Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
Application Deadline Extended to Fill Vacancy on Policing Advisory Commission
2022 – The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill one public vacancy on the County’s Policing Advisory Commission. The position will be nominated and appointed by the County Council. The deadline for applications has been extended to Sept. 30, 2022. The public members on the Commission should reflect a range of ethnicities, socioeconomic status and places of origin to reflect the racial and economic diversity of the County’s communities, including religious creed, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, disability and geographic location, with emphasis on those disproportionately impacted by inequities; and have an interest or expertise in policing matters. Public members must participate in the Montgomery County Police Department Citizens Academy.
mocoshow.com
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elrich
This Sunday will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on our country on September 11th, 2001. On that day, 2,996 individuals lost their lives, including 11 Montgomery County residents. Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of these victims, as well as the thousands who perished during the War on Terror in the following years.
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
WJLA
Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Rockville City Police to Host Community Open House on Saturday, Sept. 10
Per the City of Rockville and Montgomery County: City of Rockville City Police will offer residents an opportunity to get to know the men and women of the department at an open house at the police station in Downtown Rockville from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The open...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Awarded State Grant for Energy-Efficient Streetlights
The City of Rockville was recently selected to receive $449,750 for light-emitting diode streetlight conversion, as part of the Maryland Energy Administration’s new Streetlight and Outdoor Lighting Efficiency Pilot Grant Program. The SOLE Pilot Grant Program selected 11 awardees, comprising local governments and school districts, to receive grants totaling...
WTOP
Report aims to guide naming, renaming decisions in Prince George’s Co.
Prince George’s County, Maryland is no exception to the racial reckoning occurring in many parts of the country in recent years has led to a rethinking of whom buildings, schools, and roads are named after, and how those decisions are made. A report issued by the county’s Responsible Legacy...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Receives Prestigious Budget Presentation Award
The City has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada. Gaithersburg is receiving this award, the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting, for the 21stconsecutive time. The award is officially presented to the Department of Finance & Administration.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Asian American Health Initiative Launches ‘Healthy Communities Fund’ to Support Local Organizations
Montgomery County’s Asian American Health Initiative (AAHI), which is part of the County’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), recently launched the “Healthy Communities Fund.” The fund will support Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) organizations that provide linguistically and culturally appropriate services to the diverse AAPI community in the County.
bethesdamagazine.com
Riemer delays submission of post-campaign finance disclosure statement, citing discrepancy
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to correct an editing error and reflect that County Executive Marc Elrich, a Democrat, will face Republican Reardon Sullivan in the November general election. Montgomery County Council Member Hans Riemer, who ran unsuccessfully for county executive...
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville to Hold Ceremony on Friday, September 9 to Honor and Remember County Residents Who Lost Their Lives on 9/11
The City of Rockville will mark the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and remember county residents who lost their lives with a ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9 at Courthouse Square Park, at the corner of East Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue in Rockville’s downtown. The ceremony, which is free and open to the public, will include a presentation of colors and remarks by Rockville Mayor Bridget Donnell Newton.
mymcmedia.org
Wes Moore Discusses Priorities, Key Issues on Ballot in November
MyMCM caught up with Wes Moore, the Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland, at the Gaithersburg Labor Day parade Monday. Moore shared his views on living in Takoma Park as a child, the importance of working with Montgomery County officials and his priorities, if elected. Moore spent Labor Day meeting...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethesdamagazine.com
One teacher transferred to special education program after MCPS last-minute request
After a tense conflict between Montgomery County Public Schools and the county teachers union about a last-minute incentive encouraging dual-certified teachers to move from their general education assignments to special education programs, only one teacher accepted the transfer opportunity, according to a district spokesman. In late August, on the Friday...
WTOP
Not all police in Prince George’s Co. will be enforcing curfew
A lot has been made about the curfew that county leaders say Prince George’s County, Maryland, police will begin strictly enforcing again this weekend. But some of the county’s biggest municipal departments won’t be involved in it. “In Bowie we have the city charter that does not...
mocoshow.com
Lancaster County Dutch Market in Germantown Celebrating its 26th Anniversary
The Lancaster County Dutch Market at 12613 Wisteria Drive in Germantown is celebrating its 26th anniversary by holding a series of customer appreciation days from September 8-10. The event includes an outdoor bbq and pig roast, door prizes, as well as free doughnuts. The market is open Thursday 10am-6pm, Friday 9am-7pm, and Saturday 8am-3pm!
mocoshow.com
Germantown is 2nd Most Ethnically Diverse City/Area in the Country, According to Report
The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Ethnically Diverse Cities, with 4 of the top 10 cities/areas listed being in Montgomery County, including Germantown being ranked as the 2nd most ethnically diverse city/area in the country. To identify the most ethnically diverse places...
mocoshow.com
Classes for Adults to Learn Basic Bicycle Skills and Training Will Be Available in September, October and November
The Washington Area Bicycle Association (WABA), in collaboration with the Montgomery County Department of Transportation, this fall will continue its series of classes to teach adults how to ride bicycles—and how to do it safely. Classes will be held on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Upper County Community Recreation Center in Gaithersburg; on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Westfall Montgomery Mall in Bethesda; and on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Wheaton Ice Rink in Wheaton Regional Park.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine available in Montgomery County
The bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration has come to Montgomery County. The county currently has about 1,100 doses of the bivalent booster vaccine, and officials are encouraging residents to make an appointment in advance if they want the vaccine. “The bivalent booster includes...
WKRC
Mom spends $80/day to take son to special education classes
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Thursday afternoon, outside Hardy Middle School in a Washington D.C. neighborhood, Joann McCray walked her 11-year-old son past school busses to a spot where she stopped to call an Uber, then said “$22.74 is what it's going to cost for us to get home.”. She...
mocoshow.com
Design Concepts Released for Fairland and Briggs Chaney Placemaking Festival
The Montgomery County Planning Department has unveiled the design concepts for the Fairland and Briggs Chaney Placemaking Festival. The concepts can be viewed below with additional information on the project’s website and were created after hearing feedback and ideas from the community through an online questionnaire and at the project’s kickoff meeting in June. The Fairland and Briggs Chaney Placemaking Festival is a free community event and will be held October 21 and 22 (rain or shine) at the Briggs Chaney Park and Ride near the Eastern Montgomery Regional Services Center (3300 Briggs Chaney Road, Silver Spring, MD 20904).
Comments / 0