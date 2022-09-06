2022 – The Montgomery County Council is seeking applicants to fill one public vacancy on the County’s Policing Advisory Commission. The position will be nominated and appointed by the County Council. The deadline for applications has been extended to Sept. 30, 2022. The public members on the Commission should reflect a range of ethnicities, socioeconomic status and places of origin to reflect the racial and economic diversity of the County’s communities, including religious creed, age, sex – including on the basis of gender identity or orientation, disability and geographic location, with emphasis on those disproportionately impacted by inequities; and have an interest or expertise in policing matters. Public members must participate in the Montgomery County Police Department Citizens Academy.

