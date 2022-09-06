Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Legal groups sue AHCA over ban on Medicaid coverage for trans health care
Orlando, FL — A coalition of legal groups sued Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) over a rule that went into effect in August that bars health care providers from billing Medicaid for treating gender dysphoria. The lawsuit, Dekker, et al., v. Marstiller, et al., was filed in...
Slate
When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
Abortion pill startup provides meds to women who aren't pregnant yet
An abortion care company is selling pills that end unwanted pregnancies to patients who aren't yet pregnant to help allay anxiety around access to abortion following the Supreme Court's overturning of abortion rights. The startup Choix (pronounced "Choice") on Wednesday announced that it will begin providing patients abortion pills before...
‘I have to carry my baby to bury my baby’: woman denied abortion for fetus with fatal condition
An expectant Louisiana woman who is carrying a skull-less fetus that would die almost immediately after birth has cemented plans to travel to North Carolina to terminate her pregnancy, she said on Friday. Nancy Davis, 36, has been facing a choice of either carrying the fetus to term or traveling...
Pregnant woman in Louisiana forced to choose between carrying a fetus that lacks a skull or travel out of state
A woman who learned her fetus lacks a skull and a pregnant teen with no parents find themselves trapped in a maze of state abortion regulations in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision earlier this summer.
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
"Basically they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby," the woman told reporters.
I’ve studied what happens to women when they are denied abortion — and it’s not good
In its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — which means abortion may now be banned in almost half the country — the Supreme Court made a catastrophic decision. As someone who studies the effects of access to abortion, I can say that denying someone a wanted abortion causes real, lasting harm to them and their families.
Daily Beast
Dr. Oz Says Abortion Is ‘Still Murder’ at Any Stage of Pregnancy
TV doctor turned Republican senatorial candidate Mehmet Oz has been tough to pin down on abortion. He claims to be “100% pro-life,” but he also has some exceptions. And as recently as 2019, Oz defended Roe v. Wade. But now, The Daily Beast has obtained audio from a...
7-year-old boy with congenital heart defect denied lifesaving medical device by insurance company
A Tennessee family is hoping their fight to get a lifesaving medical device for their son highlights the need for doctors — and not insurance companies — to make crucial health care decisions. The boy, 7-year-old Decker Sharp, is smart, athletic, funny and gives the best hugs, his...
Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm
Set aside the fact that Ohio's newly enacted abortion law forces many women and girls to have their rapists' babies or leave the state for abortions. Even so, because of Ohio's new abortion restrictions, doctors are describing other scenes of almost unimaginable anguish — and increased risks to women and girls who become pregnant. The post Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Travel nurses' gold rush is over. Now, some are joining other nurses in leaving the profession altogether.
Working as a travel nurse in the early days of the Covid pandemic was emotionally exhausting for Reese Brown — she was forced to leave her young daughter with her family as she moved from one gig to the next, and she watched too many of her intensive care patients die.
Bay News 9
New COVID boosters: 5 things to know about getting the shot in N.C.
Doses of a retooled COVID booster shot, tailored to help protect against newer variants, are starting to arrive in North Carolina this week. Federal regulators with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated vaccine booster shot Thursday. “This vaccine will provide...
Woman denied abortion in Louisiana for foetus with no skull speaks out on heartbreaking ordeal
A pregnant woman in Louisiana has revealed she was left with no choice but “to carry my baby to bury my baby” after being denied an abortion for a foetus that has no skull and no chance of survival.Nancy Davis, a mother-of-three who was planning to have a fourth child, spoke out in a gut-wrenching press conference on Friday where she said she hopes no other women have to go through what she has experienced.Six weeks ago, Ms Davis received devastating news at 10 weeks of pregnancy that the foetus growing inside her womb has acrania.Acrania is a rare...
TODAY.com
At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'
When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
COVID-19 Boosters Help Keep People Out of the Hospital, Study Finds
A new study finds that people who were vaccinated but not boosted were more than twice as likely to be hospitalized than those who had a booster.
Bay News 9
CDC: Florida leads country in COVID deaths for a third straight summer
For the third summer in a row, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Florida has seen the most COVID-19 deaths from May to August in the United States. What You Need To Know. According to the CDC, Florida is leading the nation in summer COVID deaths...
News-Medical.net
Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants
A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
Telehealth firm announces plans to distribute abortion pills for people to keep on hand
Telehealth provider Choix announced on Wednesday that it will provide abortion pills to patients so that they can keep them on hand for future use.
MedicalXpress
AI predicts demand for hospital beds for patients coming through emergency department
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL alongside staff at UCLH is being used to predict how many patients coming through the emergency department will need to be admitted into the hospital, helping planners manage demand on beds. The tool, described in a new paper in npj Digital...
POLITICO
Doctors take long Covid into their own hands
Welcome to Thursday Pulse, where we’re wishing the best to the mother who gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a car outside the Hart Senate Office Building. We want to hear from you. Send news and tips to us at dpayne@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. Want more Pulse? Check...
