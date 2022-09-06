Columbia came into its Sept. 7 home contest against conference foe Firelands with a 4-0 record, with Firelands an impressive 5-1, its only loss coming to Midview. After ending the half up 1-0 over Columbia, Firelands cranked up the heat in the first 20 minutes of the second half, winning, 6-1, behind a hat trick from Bella Simmons (17th minute, 41st, 58th), Morgan Janicek (52nd and 56th) and Ariannah Floyd (43rd). Rachel Washburn scored the Raiders’ goal. Mia Sutorius tallied two assists, while Janicek added one assist.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO