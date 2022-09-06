An 82-year-old Woodland man is accused of shooting a handyman in the chest after the man came to his house to collect money he said was owed. Joseph L. Ralls appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons charging him with first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Nancy Retsinas placed Ralls on supervised release and ordered he wear a GPS tracking device, because of Ralls' age and the fact he uses a wheelchair.

WOODLAND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO