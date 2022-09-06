ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

LI school bus driver shortage strands special needs students

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Parents of some students with special needs on Long Island are scrambling for solutions after starting the school year this week with no bus service.Their bus company blames the nationwide school bus driver shortage, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, families are struggling to find alternate ways to school."At least I managed to get to school. I was lucky. But a lot of other kids, they didn't get that," 12th grader Kyle Buttner said.Kyle's bus arrived an hour late for his first day of school. For others, the wait continues.The First Student bus company notified BOCES,...
Upworthy

Teacher shares powerful message ahead of back-to-school: 'I am so worried for our kids'

A third grade teacher, Ali Levasseur, from Maryland, remembers an incident from the end of the previous academic year as she gets ready to return to the classroom this year. Levasseur, who will soon begin her seventh year of teaching, shared a stirring anecdote about scissors. "Last year, my entire grade 70 kids (give or take) had like 10 pairs of scissors total and if you know me, you know we are doing a project every other day, which usually calls for scissors," Levasseur wrote on social media. She continued, "On the last day of school, one of my students gave me a ziplock bag with 5 pairs of scissors and said he used his own money at the dollar store."
thehomeschoolmom.com

Kindergarten Homeschool Curriculum: A Complete Guide

Looking for a homeschooling curriculum for kindergarten?. First, consider this: you may not need a formal curriculum for homeschooling kindergarten. Research continues to show your child's learning at this age should be primarily play-based,1 and you can provide that in the context of what happens naturally in your home. Our article What curriculum should I use for my 4-year-old has lots of ideas that work just as well for 5- and 6-year-olds!
Fox News

Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says

A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
Magic 95.9

A Group Sues School District Over BLM Posters; The Soul Cap Is Now Olympic Approved; & Baltimore County Uses Lasers To Find Potholes.

THE BUZZ! Parents, residents sue to place ‘All Lives Matter’ or ‘Blue Lives Matter’ posters in school In Lakeville Minnesota a group of parents and residents have filed a lawsuit against the school district. According to the complaint, back in 2020 the superintendent told teachers not to display Black Lives Matter posters in their classrooms and […]
