Florida State

Slate

When Medication Risks Birth Defects, Abortion Bans Force Women Into an Agonizing Dilemma

​​Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. If I were to get pregnant, our baby would be loved. But for weeks, before I would ever find out I was pregnant, she would be exposed to psychiatric medication that can cause serious birth defects—the same medication I take each morning and night to manage my bipolar disorder. By the time I found out, I would be terrified for her health. I would also be terrified that I would have to go off my medication. Our baby would be loved. I would want an abortion.
CBS News

Abortion pill startup provides meds to women who aren't pregnant yet

An abortion care company is selling pills that end unwanted pregnancies to patients who aren't yet pregnant to help allay anxiety around access to abortion following the Supreme Court's overturning of abortion rights. The startup Choix (pronounced "Choice") on Wednesday announced that it will begin providing patients abortion pills before...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm

Set aside the fact that Ohio's newly enacted abortion law forces many women and girls to have their rapists' babies or leave the state for abortions. Even so, because of Ohio's new abortion restrictions, doctors are describing other scenes of almost unimaginable anguish — and increased risks to women and girls who become pregnant. The post Ohio docs say new abortion law has them working against oaths to do no harm appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Bay News 9

New COVID boosters: 5 things to know about getting the shot in N.C.

Doses of a retooled COVID booster shot, tailored to help protect against newer variants, are starting to arrive in North Carolina this week. Federal regulators with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the updated vaccine booster shot Thursday. “This vaccine will provide...
The Independent

Woman denied abortion in Louisiana for foetus with no skull speaks out on heartbreaking ordeal

A pregnant woman in Louisiana has revealed she was left with no choice but “to carry my baby to bury my baby” after being denied an abortion for a foetus that has no skull and no chance of survival.Nancy Davis, a mother-of-three who was planning to have a fourth child, spoke out in a gut-wrenching press conference on Friday where she said she hopes no other women have to go through what she has experienced.Six weeks ago, Ms Davis received devastating news at 10 weeks of pregnancy that the foetus growing inside her womb has acrania.Acrania is a rare...
TODAY.com

At 46, woman gives birth to identical triplets: '1 in 20 billion odds'

When Audrey Tiberius was 41, she was told by fertility specialists that her chances of conceiving a child with in vitro fertilization (IVF) were just 10%. “They said, ‘I’m sorry, your eggs are too old,’” the Utah mom recalled in an interview with TODAY Parents. “We did three rounds of in vitro and they all failed."
News-Medical.net

Umbilical cord milking may be safe, more effective for non-vigorous term and near- term infants

A treatment to move blood from the umbilical cord into an infant's body may improve the overall health of newborns classified as non-vigorous—limp, pale and with minimal breathing, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The procedure, known as umbilical cord milking, involves gently squeezing the cord between the thumb and forefinger and slowly pushing the blood into the abdomen. Compared to non-vigorous infants receiving the standard treatment of immediate umbilical cord clamping, infants who underwent cord milking were less likely to need heart and respiratory support, less likely to have a low level of oxygen in the brain, and more likely to have higher levels of hemoglobin, a substance indicating the presence of red blood cells.
POLITICO

Doctors take long Covid into their own hands

Welcome to Thursday Pulse, where we’re wishing the best to the mother who gave birth to a healthy baby girl in a car outside the Hart Senate Office Building. We want to hear from you. Send news and tips to us at dpayne@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. Want more Pulse? Check...
