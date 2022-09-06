Read full article on original website
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?
It's no secret that the southwest is one of the driest regions in the country. And as the climate continues to change, Arizona is predicted to be hit especially hard. According to an article, Phoenix is one of the top fastest warming cities in the US and will be almost unliveable by 2050 due to climate change.
thespruce.com
How to Grow and Care for Rose Campion
Rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) is a striking, colorful perennial and a marvelous addition to many flower gardens. Its folk names include rabbit's ears, crown pink, bloody William and mullein pink, and it is found in the Caryophyllaceae family of flowers known as pinks (dianthus). The flower originates in Europe, and records suggest it was cultivated in English gardens in the 1600s. The plant first appears in American gardens in the 1700s with a mention in Thomas Jefferson's writings about Monticello. With its silvery pale green leaves and vivid magenta blooms, its colors pack a punch in mid to late summer. Rose campion's colors look wonderful with a cool color palette including blues, purples and other shades of pink. Try it alongside nigella, bellflowers, phlox and yarrow in your cottage garden. The leaves form a basal rosette form, similar to lambs' ear, but differs in that the blooms do not discolor after they peak which is common with betony (lambs' ear).
Skin lightening products are a 'regulatory black hole,' and the FDA is warning against using them
The FDA is warning against the use of over-the-counter skin lighteners with certain ingredients. Some experts say people of color are most at risk.
msn.com
Best dry cat food 2022: Give kitties quality kibble
Feeding kitties with the best dry cat food is a “purr-fect” way of ensuring you're giving them the healthiest of diets. After all, the meals are 100 percent complete and balanced, containing all of the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants needed for a healthy life. Indeed, given the ingredients...
Cats: The strange and fascinating history of our feline friends
Domestic cats (Felis catus) are small carnivorous members of the family Felidae — the only member of that family that has deigned to join humans in domesticated bliss. Cats have lived among humans for thousands of years. They probably started hanging around human grain stores, attracted by mice and other vermin, and eventually spread around the world as sailors brought them aboard ships.
Huge Harvest Moon to light up sky this month – best time to see and what it means
A HARVEST Full Moon will be gracing stargazers around the world with a beautiful sight this weekend. The Moon will shine bright in the night sky over the United States starting on Friday, September 9 into Sunday, September 11. The Full Moon will peak on Saturday, September 10 at approximately...
‘Severe impact’ of rising living costs on disabled households highlighted
Households where people have disabilities are particularly likely to have recently struggled to keep their home warm, have relied on friends and family for financial help, and had to make cutbacks on meals, showers or baths as living costs rise, research suggests.Nearly half of households (48%) containing people with disabilities have struggled to keep their home warm and comfortable at some point this year, compared with three in 10 (30%) households, charitable foundation the abrdn Financial Fairness Trust found.Two-thirds (66%) of households containing people with disabilities have avoided turning on the heating, as have 58% of non-disabled households.The research also...
thespruce.com
11 Medicine Organization Ideas
If you've noticed vitamins, Bandaid boxes and cough syrup bottles taking over cabinets, drawers and surfaces all around your home, it may be time to get your medicine and medical supplies organized. A good organizational system will mean that they're stored away safely, are easy to access and quick to find when needed. The first step to organizing everything is to gather it all in one spot. Next, go through all the assembled items and check their expiration dates — you may be surprised at how much room expired bottles and boxes have been taking up!
Next Avenue
How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It
Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
