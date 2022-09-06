Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
KFOX 14
Rome's most iconic artworks will be in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans can soon experience the works of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale for Touch God’s Finger at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. A total for 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling frescoes will be at Sunland Park Mall on September 30....
KFOX 14
El Paso to display new art installation at San Jacinto plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The city of El Paso will place new art installations at San Jacinto Plaza for Hispanic Heritage Month. Hispanic Heritage Month starts on Sept. 15 and runs through Oct. 15. To recognize the month, the city and Destination El Paso will place an art...
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
KFOX 14
Air Quality Alert on Friday for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — An Air Quality Alert will go into effect for the El Paso area at 8:00 a.m. and stay in effect through 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Atmospheric conditions will be favorable for increased levels of ozone during the afternoon. If you fall into the sensitive...
KFOX 14
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
KFOX 14
City to hold drive-thru flu vaccine event at El Paso Zoo
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso will hold a drive-thru flu vaccine event at the El Paso Zoo next week. The vaccine will be free to the public to people 6 months and older. The drive-thru site at the zoo is free of charge for...
KFOX 14
Urban Air brings fun and adrenaline to West El Paso
Urban Air West El Paso is filled with color, fun, adrenaline, and much more!. It offers family fun with a variety of attractions like laser tag, trampolines, obstacle courses, ziplines, and a flip zone. They offer memberships and family night specials every Thursday from 4-8 PM. From birthday parties to...
KFOX 14
Fire fighters contain dumpster fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in Downtown El Paso this morning. The call came in around 5 a.m. Units put out a condition two dumpster fire at 301 Dallas St. No injuries were reported. Sign up to receive the topmost...
KFOX 14
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noodle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noodle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
KFOX 14
Cristian Castro, Mijares to perform in El Paso on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican pop artists Cristian Castro and Mijares will be performing together for the first time in El Paso on Saturday. The event will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum at 8 p.m. Fans of the two iconic singers will perform their biggest...
KFOX 14
Resident claims west El Paso apartment complex not doing anything after mold reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
KFOX 14
El Paso Zoo to host 'Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens is celebrating all things KPOP with an In the Zoop: KPOP Night at the Zoo. The event will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. Korean pop music, more widely known as KPOP, has become...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
KFOX 14
Rise in unaccompanied children reported in El Paso Border Patrol sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been a historic year for the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. Thousands of their migrant encounters have involved children, according to BP. When these children surrender to agents, they are taken to the central processing center. “Here they get medically screened again, they...
KFOX 14
KFOX14/CBS4 news director honored as the 2022 Hanks Honored Ex
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — KFOX14/CBS4 News Director Shauna Ziegler was honored as the Hanks Honored Ex at this year's Homecoming festivities. Ziegler joined the parade and pep rally at Hanks High School. Ziegler is a graduate of the class of 1997, and has spent 19 years in television.
KFOX 14
DIMS program intends to speed up criminal cases, reduce backlog with the help of EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
KFOX 14
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
KFOX 14
El Paso County Commissioners to decide on $345M certificates of obligation for UMC Monday
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14) — El Paso County Commissioners are expected to discuss and take action on the proposed $345.7 million certificates of obligation for the El Paso County Hospital District's expansion of the University Medical Center. KFOX14 Investigates was able to tour the hospital to see why the...
