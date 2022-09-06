Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stella of New Hope is Launching Tuesday Dinner ServiceMarilyn JohnsonNew Hope, PA
Take This Beautiful Fall Foliage Train Ride in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenBoyertown, PA
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Easton (Pennsylvania) football player Sean Wilson shares inspiring message after fan makes fun of his disability
Sean Wilson may have lost his football game Friday night, but he walked away looking like a winner in life. Wilson and Easton (Pennsylvania) lost 33-20 to Freedom in their second game of the season, but it’s what happened in the bleachers that has drawn attention from fans in recent days. On ...
thevalleyledger.com
Nazareth Area Restaurant Week is upon us! Celebrate our local Nazareth eateries
Sunday, September 11 – Saturday, September 17, 2022. Nazareth Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, presents Nazareth Restaurant Week! Sponsored by iHeart Radio and Nazareth Mutual Insurance, eleven of Nazareth’s most popular eateries will be offering discounted and special menus, as well as fun offers and discounts on gift cards.
WFMZ-TV Online
Pop-up thrift store opens at Lafayette College
EASTON, Pa. - A new thrift store "popped-up" on the campus of Lafayette College Thursday afternoon. It offers up clothes, kitchenware, bedding, and more for students. Organizers say the pop-up store will give way to a permanent boutique thrift store on campus in Easton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus v. Nazareth boys soccer, 09.07.22
Emmaus hosting Nazareth on the pitch in boys soccer. Regulation time not enough to decide a winner between these two. The Green Hornets coming out on top, 1-0 in the end.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley v. Worcester doubleheader, 09.08.22
Lehigh Valley and Worcester splitting their doubleheader on Thursday. IronPigs knocking off the Red Sox in game one, but the visitors would get their revenge in game two.
‘Best for me as a person’: Nazareth’s Sasso to wrestle at Virginia Tech
Sonny Sasso wanted to make sure he knew what he was buying into. The Nazareth senior, the 46-0 PIAA 3A champion at 189 pounds in 2022, wanted to get a good look at the final group of five colleges he’d narrowed his choice down to. “The big five for...
wlvr.org
Amid back-to-school and fall stress, a Lehigh Valley therapist offers tips to regain a life balance
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In the busy time that autum and back to school brings, being stressed or burned out are feelings Darlene Valentin, a single mother of four, knows all too well. “It is a little stressful at times, but I try my best to just, you know, take...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Poconos Welcomes 10K Person Event Center
Poconos Park, located on the former unity house property, held its grand opening Thursday. Owner John Oakes spoke with Pocono Update about the new 10K person event center. BUSHKILL, PA | On Thursday, September 8, Poconos Park held its grand opening/ribbon-cutting ceremony. Starting at 12:00 PM, guests arrived at the Bushkill location in anticipation of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce's ribbon-cutting planned for 12:30 PM, giving them time to talk and take in the atmosphere of the 10,000-person event center. WATCH VIDEO.
buckscountyherald.com
Quakertown dentist Dr. Abhishek Patel earns fellowship
Dr. Abhishek Patel, practice partner at Quakertown Dental Office and associate at the Red Hill Dental Office, has recently achieved his FAGD, Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry is one of the most prestigious awards in dentistry and it designates that a...
Threat Closes Middle School In Lehigh County
A Lehigh County school district canceled classes Thursday, Sept. 8 after a threat was made against a middle school, according to various news reports. In an email announcement to the school district, Superintendent Dr. Mark Madson said the message, received Wednesday, Sept. 7, threatened the students and staff at Orefield Middle School.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kutztown community wants to know what's next for Strand Theatre
KUTZTOWN, Pa. – A petition circulating online is creating conversation in Kutztown about the future of the popular Strand Theatre. No movies have shown at the small hometown cinema since the end of June, and it has people wondering why. "I live two steps away," said Jake Lackey, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
'One of the worst tragedies this community has seen': Officials, organizations provide support for community still reeling from Pottstown house explosion
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - It's been months since the massive house explosion in Pottstown that killed a woman and four children. But some debris still remains around the site of the disaster. And for many, so does the trauma of that day. "These people went through a horrific time when that...
After threat, Parkland schools to remain closed for 2nd day, with virtual instruction planned
Schools will remain closed Friday in the Parkland School District for a second day, with students switching to virtual instruction, as an investigation continues into a threat. The Lehigh County school district announced the continued closure Thursday night, following the threat toward Orefield Middle School reported via Pennsylvania’s Safe2Say Something...
thevalleyledger.com
Recovery Cove to celebrate grand opening in Easton with ribbon cutting
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber is proud to partner with Recovery Cove to celebrate their grand opening in Easton. The Ribbon Cutting will take place on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Recovery Cove is a brand new outpatient addiction treatment center, located in...
Warren Hills athlete collapses, but survives after to quick actions by staff, superintendent says
A Warren Hills Regional High School ninth-grader collapsed Wednesday afternoon during an athletic practice, but school personnel acted quickly and the student was flown to a hospital and survived, the schools superintendent said Thursday. “The coaches and athletic trainers provided immediate medical attention pursuant to district safety policies, protocols and...
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading confident in their quarterback, Amier Burdine whos leading the way for the Red Knights
READING, Pa. - Reading heading into week three sitting at 1-1 early on. The Red Knights already showing improvement from week to week, closing out the game over Muhlenberg last Friday. The Red Knights quarterback, Amier Burdine has been the leader this young team needs on offense. Burdine has thrown...
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
thevalleyledger.com
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
Comments / 0