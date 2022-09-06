ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thevalleyledger.com

Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries

Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College

EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22

Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
EMMAUS, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Times News

Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
Pocono Update

The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center

Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
BUSHKILL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Quakertown dentist Dr. Abhishek Patel earns fellowship

Dr. Abhishek Patel, practice partner at Quakertown Dental Office and associate at the Red Hill Dental Office, has recently achieved his FAGD, Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry is one of the most prestigious awards in dentistry and it designates that a...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County

A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Kutztown community wants to know what's next for Strand Theatre

KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A petition circulating online is creating conversation in Kutztown about the future of the popular Strand Theatre. No movies have shown at the small hometown cinema since the end of June, and it has people wondering why. "I live two steps away," said Jake Lackey, a...
KUTZTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

After threat, Parkland schools to remain closed for 2nd day, with virtual instruction planned

Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Recovery Cove to celebrate grand opening in Easton with ribbon cutting

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is proud to partner with Recovery Cove to celebrate their grand opening in Easton. The Ribbon Cutting will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Recovery Cove is a brand new outpatient addiction treatment center, located in...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Warren Hills athlete collapses, but survives after to quick actions by staff, superintendent says

A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital and survived, the schools superintendent said Thursday. “The coaches and athletic trainers provided immediate medical attention pursuant to district safety policies, protocols and...
WASHINGTON, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA

