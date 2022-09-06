Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Morning Journal
Happenings — what’s coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Sept. 9
Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Canton Museum of Art: 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton, presents Christkindl Market, Nov. 11. Call...
Morning Journal
Perry High School football player heading up fundraiser to benefit autism group
A co-captain of the Perry High School football team is carrying out a game plan to raise funds for an area organization that serves people with autism. Jaden Hacking has organized an autism awareness event that’s being held in conjunction with Perry’s Sept. 9 home football game versus Chagrin Falls.
Morning Journal
High school football notebook: Chardon defense keys Week 3 victory
The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association compiles a list of top performers from around Ohio each week of the high school football season. Among the top performances and noteworthy items from Week 3 include:. • Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game...
Morning Journal
Amherst volleyball: Comets reload, eye state tournament return
Amherst made history in 2021, with its first appearance in the state tournament in 20 years under first-year coach Felicia Sanchez. In Year 2 of her coaching career with the Comets, Sanchez believes they have what it takes for back-to-back regional championships. “It is a (reload),” Sanchez said. “We have...
Morning Journal
Firelands vs. Columbia girls soccer : Falcons erupt for five second-half goals in 6-1 win
Columbia came into its Sept. 7 home contest against conference foe Firelands with a 4-0 record, with Firelands an impressive 5-1, its only loss coming to Midview. After ending the half up 1-0 over Columbia, Firelands cranked up the heat in the first 20 minutes of the second half, winning, 6-1, behind a hat trick from Bella Simmons (17th minute, 41st, 58th), Morgan Janicek (52nd and 56th) and Ariannah Floyd (43rd). Rachel Washburn scored the Raiders’ goal. Mia Sutorius tallied two assists, while Janicek added one assist.
