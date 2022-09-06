Read full article on original website
Owner of historic business calls '1923' production a mixed bag
MISSOULA, Mont. — As “1923,” a prequel to the hit series “Yellowstone,” continues filming in Uptown Butte, one business owner says the experience has been a mixed bag. Robert McMurray is the owner of Old Butte Historical Adventures, which is located on Main Street between...
Montana's Governor's Mansion
Helena has some of Montana's most notable architecture. Montana's capital city is home to a wealth of historic and cultural gems from the community’s rough-and-tumble gold mining past. One residence, in particular, gives visitors an authentic view into the wealth and influence of early Montana and its capital city — the Governor's Mansion.
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Filming of 'Yellowstone' prequel means street closures for Uptown Butte
BUTTE, Mont. — Filming of the new tv series '1923,' a prequel to 'Yellowstone' that will focus on the older generation of the Dutton family, kicks into high gear later this week in Uptown Butte. Much of the historic area of the Mining City has been transformed to look...
Never Again: Popular Montana Steakhouse Says Goodbye
A popular steakhouse that has been a destination for Montanans for over 40 years is officially closed. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana has been a gathering place for families and visitors since it first opened in 1980. The steakhouse was originally located in Belgrade, but the owner relocated to Manhattan a few months after opening.
Where is all of this smoke coming from? Well, lots of places…
Smoky skies this time of year are nothing new, but even lifelong Butte residents are commenting on how unusually thick the smoke has been over the past couple of days. What's causing it? Where is it coming from? What can we do to stay healthy?. According to inciweb, only a...
Behind The Scenes Peek at the Yellowstone Prequel being filmed in Butte
Production on the new Yellowstone prequel, "1923" is officially underway in Butte, MT. Here's what we found on a huge outdoor set.
Fire reported Monday northwest of Helena near Helmville
A fire started Monday morning northwest of Helena about 12 miles southwest of Helmville, officials said, adding it was posing access issues. The Murray fire, named after nearby Murray Creek, was reported at 6:53 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it had burned 75 acres, according to mtfireinfo.org. There was no containment reported and the cause of the blaze hasn't been determined.
Butte chief executive issues Suicide Prevention Week proclamation
BUTTE, Mont. — Montana continues to be one of the leading states annually in deaths by suicide, but local jurisdictions across the Treasure State are working to try and change that statistic. On Tuesday in the Silver-Bow County Courthouse, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher signed a proclamation declaring the week...
Butte-Silver Bow community begins long process to combat drug crisis
BUTTE, Mont. — Members of the Butte-Silver Bow community gathered at the Emergency Operations Center on Thursday night for the first of what is expected to be many Community Action Team meetings discussing how to deal with the local drug crisis, particularly with regard to fentanyl. Sheriff Ed Lester...
Next weather maker to bring a significant temperature drop
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Granite, Missoula, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Thursday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns. Breezy...
Butte-Silver Bow Council meeting turns contentious over historic preservation
BUTTE, Mont. — In a contentious meeting Tuesday evening, the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners voted 8-3 to kill a request from the local Historic Preservation Commission. The HPC had been urging the Council to allow the Committee of the Whole to formally discuss allegations from the HPC in...
Butte-Silver Bow awarded over $3 million to improve water systems
BUTTE, Mont. -- Butte, America is well-known for its historic infrastructure, dating back 50 or even 100 years. But some of that infrastructure in the county's water systems is well overdue for an overhaul. Thanks to federal funding, that overhaul is finally coming. The pumphouse on Silver Lake near Anaconda...
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Butte nurse sentenced to probation for diverting drugs
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana Department of Justice sentenced a Butte woman to five years of probation after she admitted to diverting drugs while working as a nurse on the post-operation floor at a Butte hospital. Nichole Lynn Zinda, 37, pleaded guilty to unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance in...
