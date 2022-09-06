ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Body found in ditch near Lohman was an unhoused man, police reports confirm. Here’s what we know

By Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DkOGL_0hkbUH6200

LAS CRUCES – Police reports obtained by the Las Cruces Sun-News confirm that the body found in a drainage ditch last month belonged to an unhoused man.

Police believe John Henry Bloomquist, 54, was discovered dead on Aug. 8 in a ditch near Lohman Avenue.

Bloomquist had recently been in trouble with the law and picked up four charges of battery on a health care worker last July. Court records show that Bloomquist was at Memorial Medical Center undergoing treatment for opium withdrawal. At that time, police believe he struck four healthcare workers, including a doctor he’d allegedly punched in the face.

A judge dismissed those charges after ruling Bloomquist incompetent to stand trial.

Bloomquist had picked up similar charges in April. In that case, police said Bloomquist walked into the Medical Memorial Center emergency room and told a nurse he needed space to relax. When the nurse rejected the request, police said Bloomquist swung at the nurse and damaged a thermostat before hospital security detained him.

Those charges were dismissed last week when the court learned of Bloomquist’s death.

According to police reports obtained by the Sun-News via a public records request, an area homeowner called police after three men told the homeowner they’d discovered a body. Two officers — including officer-trainee Arnie Martinez — responded to the call around 1:30 p.m.

As Martinez reviewed the area, she called out to the man lying face down in the ditch. Bloomquist, covered by a sleeping bag, had fluids exuding from his mouth. Hanging on the wall of the drainage ditch next to Bloomquist were court documents from his case in April.

Three men questioned

Initially, police believed the death could have been a homicide.

The homeowner who called the police had said that other men who knew of the death described it as killing. Those men, three in total, had gone to Young Park, according to a police report written by Lt. Eric Urenda.

“Initially, it was believed that the male individual (Bloomquist) that was deceased had been cut and that the potential suspect had taken off with a machete in his hands,” Urenda said in his police report. “However, no machete was located.”

Officers detained three men during the search, according to multiple reports. However, interviews with the men suggested to police that Bloomquist’s death was not caused by foul play, according to a police report written by Det. Kenneth Davis.

As other officers searched the area, rain began to pour. Martinez wrote in her police report that the drainage ditch quickly swelled with water.

“The water began to move the body,” she said.

After pulling the body from the flooding drainage ditch, Martinez wrote that personnel from the Office of the Medical Examiner arrived and took Bloomquist’s body away.

Bloomquist’s cause of death remains unclear. The Sun-News is awaiting receipt of any autopsy reports to better clarify the cause of death.

Others are reading:

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com

Comments / 20

Related
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces man charged with armed robbery after chase

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Myles Delando Luciano, 25, has been charged in federal court with armed robbery. According to a complaint, in July, Luciano and 25-year-old Joshua Lopez tried to walk out of Lowe’s store with an air conditioner without paying for it. When two employees and an off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent tried to […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

D.A.’s office speaks out on hundreds of dismissed cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Assistant District Attorney Douglas Tiemann explained in an interview what is causing the backlog of cases and what the District Attorney’s office is doing to catch up. Public Defender’s office filed 1050 cases for dismissal in August after D.A.’s office failed to indict in the time frame of 180 days […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KTSM

Lordsburg man arrested for fatally hitting construction worker, fleeing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police have arrested a Lordsburg man for allegedly striking and killing a construction worker with his car along Interstate 10 near Deming and leaving the scene. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The initial investigation showed that a Ford van, driven by Raymond […]
LORDSBURG, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico man arrested after fatal hit and run

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal hit and run on Interstate 10, near Deming. Police say on September 1, 23-year-old Anthony Saucedo hit and killed a construction worker, 22-year-old Carl Lee Johnson. NMSP say their initial investigation shows Saucedo was driving a 2012 Ford van and for reasons still under […]
DEMING, NM
KTSM

Socorro man arrested for Fentanyl possession

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 9 a.m., Deputy Constables from the El Paso County Constable’s Office, Precinct Six arrived at the 600 block of Maxine in the City of Socorro, Texas to execute a Writ of Possession/Eviction. The Deputy Constables were allowed entry into the apartment by the offender, 28-year-old Damian Lee Wagner. […]
SOCORRO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Opium#Violent Crime#The Las Cruces Sun News#Memorial Medical Center#The Sun News
KTSM

Multiple dead after 18-wheeler crashes into food vendors south of Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As many as nine people died Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler crashed into several food stands in the tiny town of Villa Ahumada, about 80 miles south of Ciudad Juarez, authorities told Mexican media. At least 15 people were seriously injured and were transported to hospitals in Juarez. Preliminary reports […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Motorcyclist injured when he loses control, strikes median, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A motorcyclist was injured early Saturday morning, Sept. 3 when he struck a center median and lost control on an east El Paso street, El Paso police report. Officers with Special Traffic Investigations learned that 45-year-old Juan Pina of El Paso was driving his Indian Scout motorcycle along the 12300 […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs4local.com

Truck splits in half in Lower Valley crash; 3 people injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A truck that was involved in a crash in the Lower Valley Friday night was split in half. The crash happened at the intersection of 7500 North Loop and 500 Carolina Drive around 10:54 p.m. Investigators said a 2018 Chevrolet Camara driven by 19-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled

EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- New Mexico State Police say a man was found dead inside a car on State Road 404 on Wednesday. The discovery prompted a shutdown in both directions for nearly six hours. As ABC-7 reported, the road opened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night following the criminal investigation. The road The post Body discovery remains under investigation; discovery led to hours-long shutdown appeared first on KVIA.
CHAPARRAL, NM
KTSM

Increase in car burglaries across the city

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) According to police, car burglaries are up 33% since last year. Police say it could be prevented by simply locking your car doors, and not leaving valuables in your car, especially overnight. According to Enrique Carrillo, the El Paso Police Department’s Public Information Officer, thieves are going around and checking car […]
EL PASO, TX
lascrucesbulletin.com

Paletas with police this Saturday

Las Cruces police are inviting residents to enjoy paletas de hielo with officers this Saturday at Apodaca Park. The Paletas Social will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Apodaca Park, 801 E. Madrid Ave. The event is free and open to the entire family.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Las Cruces Sun-News

Las Cruces Sun-News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Las Cruces Sun-News be your source for breaking news, sports, business, entertainment and community news.

 http://lcsun-news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy