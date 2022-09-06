ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Protecting Yourself & Your Business From Cyber Fraud

By Jace Opel
 2 days ago

Austin Hyslip, Marketing Manager at Arvest Bank in Joplin came by to discuss the upcoming Fraud & Cyber Risk Summit happening at Hope City Church on September 20th. This is a great event where the benefits go to a scholarship fund at MSSU for people who are majoring in Criminal Justice.

