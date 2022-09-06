Rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) is a striking, colorful perennial and a marvelous addition to many flower gardens. Its folk names include rabbit's ears, crown pink, bloody William and mullein pink, and it is found in the Caryophyllaceae family of flowers known as pinks (dianthus). The flower originates in Europe, and records suggest it was cultivated in English gardens in the 1600s. The plant first appears in American gardens in the 1700s with a mention in Thomas Jefferson's writings about Monticello. With its silvery pale green leaves and vivid magenta blooms, its colors pack a punch in mid to late summer. Rose campion's colors look wonderful with a cool color palette including blues, purples and other shades of pink. Try it alongside nigella, bellflowers, phlox and yarrow in your cottage garden. The leaves form a basal rosette form, similar to lambs' ear, but differs in that the blooms do not discolor after they peak which is common with betony (lambs' ear).

