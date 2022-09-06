Read full article on original website
W. Golf Opens Season at Cougar Classic Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. – Amy Bond, the head coach of the No. 6 ranked Florida State Women’s Golf team, is not shy. Not shy in how she schedules, who her team competes against in each tournament, or on which course her team plays. Nor should she be with how...
No. 11 Men’s Golf Records Lowest Round in School History
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The 11th-ranked Florida State Men’s Golf team was even more impressive on Saturday in its second round of play at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate. The Seminoles recorded their lowest single-round aggregate score in program history at 261. Florida State’s 19-under single-round score vs. par is...
Noles Drop Five-Set Thriller to No. 17 Creighton
OMAHA, Neb. – The Florida State Seminoles (7-2) fell to the No. 17 Creighton Bluejays (6-2) in five sets (19-25, 25-19, 27-29, 27-25, 12-15) on Friday night at Baxter Arena in Omaha, Neb. “That was a disappointing loss. I loved our fight,” Head Coach Chris Poole said. “We proved...
Noles Increase Win Streak to Five; Draskovic Passes 1,000 Career Assists in Win Over Nebraska-Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The Florida State volleyball team (7-1) took home its fifth-straight victory Thursday night with a 3-0 win (25-21, 25-21, 25-23) over Nebraska-Omaha (4-2) in the first game of the Omaha Invite at Baxter Arena. Andjelija Draskovic also surpassed 1,000 career assists in the first set of the match. On her 22nd birthday, Draskovic became the 20th Seminole to surpass the 1,000 mark in assists.
