Murray Fire grows to 65 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
Murray Fire holds steady at 55 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire, 12 miles southwest of Helmville, held steady overnight, burning 55 acres with zero containment. The fire was first reported Monday and is believed to have started from a lightning strike. Firefighters and personnel on the scene are working to strengthen control lines ahead...
MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
High winds cause Boulder Lake Fire to grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Critical fire weather conditions are causing the Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, to grow at a rapid rate. As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 300 acres. Fire crews conducted structure preparation on the Gold Creek Cabin by clearing vegetation and applying aluminized structure wrap.
Two floaters rescued after becoming stranded on Jefferson River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Floaters are okay after getting stranded in the dark and cold on the Jefferson River. Two of the party stayed behind with their gear, while four hiked out. A lifeflight helicopter ran the length of the river with a searchlight and found the two very cold and very dehydrated.
Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort
We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
US Forest Service seeks comment on proposed Holland Lake Lodge expansion
MISSOULA, Mont. — U.S. Forest Service officials held a public meeting about expansion plans for the Holland Lake Lodge north of Seeley Lake. The proposal is from Holland Lake Lodge Inc., in partnership with Powdr, a Park City-based corporation. Plans call for new buildings to be added and some...
Power outage hitting parts of Missoula
A Wednesday afternoon power outage is impacting over 2,700 NorthWestern Energy customers in Missoula.
Boulder Lake Fire grows to 25 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness has grown to 25 acres. The fire was first reported on Saturday. The cause is believed to be a lightning strike. Crews are on the scene attacking periodically from the...
Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?
DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
Cool temperatures and better air quality are coming as is potential valley frost
AIR QUALITY ALERT for Beaverhead, Deer Lodge, Gallatin, Granite, Madison, Missoula, Powell, Ravalli, and Silver Bow counties is in effect until 8 AM Friday. Air quality currently ranges from Moderate to Unhealthy. Limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible in these areas, especially children, the elderly, or those with heart or respiratory concerns.
Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment
Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
Officers investigate suspected DUI case after vehicle crashes off Polson bridge
MISSOULA, Mont. — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent a vehicle off a bridge in Polson at Riverside Park Wednesday evening. Tow trucks were able to remove the vehicle from the water's edge after it crashed at Highway 93 mile marker 61 in Polson. Officials said the vehicle...
Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?
The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
Wildfire smoke continues impacting Missoula County
Area wildfires are continuing to push out smoke and impact air quality in Missoula County — especially in the Lolo area.
Fire danger raised to very high in Missoula Co., Yellowstone
MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Missoula County and in Yellowstone National Park announced fire danger is increased to very high effective immediately. They say hot, windy conditions are drying out fuels and fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The following is a news release from Missoula County:. Hot...
