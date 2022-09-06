Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
dailyhodl.com
Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu Erupts, Hitting $10,000,000,000 Market Cap As Bitcoin and Ethereum Tap Resistance
Capital in the crypto markets is shifting to meme coins as a new week kicks off. The Ethereum-based dog-themed crypto asset Shiba Inu (SHIB) soared 40% in the last 24-hours, briefly shattering a $10,000,000,000 market cap. The Dogecoin (DOGE) rival’s rise from $0.00001259 to as high as $0.00001762 comes just...
Will Ethereum Still Be a Buy After the Merge?
The Merge is one of the most highly anticipated moments in the history of crypto, and investors have been very bullish on Ethereum. But how much of the hype has already been priced into Ethereum? The risk is that investors might "buy the rumor, sell the news." Now could be...
Motley Fool
2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum
Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge
Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Heading Below $15K, Ethereum Below $1K And Dogecoin Below 5 Cents By The End Of September?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?
The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
NEWSBTC
Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months
Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Setting Up For “Squeeze Of Historic Proportions”, Will BTC Price Get In The Way?
Bitcoin is showing weakness as BTC price trades in a tight range, the number one crypto by market cap saw a small uptick in volatility during today’s trading session. However, the price action was smothered by poor performance in traditional equities. At the time of writing, BTC price trades...
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Researcher Says Post Ethereum’s Merge, Bitcoin Could Be ‘Regulated Away’
Independent crypto researcher Kyle McDonald explained last Friday (September 2) why Bitcoin could get even more attention from regulators — due to its high energy consumption — after Ethereum’s Merge upgrade has been completed. Here is how Ethereum Foundation explains the Merge, which marks the Ethereum network’s...
investing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens
Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Web3 Market Innovators, Could GryffinDAO Be Taking DAO To An Unnoticed & Undervalued Market?
Despite the recent downturn in the crypto market, DAOs have been performing relatively better. Especially certain DAO protocols and platforms like DAOmaker and BitDAO. BitDAO in particular has seen more of its community constantly voting during recent proposals. These signs could potentially be handwriting on the wall that DAO would play an important role in the recovery of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently down, but with Ethereum’s upcoming merger event, there is a chance that Ethereum might bounce strongly in price. DAO tokens however cannot be overlooked at this point. One very solid example of DAOs with solid potential is GryffinDAO, a decentralized protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Bitcoin (BTC) Alert as US Dollar Skyrockets to Highest Level in 20 Years
A crypto analyst who continues to build a following with his timely Bitcoin calls is issuing an alert for BTC holders as the US dollar erupts to a level not seen in two decades. Crypto strategist Kevin Svenson tells his 113,500 Twitter followers that Bitcoin recently broke below its diagonal...
NEWSBTC
WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?
The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch
Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
NEWSBTC
Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way
Data shows the crypto market has once again sunk back down into a state of extreme fear after showing some signs of improvement during the last couple of months. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Says Market Is Extremely Fearful Right Now. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research,...
cryptoglobe.com
Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months
The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
