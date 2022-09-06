Read full article on original website
kptv.com
California man convicted of trafficking meth to Oregon sentenced
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A California man convicted of trafficking methamphetamines into southern Oregon was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. Court documents state that in 2019, police learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was using rental cars...
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
KELOLAND TV
Fugitive out of Oregon arrested in Minnehaha County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An Oregon fugitive is behind bars in Sioux Falls. Jeremy Morinville was wanted for shooting a man in the town of Seaside, which is on the coast in the northwest corner of the state. Seaside Police sent out information last week letting people know...
Seaside shooting suspect faces fugitive charge after arrest in S. Dakota
A man suspected of an August shooting in Seaside, Oregon was arrested Monday in South Dakota, authorities announced.
Chronicle
Three Juveniles Arrested After Reported Armed Robbery in Cowlitz County
Longview police arrested three juvenile armed robbery suspects after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning, according to the department. At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 33rd Avenue and Dorothy Street in Longview. The victims told 911 dispatchers they were robbed at gun point by suspects who fled in a vehicle, according to police.
Bend police arrest Calif. man in theft of 4 catalytic converters, seek victims to return devices
Bend police have arrested a California man in the recent theft of four catalytic converters and are asking the public for help in identifying the victims so the devices can be returned. The post Bend police arrest Calif. man in theft of 4 catalytic converters, seek victims to return devices appeared first on KTVZ.
Oregon journalist’s criminal charges dismissed as unconstitutional; she was reporting on police activity
A radio reporter who was arrested while covering a homeless camp sweep in a Southern Oregon park has had her case dismissed after a judge threw out a charge as unconstitutional. City prosecutors conceded defeat on a charge of resisting arrest shortly after a municipal court judge dismissed the trespass...
Chronicle
82-Year-Old Southwest Washington Man in Court, Accused of Shooting Handyman
An 82-year-old Woodland man is accused of shooting a handyman in the chest after the man came to his house to collect money he said was owed. Joseph L. Ralls appeared Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court on a summons charging him with first-degree assault and three counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge Nancy Retsinas placed Ralls on supervised release and ordered he wear a GPS tracking device, because of Ralls' age and the fact he uses a wheelchair.
Chronicle
Oregon’s First Federal Racketeering Trial Against Street-Level Gang Members Gets Underway
Oregon’s first federal racketeering trial against street-level gang members got underway Tuesday with jurors hearing starkly different accounts of the Hoover gang. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leah Bolstad described members as ruthless killers, armed robbers and money-flashing drug dealers who are enemies “with just about everyone else” and have worked to make their gang the most violent and powerful in Portland.
Man who ‘clobbered’ elderly mom, griped to 911 gets life sentence
TUALATIN, Ore. — A mentally ill Oregon man who fatally beat his mother in 2018 before calling 911 and complaining about her to the dispatcher has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her. Garth Patrick Beams, 52, of Tualatin, was found guilty Aug. 25 of the second-degree...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Washington man arrested on meth charges
OLDTOWN — Washington resident Daniel Edward Inwood, 63, may be going to prison for drug trafficking. Inwood was pulled over on Aug. 19, 2020 after a deputy caught him going nearly 70 mph in a 55 zone. Inwood told Bonner County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Penn during the traffic stop that there was nothing illegal in the car, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while assisting with Kalama Fire
Authorities are investigating after a helicopter crashed into Merrill Lake near Cougar, Washington on Wednesday, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.
Chronicle
$50,000 Arrest Warrant Issued for Man Accused of Punching Man in Face at Toledo Restaurant
A Lewis County Superior Court judge issued a $50,000 warrant Wednesday for the arrest of a man accused of fracturing a man’s orbital bone during an altercation at a Toledo restaurant in July. The defendant, Clint J. Eastman, 30, allegedly “blindsided” the victim, hitting him in the head above...
Kidnapping suspect identified after woman jumps from car to escape
After refusing to identify himself to authorities for several days, the suspect in a kidnapping that recently occurred in Southwest Washington has been named.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provides notice that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials
Clark County resident Joey Gibson and Cowlitz County resident Russell Schultz will seek $100 million in damages in a federal civil lawsuit. Vancouver attorney Angus Lee provided notice this week that a tort claim will be filed against city of Portland and Multnomah County officials on behalf of Clark County resident Joey Gibson and one other individual who in July were acquitted of felony charges levied against them after a brawl that took place outside a Portland bar in 2019.
Washington football player goes from missing to murder suspect
A 16-year-old football player was set to start school, istead, he sits in a juvenile detention center accused of murder.
kptv.com
NW Oregon forests moving to Extreme Fire Danger, stricter public restrictions
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With hot, dry and windy conditions in the forecast, forestland in northwest Oregon protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry will be upgraded to the Extreme Fire Danger category as of 1 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, the Oregon Department of Forestry announced Thursday. Starting Friday in...
Chronicle
One Man Injured, Another Arrested After Interstate 5 Crash South of Toledo
A Kirkland man was injured in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 south of Toledo on Monday night. According to Washington State Patrol, Kevin Kansaback, 37, of La Center was driving northbound in the left lane when he hit the vehicle in front of him at a high rate of speed, causing it to hit a semi truck in the right lane.
Chronicle
Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court is facing felony charges for allegedly putting methamphetamine on a muffin and trying to feed it to another drug court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6 after the alleged victim...
Body in Columbia River confirmed to be missing Vancouver man
The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.
