Property taxes lowered in Wichita Falls, Council passes budget
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some good news coming out of Wichita Falls City Council this morning after councilors voted to lower the property tax rate. Mayor Stephen Santellana said due to more revenue coming in from higher property values and other sources, the city was able to lower the rate by 6 cents while still […]
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
Elevated freeway repairs complete ahead of schedule
Officials with TxDOT said the project wrapped up earlier than expected, and all lanes have reopened.
North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is using money raised during Texoma Gives to support 19 nonprofits. The organization was founded in 1922 with the sole goal of raising and providing funds for local nonprofits. Currently funded nonprofits include the following:. Arts Council of Wichita...
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
Expect delays on US 287 North elevated freeway
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Texomans might experience traffic delays Wednesday on the Llyod Ruby overpass. Pavement repairs begin September 7, 2022, on the northbound U.S. 287 elevated freeway. TxDOT said all but one lane on the northbound bridge will be shut down, starting at 8 a.m. and traffic control will remain through Friday. The interchange […]
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Beauty and the Beast at Wichita Theatre, Live at the Lake, Comedy Open Mic at The Deep End, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, September 8. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time:...
Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately
When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
Bowie attorney appointed as child support judge
Pictured below (Left) Tracey Jennings, longtime Bowie attorney, took the oath of office from District Judge Jack McGaughey on Monday as she became the new IV-D Child Support Judge. She will serve a 12-county area. Jennings has been working in the civil division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s office the past two years. (Courtesy photo)
JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team. Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.
DUNCAN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY AND ITS OWNERS AGREE TO PAY $54,000 TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS OF SUBMITTING FALSE CLAIMS INVOLVING FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION PROGRAM
OKLAHOMA CITY – Omega Technology Center, Inc. (“Omega”) and its owners Todd and Kristie Greenway (the “Greenways”) agreed to pay $54,000 to settle civil claims stemming from allegations they submitted false claims involving a program of the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), announced United States Attorney Robert J. Troester.
Well-known financial advisor fired due to ‘illegal activity’ allegations
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A well-known financial advisor and business coach in Wichita Falls is facing allegations of ‘illegal activity’ while working for Ameriprise Financial. Our newsroom received tips over the weekend about Nspire motivational speaker and financial advisor Dusty Sternadel. We reached out to Ameriprise Financial...
Details released on threats against Windthorst ISD
The reporting party said they attempted to take a screenshot of the status, but said the post was deleted and the account the post came from was deactivated.
Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain rather warm by day but nice at night through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity creating decent afternoon conditions. A strong front arrives Saturday night or early Sunday with a little taste of fall air for Sunday and Monday of next week. Rain chances at this time look rather low.
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
Holliday ISD shows off security updates
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and...
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested. Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the...
WFPD officials address ongoing investigations
After receiving several inquiries over the weekend, WFPD officials addressed their policy on commenting on ongoing investigations.
