. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) said they received a call about an armed robbery in progress at the store shortly after 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Both DCSO and the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) […]
abcnews4.com
Family Dollar armed robbery in N. Charleston, DCSO says
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — An armed man reportedly robbed a North Charleston Family Dollar. The incident occurred at 3974 Ashley Phosphate Road around 9:00 a.m., and police arrived within three minutes. North Charleston Police Department and Dorchester County Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene. Police say the suspect...
live5news.com
Ladson DMV shooting a first in SCDMV history, director says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The executive director of the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, said Tuesday’s shooting incident at a Ladson DMV is prompting the agency to review its safety procedures. “In the 100-year history of the DMV, we have not had a shooting incident prior to this...
live5news.com
Deputies: 3 arrested, 1 sought; deputy injured after Wednesday morning chase
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says three people were arrested and a deputy was injured after an early-morning chase Wednesday. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Knapp says another deputy involved in the chase fired a “warning shot” into the ground and investigators are conducting an internal review of the gunfire.
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson man is facing abuse charges after he reportedly assaulted a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, […]
live5news.com
Police seeking information on downtown robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man in reference to a downtown robbery. Police say the strong-arm robbery occurred on Aug. 20 on Walnut Street. The man is described as in his 30s, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds....
Five arrested on narcotics, weapons charges in Berkeley County
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested five individuals after an investigation into illegal drug activity in Moncks Corner. Agents with the Berkely County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at a residence on Cicadas Song Drive on Aug. 26 after confirming one of the occupants, Thai Viet Nguyen […]
Man arrested after bomb threat at North Charleston manufacturing plant
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police arrested a man linked to a bomb threat made at a Cummins manufacturing plant in August. On August 4, police responded to Cummins Turbo Technologies in Palmetto Commerce after an employee received a bomb threat. Police were told that a person said they “put some kind of […]
The Post and Courier
Caretaker charged in disabled man's abuse at Moncks Corner facility
MONCKS CORNER — A 22-year-old caretaker has been arrested on allegations she struck a disabled man, breaking his nose, at a residential care facility. Keontae O. Gaddist was booked Sept. 7 into the Berkeley County jail on charges of abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault and battery.
counton2.com
Charleston man sentenced to 10 years in prison for hit-and-run
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a man who pled guilty to a 2019 hit-and-run that left the victim paralyzed. Onerea Jones will serve the maximum 10-year prison sentence for the March 8, 2019 incident. Jones was driving north on...
Man arrested in connection with string of North Charleston burglaries
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the North Charleston Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday in connection with a string of burglaries in North Charleston. According to NCPD, Jarrod Randolph Green (35) is accused of burglarizing seven businesses between May 19 and Sept. 6. The following businesses were targeted: Dashi LA Ideal LLC Joe’s […]
Head-on crash injures 3 in Colleton County, troopers investigating
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a Tuesday crash that left multiple people injured in Colleton County. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the head-on crash happened along Charleston Highway/SC-64 around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. “Two vehicles struck a glancing head-on blow causing an SUV pulling a boat to overturn in the ditch,” officials said. […]
Ladson DMV employee calling for security changes at facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- An anonymous employee at the the Ladson Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) branch wants metal detectors and security guards placed in their office and others across South Carolina after a shooting in the building. The employee was helping a customer at their desk when someone who Berkeley County Sheriffs Deputies believe to […]
live5news.com
Students take stand after 10-year-old classmate injured in shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After a 10-year-old was injured in a shooting on Aug. 27, classmates at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School decided to plan a walk to fight violence on Thursday. Students, police officers and the school administration came together to walk behind the student who was shot and promote a...
NCPD: 18-year-old arrested in connection to July murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A suspect connected to a deadly July shooting was arrested Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department said. According to a release, Dontre Lamur Alston (18) was captured by Berkeley County deputies after having a warrant for murder, attempted armed robbery, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner: 71-year-old man killed in bicycle crash in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner released the name of the bicyclist killed in a crash on Saturday. David W. Dingle- a 71-year-old from Mount Pleasant- was riding his bicycle around 8 p.m. when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The MPPD is investigating...
