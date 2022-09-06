Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
IPS drops employee attendance rule for $1,500 bonuses
Indianapolis Public Schools is dropping a limit on the number of absences employees could have last spring in order to qualify for a $1,500 retention bonus the district will pay out this week. The initial requirement for the bonus, which the district will pay out Friday and is one of three rounds to be distributed through September 2023, allowed staff no more than two absences after March 28. Although staff could still...
wrtv.com
IU's incoming class brings more diversity, a record-setting year
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University (IU) is marking a major milestone in its push to ensure its student body encompasses many different backgrounds and cultures. IU says it set a record for the number of domestic students of color enrolled this year across all campuses, almost 25,000 students. WRTV spoke...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita continues fighting for Indiana law protecting girls’ sports
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita this week continued his vigorous defense of a new law requiring participants in girls’ sports to be, in fact, biological girls. On Sept. 6, Attorney General Rokita filed an appeal of a district court’s preliminary injunction against enforcing the law in the case of a 10-year-old biological male wanting to play on a girls’ softball team in the Indianapolis Public Schools district.
wbiw.com
A class action lawsuit was filed today on behalf of Hoosiers whose religious beliefs are in conflict with S.E.A. 1
INDIANAPOLIS – The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana today filed a class action lawsuit claiming that Senate Enrolled Act 1 (S.E.A. 1), a ban on abortion, violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA). The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Hoosier Jews for Choice, and five women...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bus driver absences causing issues with Washington Township transportation
INDIANAPOLIS — Washington Township Schools is asking parents to be patient as they deal with high volumes of bus driver absences. On Tuesday, Washington Township Schools sent parents an update about the transportation department. The update came after the school experienced significant delays in transportation due to a large number of bus drivers who called […]
WTHI
Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness
INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration's announcement of a forgiveness plan last month.
wrtv.com
UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Central Indiana ahead of the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The company says it is planning to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily seasonal drivers,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Current Publishing
Carmel Middle School staff, on-site AED help save life of fan at football game
The importance of having an automated external defibrillator on-site at athletic events was proven again. An AED was used to save the life of a Hamilton Southeastern Junior High fan who suffered a medical emergency and was unresponsive before an Aug. 17 eighth-grade football game at Carmel Middle School. “We...
Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival returns to Conner Prairie
FISHERS, Ind. — Indiana's biggest hot air balloon festival is back this weekend at Conner Prairie in Fishers. The second annual Jupiter Flight Festival is taking place from Sept. 9-11, featuring some of the top balloon pilots from around the country. This year, they've added 20 more balloons for...
readthereporter.com
Football: more than sport for Sheridan, it’s about celebrating community’s past
Football is a big deal in the town of Sheridan. After all, the high school has sported a football team since 1900 and held the first football Homecoming in the state of Indiana in 1923. That made last Friday’s Homecoming number 99 for Sheridan!. “One of the many things...
Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
WISH-TV
Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis. Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.
Inside Indiana Business
Developer: Proposed Indy Eleven stadium won’t need more state support
The owner of the Indy Eleven soccer team said he is confident his plans for a new stadium downtown won’t hinge on asking for more state tax dollars than he has already been promised. That’s despite cost increases the project has seen since the Legislature agreed three years ago to help fund it.
Current Publishing
Carmel’s first build-to-rent community proposed in Legacy development
Approximately 230 single-family attached and detached homes and 120 garden-style apartments – all rentals – have been proposed in the Legacy development in northeast Carmel. Florida-based Advenir Oakley Development has filed plans with the City of Carmel to construct a residential community known as LEO Living Cottages and...
'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others
Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope. It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, he attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.
Fox 59
Indiana Law Enforcement Academy cancels Fallen Officer Memorial Service to ‘focus energy’ on Officer Seara Burton
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Indiana Law Enforcement Academy announced on their Twitter account Wednesday afternoon their decision to cancel this year’s Fallen Officer Memorial Service. The decision was made by the academy and by those families who’s fallen loved ones were to be honored at the service.
wrtv.com
'Caring Cradle' provides comfort for families grieving stillborn babies
INDIANAPOLIS — Mementos are all Aly Bentley has to remind her of her first daughter, Evelyn. Evelyn was stillborn at 23 weeks in 2019. "It's a very hard feeling when you're discharged from the hospital and you feel very empty-handed walking away without your child," Aly said. The next...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
Comments / 0