Utah State

22 States Where People Live the Longest

The coronavirus pandemic and other factors including an epidemic of synthetic opioid addiction and an increase in other so-called “deaths of despair” – from suicide and alcohol-related liver disease – has caused life expectancy at birth to decline in the U.S. by 1.5 years between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest data from the […]
The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
The best states in America to live in this year: report

If you’re looking for a change in where you live in 2022, you might want to consider moving to Massachusetts. That’s according to a report from WalletHub, which found the best states in America to live in this year. Massachusetts was at the top of the list. For...
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Oklahoma

Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Weather tracker: US heatwave breaks September temperature record

Through this week, the heatwave in the US has been continuing, allowing more September records to fall. Salt Lake City in Utah saw its September temperature record broken, with each day hotter than the last, until the current highest ever September temperature was recorded on Wednesday. The new September record is now 107F or 41.7C, which astonishingly is also tied as the all-time temperature record for Salt Lake City. It is extraordinary to record a tied record high temperature in meteorological autumn.
States ranked by telehealth usage among Medicare recipients

Medicare beneficiaries in urban and more densely populated states were more likely to use telehealth services during the first year of the pandemic compared to beneficiaries in more rural states, according to a new report from the HHS Office of Inspector General. The September report used data from traditional Medicare...
Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
Record 8 fledged chicks for Louisiana's wild 'whoopers'

A record eight whooping crane chicks have taken wing in Louisiana after hatching in the wild. It’s not just a record for fledglings of the world's rarest crane in Louisiana, but for any flock of the endangered birds reintroduced to the wild, the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday.The previous record was set in 2018, when six wild-hatched birds fledged in the flock that was taught to migrate between Wisconsin and Florida by following ultralight aircraft, department biologist Sara Zimorski said in an email. That same year was Louisiana's previous record wild fledgling year, at five.The mottled brown-and-white...
