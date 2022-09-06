ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence post office closed due to flooding

By Allison Shinskey
 2 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Elmwood Post Office is temporarily closed due to flooding from the heavy rains over the past two days.

Full retail and PO Box service for Elmwood customers is available at the Washington Park Post Office at 1284 Broad St. in Providence, according to the U.S. Postal Service.

Officials said cleanup is already underway to reopen the Elmwood location as soon as possible.

RELATED: Providence DMV branch closed due to flooding

