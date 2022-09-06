Since the days of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have progressed. The numerous use cases of projects is what investors are looking at now like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI) which have propelled them to the top of the cryptocurrency market. On the other hand, new cryptocurrency initiatives like Flasko (FLSK) dare to meet the high criteria set by their mainstream equivalents. However, would Flasko (FLSK) be successful? According to experts, the price will increase over 4,000% by the end of this year.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO