Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher raises eyebrows with West Virginia quote
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is coming off a season in which he led an upset of Alabama and has now catapulted the Aggies into the top tier of the college football world (and all the drama that comes with it). But his recent comments about the West Virginia Mountaineers’ job certainly raised some eyebrows around the college football world.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Pitt OL offers interesting compliment of Tennessee ahead of showdown with Vols
Tennessee travels to Pittsburgh in a matchup of top-25 teams on Saturday. On Thursday, Panthers offensive lineman Marcus Minor offered the Vols what could only be described an an interesting compliment. “It’s going to be a great team to go against,” Minor said. “Very big boys, going to be the...
wvsportsnow.com
2023 WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Announces Plans to Visit for Home Opener
The West Virginia football program will have another chance to impress one of their top commits at the home opener. Rodney Gallagher announced that he will be in attendance at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown on Saturday night. Gallagher won’t be the only recruit or commit at the game, but he will be the biggest name and most important to impress.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils uniforms for top 25 clash with Pitt
It’s a massive clash for the Tennessee Volunteers. It’s a chance at redemption as well for the No. 17 Vols, as they head up to the Steel City to take on the No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers. This is a chance for Tennessee to prove that it’s more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances vs Kansas
West Virginia is expected to get their first win of the season this Saturday.
smokingmusket.com
BREAKING NEWS: Fake Bob Huggins Announces His Retirement from #WVUTwitter
Later this week, Real Bob Huggins will finally be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. It’s a fitting honor for one of the greatest basketball coaches of all time. Therefore, I think it’s especially fitting that the final tweets of this account are retweets congratulating Real Bob Huggins which is why this week will be my last week tweeting as Fake Bob Huggins.
WDTV
2 arrested for malicious burning after WVU football game
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were arrested on suspicion of burning a couch following a West Virginia University football game, authorities said. City of Morgantown Fire Marshals identified the two suspects as 20-year-old Jaden Fisher, of Charleston, and 19-year-old Cole Binion, of St. Albans. Both are being charged with...
WDTV
WVU looking to fill over 500 student jobs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - As students return to campus WVU will look to fill over 500 student jobs. When students return to campus in the fall places like Morgantown see an economic boost. Some WVU students may be wanting a job to earn extra money or help pay tuition. With...
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Athenaeum
PA brewery launches ‘Couch Fire’ beer
Scott Richardson, a Pennsylvania brewer, visited Morgantown's Apothecary Ale House over the summer where he spoke with WVU graduate students about beer. He learned about their desire for affordable light beer, love for WVU sports and hatred for Pitt. Next, he asked the students what they like to do in...
2 West Virginia men charged for allegedly setting couch on fire after Backyard Brawl
Two West Virginia men were arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals because they say the men set fire to a couch shortly after the Backyard Brawl.
Impractical Jokers star coming to West Virginia
Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers announced that his comedy tour will be making stops in two West Virginia cities.
60+ indicted in Harrison County for September
The Harrison County Prosecutor's Office has released the list of indictments from the September Grand Jury, including indictments for attempted murder, child neglect and deadly drugs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anchor who had stroke on live TV used to work at WBOY
Julie Chin, an anchor at KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, has gone viral in the last week after she had the beginning of a stroke on live TV, but she also is a former member of the WBOY family in Clarksburg.
Morgantown removing trip hazards from High Street sidewalks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The city of Morgantown announced on Thursday that it will be removing trip hazards on three downtown streets next week. The sidewalks spanning High, Pleasant, and Willey streets will be under maintenance from Tuesday, Sept. 13 to Friday, Sept. 16. Rather than new sidewalks being constructed, Precision Safe Sidewalks will be cutting the […]
WDTV
91 police and firefighters suing city of Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - More lawsuits have been brought against the city of Morgantown. This comes just hours after two first responders unions held a ‘vote of no confidence’ against the council. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Two lawsuits have been filed on the behalf of...
Police find guns at high school football game
For the 2022 High School Football season, the Pittsburgh Police set forth a plan to heavily staff many games across the city. Police were at the games in an attempt to keep the games safe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
wchstv.com
New West Virginia children's crisis center to be constructed in Elkins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia state officials announced that a new children’s crisis center will be built in Elkins in Randolph County. The center will offer a “safe alternative from the use of hospital emergency departments and hotel rooms to address the needs of children who may be experiencing a behavioral health crisis and may have been removed from their homes,” according to a news release from the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Lou Ortenzio
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Clarksburg Mission Director Lou Ortenzio joined First at 4 on Tuesday. He talked about current donations, how many people the mission serves, and how people can donate. You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only...
WDTV
Road closure scheduled on Rt. 250 in Marion Co. on Friday
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Route 250 in Marion County will be closed for several hours on Friday, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The closure will be on Mary Lou Retton Drive just past Shirlane Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as part of the rockfall protection project.
Comments / 0