Morgantown, WV

thecomeback.com

Jimbo Fisher raises eyebrows with West Virginia quote

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is coming off a season in which he led an upset of Alabama and has now catapulted the Aggies into the top tier of the college football world (and all the drama that comes with it). But his recent comments about the West Virginia Mountaineers’ job certainly raised some eyebrows around the college football world.
wvsportsnow.com

2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener

The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils uniforms for top 25 clash with Pitt

It’s a massive clash for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a chance at redemption as well for the No. 17 Vols, as they head up to the Steel City to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove that it’s more than...
smokingmusket.com

BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter

Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
WDTV

2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
WDTV

WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs. When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition. With...
Daily Athenaeum

PA brewery launches ‘Couch Fire’ beer

Scott Richardson, a Pennsylvania brewer, visited Morgantown's Apothecary Ale House over the summer where he spoke with WVU graduate students about beer. He learned about their desire for affordable light beer, love for WVU sports and hatred for Pitt. Next, he asked the students what they like to do in...
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
WDTV

91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
wchstv.com

New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV

Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
