Protecting Yourself & Your Business From Cyber Fraud
Austin Hyslip, Marketing Manager at Arvest Bank in Joplin came by to discuss the upcoming Fraud & Cyber Risk Summit happening at Hope City Church on September 20th. This is a great event where the benefits go to a scholarship fund at MSSU for people who are majoring in Criminal Justice.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0