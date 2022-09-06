WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team. Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO