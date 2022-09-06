ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield Lake, OH

Morning Journal

Happenings — what's coming up in Northeast Ohio starting Sept. 9

Here is a brief rundown of some coming entertainment options in Northeast Ohio. Make submissions for consideration via email to entertainment@morningjournal.com or entertainment@news-herald.com. You must include a phone number and/or web address for publication. Art. Canton Museum of Art: 1001 Market Ave. N., Canton, presents Christkindl Market, Nov. 11. Call...
Morning Journal

High school football notebook: Chardon defense keys Week 3 victory

The Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association compiles a list of top performers from around Ohio each week of the high school football season. Among the top performances and noteworthy items from Week 3 include:. • Chardon knocked off Naples First Baptist Academy (Fla.), 31-24 in overtime behind a big game...
Morning Journal

Amherst volleyball: Comets reload, eye state tournament return

Amherst made history in 2021, with its first appearance in the state tournament in 20 years under first-year coach Felicia Sanchez. In Year 2 of her coaching career with the Comets, Sanchez believes they have what it takes for back-to-back regional championships. “It is a (reload),” Sanchez said. “We have...
Morning Journal

Firelands vs. Columbia girls soccer : Falcons erupt for five second-half goals in 6-1 win

Columbia came into its Sept. 7 home contest against conference foe Firelands with a 4-0 record, with Firelands an impressive 5-1, its only loss coming to Midview. After ending the half up 1-0 over Columbia, Firelands cranked up the heat in the first 20 minutes of the second half, winning, 6-1, behind a hat trick from Bella Simmons (17th minute, 41st, 58th), Morgan Janicek (52nd and 56th) and Ariannah Floyd (43rd). Rachel Washburn scored the Raiders’ goal. Mia Sutorius tallied two assists, while Janicek added one assist.
