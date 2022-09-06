Read full article on original website
Investigators sources: DNA from under Las Vegas journalist’s fingernails led to elected official’s arrest for murder
DNA found under investigative journalist Jeff German’s fingernails matched a sample taken from Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles, leading to his arrest Wednesday, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.
Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks after county official's arrest for open murder
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo is expected to release more information about a homicide investigation involving outgoing public administrator Rob Telles.
Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Robert Telles, the elected Clark County official suspected of killing longtime Las Vegas journalist Jeff German, left behind a trail of evidence that led police to his door, according to Metro Police, and landed Telles in the Clark County Detention Center where he faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon. German, an […] The post Trail of evidence led police to German’s alleged assailant appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas police take county official into custody in connection with journalist’s stabbing death
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death. Sources told Nexstar’s KLAS in Las Vegas that Telles will be charged with one...
Police: DNA links Clark County official to scene of Las Vegas journalist's killing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — DNA links the outgoing Clark County public administrator to the scene where Las Vegas veteran reporter Jeff German was killed, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced Thursday. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo confirmed at a press conference that Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of...
Police warn people to stay away from northeast valley area due to uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are asking people to stay away from a desert area in the northeast Las Vegas valley due to a recent uptick in violent incidents and crime. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Northeast Area Command issued a "safety concern notice" Friday morning via social media.
Judge: Evidence is 'quite chilling' against elected official accused in reporter's death
LAS VEGAS — A judge denied bail Thursday for an elected public official accused of murder in the death of investigative reporter Jeff German, who was stabbed multiple times outside his home over the Labor Day weekend in what authorities have described as a retaliatory killing. "It's quite chilling," Justice of the Peace Elana Graham...
Clark County public administrator arrested for murder in killing of Las Vegas reporter
Police have arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles on suspicion of murder in the killing of veteran Las Vegas reporter Jeff German. Telles was arrested by the LVMPD Wednesday night and booked into Clark County Detention Center. While police have not publicly commented on the arrest, an event number...
A reporter who investigated a Las Vegas county official was killed. Police just arrested the official in connection to the reporter's death.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department visited the home of Clark County public administrator Robert "Rob" Telles on Wednesday.
Metro: Man tried to stop son’s assault, arson rampage by shooting at him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man tried to stop his son’s assault and arson rampage by shooting at him three times, police said. Joel Ames, 39, is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, in a Sept. 3 spree that started in the west valley and ended crosstown, with him ramming […]
‘You have to make sure you get it right,’ Former Clark County DA David Roger discusses time gap in arrest of Robert Telles
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators may have needed more time to make sure they had everything they needed to prosecute Robert Telles, former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said in an interview with 8 News Now’s Heather Mills. “In any case like this, in any murder case or high profile case, you want to […]
LVMPD: Robert Telles is in custody in connection with stabbing death of journalist
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has taken Clark County Administrator Robert Telles into custody following a search warrant earlier Wednesday morning. Police spent most of the day searching the home of Robert Telles even towing two vehicles off the property. Metro plans to provide...
Police: Hat, bloody shoes provided DNA evidence in reporter’s killing
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo will hold a news conference to discuss the arrest of Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German.
25 deaths reported on Nevada roads in August, down 34% from year ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads dipped in August, bringing the state's fatality total for the year largely in line with the figure reported over the same year-ago period. There were 25 people killed reported statewide last month, according to new figures from the...
County suspends Telles’ access to county offices, property
The county's Public Administrators Office, which Robert Telles was elected to oversee, remains closed following the arrest of Telles in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas journalist Jeff German.
Police with DMV arrest Las Vegas man who sold stolen vehicle for $14k on OfferUp
Police with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles said they arrested a Las Vegas man who allegedly sold a stolen vehicle online. Chad Anthony Livingston-Cook, 23, was apprehended.
Business owners voice concerns after 17 break-ins in the southwest Las Vegas valley
Las Vegas business owners have been alert due to increased break-ins in the southwest valley. This rise has not only set the owners back financially but also caused major concerns about the crime happening again.
Las Vegas police search for man who broke into business with a crowbar
Las Vegas police describe the man as white between ages 35 and 45, 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a blue hat with a white insignia on the bill.
Clark County official arrested for open murder in journalist's killing
Clark County public administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday for open murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of local investigative reporter Jeff German.
