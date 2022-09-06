Read full article on original website
WATCH: Bitcoin Dominance And Altcoin Season 2.0 | BTC.D September 7, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at Bitcoin dominance and the possible signs of a surprise altcoin season developing during the bearish macro backdrop. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Dominance Analysis (BTC.D): September 7, 2022. For today’s...
Bitcoin Breaks Key Support Of $19,000 As Bulls Sweats, What Is Next?
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Despite so many expectations of the price having a short squeeze to a range of $21,600 before Bitcoin (BTC) next moves down, this wasn’t the case as the price broke below key support of $19,000. (Data from Binance)
Bitcoin Bulls Aim Past $20,000 Level – How Hard Can They Charge Forward?
Bitcoin bulls have their hands full in the next days to carry out a strong advance to lift BTC out of the pit. Throughout today’s trading session, the market’s performance has been bullish. CoinGecko reports that bulls are driving prices higher for nearly 80 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies. The site has only flagged six coins as the biggest losers so far.
TA: Ethereum Rockets to $1,700 as Bulls Take Over Crypto Market
Ethereum gained pace above the $1,600 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might even clear the $1,700 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase and settled above the $1,600 level. The price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was...
Bake Token (BAKE) Cracks Double Gains As Buyers Eye A Feast At $0.4
Bake token (BAKE) has struggled to break above the key resistance level of $0.29 as the price has remained in a range. For weeks, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuated between $19,500 and $20,000, with the price stalling on the next movement. Most altcoins, including Bake token (BAKE), have struggled to break out of a downtrend as a result of this choppy movement. (Data from Binance)
TA: Bitcoin Price Breakdown Looks Real, Why BTC Could Dive To $18K
Bitcoin broke the key $19,500 support against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a move towards the $18,000 level. Bitcoin failed to start a fresh increase and declined below the $19,500 support. The price is now trading below the $19,000 level and...
Polygon Shows Bearish Signs, Can $0.76 Support Hold Price Of Matic?
The price of Polygon (MATIC) has struggled to stay above the key support zone of $0.8 as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) showed indecision for weeks as the price moved in a range for weeks between $19,500-$20,000 with the price stalling on the next movement. This has affected the price of altcoins, including Polygon (MATIC), as prices dropped below $0.8 but reclaimed that region quickly. (Data from Binance)
TA: Bitcoin Price Recovery Stalls, Why This Barrier Could Trigger Another Drop
Bitcoin started an upside correction above $19,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is now struggling to clear the $19,400 and $19,500 resistance levels. Bitcoin traded as low as $18,550 and started an upside correction. The price is now trading below the $19,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
On-Chain Data Shows Bitcoin Whale Dumping Behind Dip Below $19k
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin exchange whale ratio spiked up just before the crypto’s plunge below the $19k level. Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Breached 90% Right Before The Price Dip. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the whale activity on exchanges has been raised recently.
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,700 Seems Imminent, Here’s Why
Ethereum started a major recovery wave from $1,500 against the US Dollar. ETH rallied nearly 10% and might aim a move towards the $1,700 resistance. Ethereum started a major increase after the bulls appeared near the $1,500 zone. The price is now trading above $1,600 and the 100 hourly simple...
Fantom Keeps Close Eye On Possible 20% Slide This Month
Fantom (FTM) has been moving on a brisk bullish pace at a particular range for four months now following a sharp descent in May. Token moving bullish but has slipped mid-range in the past couple of days. Bears poised to dominate, buying spree not advisable at this point. However, it...
Helium Coin Price Bloats 30% – Can HNT Expand Past $5?
Helium (HNT) has been flushed in green, standing out from all the reds in the crypto space. Helium intraday trading volume registers 378% plunge. Helium price has bounced back from its support key spotted at $3.4, prompting a new rally which can spike past the $5 level. Based on the...
Ethereum Carries Bitcoin Price Up, Will “The Merge” Live to Expectations?
The Bitcoin price has been stuck below $20,000 as Ethereum and other altcoins take over the price action and push the sector upwards. Ethereum just deployed the “Bellatrix” upgrade, the final step before “The Merge”, and the price of Ethereum is blazing through local resistance. At...
Bitcoin Price Could Possibly Rally Provided These Levels Are Crossed
Bitcoin price has been defeated by the bears after it traded around the $20,000 mark for quite some time. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by 2.1% and in the past week Bitcoin price lost close to 5% of its value. At the current moment, the coin was...
Uniswap (UNI) and Dogecoin (DOGE) will see presale star Flasko (FLSK) create more millionaires in 2023
Since the days of Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies have progressed. The numerous use cases of projects is what investors are looking at now like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Uniswap (UNI) which have propelled them to the top of the cryptocurrency market. On the other hand, new cryptocurrency initiatives like Flasko (FLSK) dare to meet the high criteria set by their mainstream equivalents. However, would Flasko (FLSK) be successful? According to experts, the price will increase over 4,000% by the end of this year.
5 Trending Crypto Projects Preparing for the Next Bull Run
Whether it is crypto, stocks, or commodities, buying tokens before their bull run gets you the most returns over time. It’s a no-brainer. Everyone knows that. But finding tokens before they begin their uptrend requires a lot of research. We will help you save some time. Here’s a list...
Reap a 7% Presale Bonus Reward with VertoChain – See How It’s Aiming to ‘Swap’ market cap roles with top crypto Ethereum and Bitcoin
Organizations are starting to consider Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency more seriously, this is either for transactional or operational needs among other things. It also appears cryptocurrency is becoming a less risky enterprise by the day which is a good thing. But with its risks come incentives and these are factors companies can consider when it comes to using cryptocurrency.
Bitcoin Struggles To Claim $20,000 Mark Amid Bear Market
Bitcoin shows no reversal, and many altcoins are still in the red zone. The market condition can be traced to several factors, such as the Federal Reserve’s hike in interest rates. A few weeks back, the crypto markets dropped even further after the announcement of the interest rate hike.
Ethereum Classic Outperforms Others In 24 Hours With 19% Gains
Crypto assets’ prices have recorded more volatility in recent times. There have been some spikes and pullbacks in the price of many. For instance, the beginning of this week saw Bitcoin moving farther from its $20K mark. Bitcoin lost its hold on the $20K mark on September 2, closing...
Bitcoin Investment ETFs And Trusts Have Slowed Since May
Many investors are uneasy since Bitcoin value has fallen by around 70% since its peak in November 2021. In the meantime, market sentiment is at an all-time low due to analysts’ expectations of a major recession. This is especially clear from the decline in the equity markets as measured by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indices, which has a big impact on how people invest in BTC on regulated markets.
