Read full article on original website
Related
LI school bus driver shortage strands special needs students
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- Parents of some students with special needs on Long Island are scrambling for solutions after starting the school year this week with no bus service.Their bus company blames the nationwide school bus driver shortage, and as CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, families are struggling to find alternate ways to school."At least I managed to get to school. I was lucky. But a lot of other kids, they didn't get that," 12th grader Kyle Buttner said.Kyle's bus arrived an hour late for his first day of school. For others, the wait continues.The First Student bus company notified BOCES,...
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
ABC News
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
TODAY.com
Parents of boy with Down syndrome who died at summer school reach $18 million settlement
The family of an 8-year-old boy with Down syndrome who died at summer school has reached an $18 million settlement with a California district. "He was always happy. He would always make everybody happy," Lizbeth Murillo, the sister of Moises Murillo, said in a press conference. On May 31, 2017,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas middle school teacher who was suspended for repeatedly misgendering student gets $95,000 from district in lawsuit settlement
Former Kansas middle school teacher Pamela Ricard was suspended last year after repeatedly deadnaming and using the incorrect pronouns of an LGBTQ student. She sued, and on Wednesday, the case settled with the school district paying her $95,000. Ricard, who retired from teaching at the school in May, was listed...
Upworthy
Teacher shares powerful message ahead of back-to-school: 'I am so worried for our kids'
A third grade teacher, Ali Levasseur, from Maryland, remembers an incident from the end of the previous academic year as she gets ready to return to the classroom this year. Levasseur, who will soon begin her seventh year of teaching, shared a stirring anecdote about scissors. "Last year, my entire grade 70 kids (give or take) had like 10 pairs of scissors total and if you know me, you know we are doing a project every other day, which usually calls for scissors," Levasseur wrote on social media. She continued, "On the last day of school, one of my students gave me a ziplock bag with 5 pairs of scissors and said he used his own money at the dollar store."
Live at school or with students’ families?: Skyrocketing rent has school districts getting creative
School districts conjuring housing alternatives amid higher rental rates Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers, including asking parents to let one move in. (NCD) Rising rents have some school districts thinking outside of the box to retain and hire teachers,...
thehomeschoolmom.com
Kindergarten Homeschool Curriculum: A Complete Guide
Looking for a homeschooling curriculum for kindergarten?. First, consider this: you may not need a formal curriculum for homeschooling kindergarten. Research continues to show your child's learning at this age should be primarily play-based,1 and you can provide that in the context of what happens naturally in your home. Our article What curriculum should I use for my 4-year-old has lots of ideas that work just as well for 5- and 6-year-olds!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I was a teacher in a school lockdown – the haunting ways classrooms will be prepped for shootings ahead of the new year
A FORMER teacher who experienced a lockdown has revealed the chilling ways that classrooms will be preparing for the new school year. Elizabeth Galewski, who taught for 12 years, exclusively told The U.S. Sun that teaching has now become one of those jobs that "require you to be willing to sacrifice your life."
Declining test scores, social skills caused by school boards and teachers unions, mother says
A mother of four blamed her local school board and teachers unions across the country for the social and academic decline her kids have experienced over the past two years. "I honestly think the school boards are very selfish," Kristin Jackson, whose kids attend public school in Fairfax County, Virginia, told Fox News. "I don't think they have the best interests of kids at all."
A Group Sues School District Over BLM Posters; The Soul Cap Is Now Olympic Approved; & Baltimore County Uses Lasers To Find Potholes.
THE BUZZ! Parents, residents sue to place ‘All Lives Matter’ or ‘Blue Lives Matter’ posters in school In Lakeville Minnesota a group of parents and residents have filed a lawsuit against the school district. According to the complaint, back in 2020 the superintendent told teachers not to display Black Lives Matter posters in their classrooms and […]
Comments / 0