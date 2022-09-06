Read full article on original website
Fred Valls
4d ago
Just leave Baltimore while you still can….. The communities make the violence….They protect themselves…… because somebody keeps feeding them some idea of oppression
Reply
2
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Communication expert: city leaders need to learn from E. coli crisis response
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — FOX45 has been covering all angles of the water crisis in Baltimore after E. coli was found. Many residents are not confident the problems are over despite the city lifting the boil water advisories. Communication experts say city leaders need to learn from this and how...
Wbaltv.com
'Leave us alone': Mixed reaction from leaders, residents over Baltimore police redistricting
The new maps for police redistricting in Baltimore City are drawn but some residents aren't sold on the changes and they're making their voices heard. During a city council committee hearing, some worried the changes will create more crime in certain districts and more calls for service. Police Commissioner Michael...
foxbaltimore.com
Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City to distribute water supplies Saturday, final day after advisory lifted
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today is the final day Baltimore City is distributing water following previous water advisories throughout the city and county. Water will be available at Harlem Park, in the 1400 block of W Lafayette, until noon today. Mayor Brandon Scott announced Friday the Department of Public Works...
Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
foxbaltimore.com
Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation
A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
Gov. Hogan announces assistance for Baltimore residents with contaminated water
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced assistance for Baltimore City’s elevated bacteria level in a portion of West Baltimore’s drinking water system.
foxbaltimore.com
'We had no one get sick:' Mayor Brandon Scott defends response to Baltimore water crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Wednesday defended the city's response to water contamination in West Baltimore on a local radio show. "We had no one get sick or anything, no reports of that as of yet, of course," Scott said on the C4 and Bryan Nehman show on WBAL radio.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County hit and run
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a Sunday morning hit and run that left one pedestrian dead. According to police, shortly before 6 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian struck on southbound route 295 near Nursery Road. Once on scene, officers observed a woman, identified as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted
Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County police officer assaulted, suspect rammed car into police units
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore County police officer was assaulted while working uniformed-secondary employment Saturday night. The officer was assaulted just after 8 p.m. while in the 8100 block of Honeygo Blvd. in Rosedale, according to police. Not long after, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle near...
foxbaltimore.com
Man dies in northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in the Parkside neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities. At about 8:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a man suffering...
foxbaltimore.com
Victims reportedly jumped into the Harbor in Canton to escape gunfire
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's overheard on police radio scanner traffic. "About seven gunshots in the area." "Says that his DoorDash driver says he saw someone shoot near the docks." "Sounds like they might have jumped to try to avoid them." "We have a witness said he saw in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival
The 26th Annual Baltimore County African American Cultural Festival is coming to Towson on September 17th. Kendrick Tilghman fills us in on what we can expect.
Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
foxbaltimore.com
Celebrate the arts during Harford County Arts Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate and explore the arts in Harford County, as organizations come together for a special week of events. Artist Denise Matuk- Kroupa and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales share more about Arts Week.
foxbaltimore.com
41-year-old victim shot multiple times, walked into local hospital overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City police were called to investigate a shooting after a man walked into a hospital seeking treatment Sunday. According to police, at about 3 a.m., officers located a 41-year-old victim at a local hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. The victim is in good...
Comments / 2