ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Murray Fire grows to 65 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire southwest of Helmville has grown to 65 acres with zero containment. Currently, 195 personnel are on the scene using aircraft to slow the fire’s progress while ground crews attack from below. The fire was reported on Monday.
HELMVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

Murray Fire holds steady at 55 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Fire, 12 miles southwest of Helmville, held steady overnight, burning 55 acres with zero containment. The fire was first reported Monday and is believed to have started from a lightning strike. Firefighters and personnel on the scene are working to strengthen control lines ahead...
HELMVILLE, MT
NBCMontana

MDT confirms some campers returned to Reserve St. Bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation returned to the Reserve Street Bridge for a trash cleanup event on Thursday. The area was previously cleaned in the spring, when 67 tons of trash were removed and saved from floating down the Clark Fork River. “There's some areas we...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Smoke continues to fill the air across western Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — Smoke continues to clog the skies in western Montana, causing unhealthy conditions for sensitive groups. A full breakdown can be found on the Montana DEQ website here. Missoula County's air quality specialist released the following information:. Conditions are currently Unhealthy in Frenchtown and trending toward Unhealthy...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
NBCMontana

2 MDT employees attacked during Reserve St. Bridge cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation Missoula district confirms two employees were assaulted during a cleanup under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday. Crews and volunteers returned to the site to continue cleanup efforts made last spring. MDT was brought in to help remove larger items. Officials...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

High winds cause Boulder Lake Fire to grow

MISSOULA, Mont. — Critical fire weather conditions are causing the Boulder Lake Fire, burning in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, to grow at a rapid rate. As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 300 acres. Fire crews conducted structure preparation on the Gold Creek Cabin by clearing vegetation and applying aluminized structure wrap.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Two floaters rescued after becoming stranded on Jefferson River

MISSOULA, Mont. — Floaters are okay after getting stranded in the dark and cold on the Jefferson River. Two of the party stayed behind with their gear, while four hiked out. A lifeflight helicopter ran the length of the river with a searchlight and found the two very cold and very dehydrated.
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

Two MDT Employees Assaulted During Reserve Street Cleanup Effort

We have learned that during the volunteer cleanup day near the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday that two Montana Department of Transportation workers were allegedly assaulted by an individual in the former camp area. Bob Vosen, Missoula District Administrator with the Montana Department of Transportation described how the day began.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBCMontana

Mullan BUILD project slightly delayed, eyeing spring completion

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mullan BUILD project in Missoula is slightly delayed entering the end of summer and beginning of fall, with the hopes of completing the project before winter. However, there have been a few bumps in the road including getting certain materials on time and relocating utilities.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Boulder Lake Fire grows to 25 acres

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness has grown to 25 acres. The fire was first reported on Saturday. The cause is believed to be a lightning strike. Crews are on the scene attacking periodically from the...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBCMontana

Bull Gin Complex fire sees over 200 acres of growth

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bull Gin Complex of fires burning in the Cabinet Mountains measured 833 acres in an overnight infrared flight Monday evening. That's an increase of 225 acres from Monday morning's total. The fire consists of several smaller fires. The Government Mountain Fire is burning approximately two...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Help Me Ben: Could the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge be on the move?

DEER LODGE, Mont. – A state prison has been in the town of Deer Lodge since the 1870s. Although the buildings might have changed, the community of Powell County has always been good stewards of that important responsibility. Multiple generations of families have worked in the penitentiary, and there is a good reason the high school athletic teams are called the Wardens.
DEER LODGE, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Missoulians snap back after request to clean up homeless encampment

Missoula is certainly not the only Montana city that has struggled with homelessness issues, but its Reserve St. bridge problems have been some of the most well-known. This article is not a debate about homelessness or what to do about it. It's simply a handful of the online reactions to the request of the Montana Department of Transportation, asking for community volunteers to help clean up the piles of trash left behind at the Reserve St. bridge encampment in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Reserve Street Cleanup: Are Campers Moving Back In?

The ‘Reserve Street Public Working Group’ is helping to organize another cleanup effort under the Reserve Street Bridge on Thursday, September 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We spoke with organizer Kevin Davis about the history of the ongoing cleanup effort. “With our group of volunteers we've...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Fire danger raised to very high in Missoula Co., Yellowstone

MISSOULA, Mont. — Officials in Missoula County and in Yellowstone National Park announced fire danger is increased to very high effective immediately. They say hot, windy conditions are drying out fuels and fires can start easily and spread rapidly. The following is a news release from Missoula County:. Hot...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy