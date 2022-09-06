ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

4d ago

Just leave Baltimore while you still can….. The communities make the violence….They protect themselves…… because somebody keeps feeding them some idea of oppression

foxbaltimore.com

Police-involved shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE CO. ( WBFF) — Officers are on the scene of a police-involved shooting that happened at Hamilton Avenue and Maryland Route 7 in Rosedale, according to Baltimore County Police. Police have yet to confirm more information on the incident. Stay with FOX45 News for updates.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Officer shoots, injures person in Baltimore County Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are investigating the course of events leading up to when an officer shot someone in Rosedale on Saturday night, according to authorities.The gunshot victim is expected to survive their injuries, police said.Investigators have shut down the area surrounding Hamilton Avenue and Philadelphia Road as they collect evidence of the shooting.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Towson University campus mourns the death of former university president

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Towson University community is mourning the loss of former campus President Emeritus James L. Fisher. The current Towson University President, Kim Schatzel, announced the passing of the ninth university president, who led tremendous growth in the 1970s, Friday. Fisher was born in Decatur, Illinois, on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Black Enterprise

Baltimore Police Arrest Black Former Marine Who Disarmed Attacker During Bar Altercation

A former Marine was arrested by Baltimore Police Department officers after the veteran disarmed another man during an altercation at a bar. According to the Washington Times, 57-year-old Lloyd Muldrow was meeting friends at the Tequila Sunset bar on July 4 when a fight broke out between patrons Wesley Henderson and Marshall Cullens. Henderson reportedly became upset when an ex-girlfriend began dancing with Cullens.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-year-old woman killed in Anne Arundel County hit and run

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland State Police are investigating a Sunday morning hit and run that left one pedestrian dead. According to police, shortly before 6 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian struck on southbound route 295 near Nursery Road. Once on scene, officers observed a woman, identified as...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Baltimore County Boil Water Advisory Officially Lifted

Baltimore City's boil water advisory has officially been lifted, authorities say. The water in Southwestern Baltimore County has been deemed safe to drink after testing confirmed that E.coli was confirmed to not be in the County's water supply, tweeted Baltimore County Government officials. "Tap water in Baltimore County is safe...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man dies in northeast Baltimore shooting on Saturday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in the Parkside neighborhood of northeast Baltimore on Saturday night, according to authorities. At about 8:41 p.m., officers were sent to the 4600 block of Gunther Avenue for a report of a shooting. Once there, officers found a man suffering...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore spending board approves $575K settlement for man stopped by GTTF officers in 2015

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's spending board on Wednesday approved a $575,000 settlement with a man who claims he was stopped by three members of the corrupt Gun Trace Task Force in 2015 and had a gun planted on him.The five-member Board of Estimates unanimously approved the settlement with Darnell Earl.Eight officers in the GTTF unit were convicted of racketeering, armed robbery, selling drugs, falsifying overtime and planting evidence on suspects they arrested.Baltimore has paid $15.48 million in settlements related to the unit, Deputy City Solicitor Ebony Thompson told the panel. With the exception of the nearly $8 million paid to Umar Burley...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrate the arts during Harford County Arts Week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Celebrate and explore the arts in Harford County, as organizations come together for a special week of events. Artist Denise Matuk- Kroupa and Executive Director of Visit Harford Matthew Scales share more about Arts Week.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD

