Seaside, OR

California man convicted of trafficking meth to Oregon sentenced

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Court documents state that in 2019, police learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was using rental cars...
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County

Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
82-Year-Old Southwest Washington Man in Court, Accused of Shooting Handyman

An 82-year-old Woodland man is accused of shooting a handyman in the chest after the man came to his house to collect money he said was owed. Joseph L. Ralls appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons charging him with first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Nancy Retsinas placed Ralls on supervised release and ordered he wear a GPS tracking device, because of Ralls' age and the fact he uses a wheelchair.
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway

Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Washington man arrested on meth charges

OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials

Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo

A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
