Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Current

Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.  German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
NEVADA STATE

