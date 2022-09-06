WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 budget and tax rate on Tuesday. Commissioners debated for a short time before ultimately approving the new tax rate at .5604 cents instead of the originally proposed rate of .5754 cents. If the original rate was passed, that would be an almost four-cent increase. Instead, they talked it over and decided on an increase just under two cents.

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO