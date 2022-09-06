Read full article on original website
Turkey Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible
Crescent turkey breast and pastrami packages were recalled in Canada last week because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled products were sold in Ontario, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to make sure the product is no longer sold in stores. Listeria is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Hepatitis A Contamination
Packages of frozen berries are being recalled across Europe after multiple people were sickened by hepatitis A. On Aug. 25, Ardo NV issued a recall of Ardo Fruitberry mix in various sizes after the hepatitis A virus was found in the product. At this time, at least 10 to 15 people have been sickened, though they have all recovered.
Frozen Chicken Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns
The frozen chicken brand Connoisseur's Kitchen has recalled two products due to possible contamination with Listeria, according to an announcement by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The recall applies to two "ready-to-eat" frozen entrees – "Spice Mantra Chicken Korma" and "Spice Mantra Butter Chicken," both sold in two-pound packages. They were confirmed to be distributed in Washington state and Alaska.
Ready-to-eat chicken products recalled after testing finds Listeria
Connoisseur’s Kitchen, a Surrey, British Columbia establishment, is recalling 880 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken entree products because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The problem was discovered when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency notified...
497 pounds of beef jerky sent to stores nationwide recalled after listeria was found
Listeria kills about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year.
Walmart Great Value Product Recalled After Major Mixup
Walmart shoppers are being urged not to consume a Great Value product after a labeling error resulted in a potentially life-threatening risk. South Georgia Pecan Co. on Aug. 23 recalled Great Value Walnut Chopped pouches due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the pouches containing pecan pieces instead of walnuts, meaning the product poses a risk to consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to pecans.
CDC: E. coli sickens 97 people in 6 states; most ate lettuce at a Wendy's
Consumer Reports is advising people against eating any Wendy's sandwich or salad with romaine lettuce until more is known about a strain of E. coli that has at sickened 97 people in six states, hospitalizing 43. The non-profit advocacy group cited its food safety experts in urging a cautious approach...
Philips recalls more respiratory machines due to possible plastic contamination
Philips Respironics issued another recall on some of its respiratory machines due to a plastic component that could potentially be contaminated with a non-compatible material. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted patients, caregivers and health care providers Monday about the recall of certain bi-level positive airway pressure machines, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP or BPAP, which are typically used to treat adult and pediatric patients at home or at hospitals and sleep laboratories depending on the particular device mode.
Why Do Lettuce and Spinach Keep Getting Contaminated With E. Coli?
While most E. coli strains are harmless, E. coli O157:H7 can cause a severe intestinal infection in humans. E. coli outbreaks are often associated with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach, partially because of the way they’re grown in soil that’s prone to contamination. Most people in the...
Tahini sold at Walmarts nationwide recalled over Salmonella
Rushdi Food Industries, an Israeli-based manufacturer, is recalling certain Mighty Sesame 10.9 Oz Organic Tahini (Squeezable) because of potential Salmonella contamination. This recall was initiated when the company received a notification by the FDA and the West Virginia Department of Health of the potential presence of Salmonella in this specific lot.
Smoked salmon recalled over listeria concerns
A brand of smoked salmon is being recalled due to concerns that it may be contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria. Florida-based St. James Smokehouse is voluntarily recalling more than 90 cases of its Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon "because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes," according to the recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
CDC investigates an E. coli outbreak in 4 states after some Wendy's customers fell ill
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday it is investigating an E. coli outbreak in four states that has sickened at least 37 people and put 10 in the hospital. The health protection agency said the source of the outbreak has not been determined but said many of...
Nearly 500 Pounds of Beef Jerky Recalled Due to Contamination Concerns
Magnolia Provision Company, Inc. announced earlier this week that it was recalling nearly 500 pounds of beef jerky products over contamination concerns. 497 pounds of product are affected, to be precise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). Included in the recall are 2-oz, 8-oz, and 16-oz packages of "BEEF JERKY EXPERIENCE CHOP HOUSE STYLE PRIME RIB FLAVORED BEEF JERKY" with an expiration date of Aug. 25, 2023. Affected packages were shipped to retailers across the country and also bear "EST. 8091" inside the USDA mark of inspection.
Cheese recalled in Quebec because of E. coli concerns
Les Fromageries Pimar Inc. is recalling Bonvallis brand Nevat (cheese) because of E. coli contamination. The recalled product was sold in Quebec, Canada, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. Recalled product:. BrandProductSizeCodesUPC. BonvallisNevat (cheese)Approx. 2.4 kgBatch: 32062022Best before: 18/11/2022None. Consumers and retailers should not use, sell, serve or distribute...
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
CDC Reports Additional Cases Of E. Coli Outbreak Linked To Wendy's
Investigators from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said they have identified 13 new cases in the multistate E. coli outbreak found in people who consumed romaine lettuce in burgers and sandwiches from the Wendy’s fast food restaurant chain. CDC data shows the outbreak has now...
No link found between Lucky Charms and mystery illnesses, FDA says
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced it has closed its investigation into people claiming they got sick from eating Lucky Charms. The investigation into the cereal made by Golden Valley-based General Mills was launched in April. "The FDA investigation has closed with no pathogen or cause of the...
Wendy's E Coli Outbreak Spreads to 6 States, Nearly 100 Sickened
Wendy's is currently facing a troubling issue across the United States, with a reported 97 people already infected as part of an E. coli breakout at Wendy's restaurants. According to CNN, at least six states have reported signs of the outbreak, with the 97 infected appearing in those states. The...
FDA closes investigations into two outbreaks and continues work on 8 more
The FDA has closed investigations on two outbreaks and is continuing to investigate another eight. An investigation into an outbreak of “adverse events” involving 558 patients who ate Lucky Charms cereal that was initially posted on April 20 is closed. The FDA conducted on-site inspections and testing. “The...
FDA advises against using Mother's Touch infant formula
Parents and caregivers are cautioned by the Federal Drug Administration, or FDA, not to give infants Mother's Touch formula. According to the FDA, this formula does not meet infant formula nutrient requirements for seven nutrients and has not provided pre-market notification to the FDA. "The FDA has determined that Mother's...
