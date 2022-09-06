ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Motley Fool

2 Cryptos That Could Dwarf Ethereum

Ethereum has a market cap that's 20 times bigger than Solana's and 40 times bigger than Avalanche's. Both are superior to Ethereum in performance metrics like processing speeds. They are rapidly growing their developer and user ecosystems, and could benefit from network effects to surpass Ethereum as the top Layer...
Vitalik Buterin
EWN

Coinbase To Pause Ethereum (ETH) And ERC-20 Trading During The Merge

Ethereum’s upgrade to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain would see some operations halt temporarily for Coinbase users. The crypto exchange said new ETH deposits and withdrawals would pause during The Merge as a precautionary measure. A similar pause for new ERC-20 token withdrawals and deposits was also announced. Coinbase Prime Institutional...
Money

What Is the Ethereum Merge? And What Does It Mean for Crypto Investors?

The crypto industry is getting excited for a big event known as "the Merge" — which proponents say could boost prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency. The Merge is an upgrade to the Ethereum blockchain, the technology that fuels the second largest cryptocurrency...
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Eth Price Spikes#The Ethereum Foundation#Merge
NEWSBTC

Miner Sends Bitcoin To Binance, 4th Largest Transaction In 2 Months

Events around the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin seems to swing uncontrollably. As a result, there has been a drastic drop in price in the entire crypto market, with Bitcoin unable to maintain its stronghold. This is contrary to the expectations of many institutional investors and other participants in the industry.
investing.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash On Rising Treasury Yields — Analyst Says Apex Coin Could Fall Below $17,600 If This Happens

Major coins dropped sharply Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.2% to $948 billion at 8:30 p.m. EDT. Price Performance Of Major Coins Coin 24-hour 7-day Price. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) -4.8% -5.15% $18,868.66. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) -3.4% 1.8% $1,566.63. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) -6.65% -4.9% $0.06. Top 24-Hour...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin And Ethereum Are Web3 Market Innovators, Could GryffinDAO Be Taking DAO To An Unnoticed & Undervalued Market?

Despite the recent downturn in the crypto market, DAOs have been performing relatively better. Especially certain DAO protocols and platforms like DAOmaker and BitDAO. BitDAO in particular has seen more of its community constantly voting during recent proposals. These signs could potentially be handwriting on the wall that DAO would play an important role in the recovery of the crypto market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently down, but with Ethereum’s upcoming merger event, there is a chance that Ethereum might bounce strongly in price. DAO tokens however cannot be overlooked at this point. One very solid example of DAOs with solid potential is GryffinDAO, a decentralized protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain.
NEWSBTC

WHY YOU SHOULD INVEST IN LYNQYO, INSTEAD OF ITS PROMINENT COUNTERPARTS LIKE AVALANCHE AND CHAINLINK?

The crypto crash of 2022 may not be the first time the market has faced a dramatic downturn, but it’s the worst collapse. For the sake of comparison, when cryptocurrency had only been around for a couple of years, the price of Bitcoin fell from 32 to 0.01 dollars. It took almost two years before a recovery transpired. The “crypto winter” this year is remarkably different. For instance, back then, Bitcoin was the only pertinent cryptocurrency since it started the trend. While Bitcoin may still be the market-leading token, it’s far from the only cryptocurrency on the market. When the current slump happened, more than twenty thousand tokens were actively trading on the market. As we write this, the total is fast approaching twenty-one thousand.
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Predicts Ethereum Will Shoot Up As Major Upgrade Approaches – But There’s a Catch

Economist and crypto trader Alex Kruger believes that Ethereum (ETH) could rally as it transitions to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, colloquially known as the merge. Kruger tells his 145,500 Twitter followers that the August inflation numbers as measured by the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicator, which is next scheduled to be released on September 13th, will boost risk assets over the short term.
NEWSBTC

Why Extreme Fear Is Back In Crypto In A Big Way

Data shows the crypto market has once again sunk back down into a state of extreme fear after showing some signs of improvement during the last couple of months. Crypto Fear And Greed Index Says Market Is Extremely Fearful Right Now. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research,...
cryptoglobe.com

Diamond Hands: Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Median Hold Time on Coinbase Reaches Six Months

The median hold time that users on the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase hold onto the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) before either selling it or moving it to an external address, has now surpassed the six-month mark. According to data from Coinbase’s price pages, the typical hold time for Shiba...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop

Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
