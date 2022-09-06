ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chalkbeat

IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses

Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
wrtv.com

IU's incoming class brings more diversity, a record-setting year

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University (IU) is marking a major milestone in its push to ensure its student body encompasses many different backgrounds and cultures. IU says it set a record for the number of domestic students of color enrolled this year across all campuses, almost 25,000 students. WRTV spoke...
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita continues fighting for Indiana law protecting girls’ sports

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week continued his vigorous defense of a new law requiring participants in girls’ sports to be, in fact, biological girls. On Sept. 6, Attorney General Rokita filed an appeal of a district court’s preliminary injunction against enforcing the law in the case of a 10-year-old biological male wanting to play on a girls’ softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district.
FOX59

Bus driver absences causing issues with Washington Township transportation

INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is asking parents to be patient as they deal with high volumes of bus driver absences. On Tuesday, Washington Township Schools sent parents an update about the transportation department. The update came after the school experienced significant delays in transportation due to a large number of bus drivers who called […]
WTHI

Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness

INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
WTHR

Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
WISH-TV

Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis. Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.
Current Publishing

Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development

Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
WISH-TV

Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
