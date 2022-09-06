ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

These tiny homes are 3D printed from 100,000 recycled plastic bottles

Backyard cottages have been hailed as a way to quickly add new rental space in cities with a shortage of housing. But they’re typically expensive to build. In L.A., where the city government has been trying to nudge homeowners to build more ADUs, or accessory dwelling units, the average construction price for a new cottage starts at $150,000 and goes up to around $350,000, not including building plans, engineering work, and other expenses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Rose Campion

Rose campion (Lychnis coronaria) is a striking, colorful perennial and a marvelous addition to many flower gardens. Its folk names include rabbit's ears, crown pink, bloody William and mullein pink, and it is found in the Caryophyllaceae family of flowers known as pinks (dianthus). The flower originates in Europe, and records suggest it was cultivated in English gardens in the 1600s. The plant first appears in American gardens in the 1700s with a mention in Thomas Jefferson's writings about Monticello. With its silvery pale green leaves and vivid magenta blooms, its colors pack a punch in mid to late summer. Rose campion's colors look wonderful with a cool color palette including blues, purples and other shades of pink. Try it alongside nigella, bellflowers, phlox and yarrow in your cottage garden. The leaves form a basal rosette form, similar to lambs' ear, but differs in that the blooms do not discolor after they peak which is common with betony (lambs' ear).
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate
The Independent

8 best armchairs to sink into

With sprawling corner sofas and family-friendly modular seating so popular, it would be easy to overlook the trusty armchair.But this is a furniture piece that offers a singular experience to cherish. Indeed, there’s nothing like curling up in an inviting chair for one – preferably with a good book and a glass of red in hand. Gone are the days of matching three-piece suites. In buying a separate armchair we’re given permission to go for a standout statement piece that complements, but also contrasts with, our existing decor.There’s a wealth of designs to choose from with price tags as diverse...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This 1960s Bathroom’s $3,000 Redo Keeps the Retro Charm, But Loses the Dated Feel

Bathrooms with themes can be hard to pull off with style, but homeowner Erin Mason created a themed beauty in this $3,000 bathroom redo. When Erin first moved in, the bathroom was showing its age. Erin’s home was built in 1962, and the bathroom still had original details, like a thick tile border around the counters, retro tiles around the shower, dated counters and a dated floating vanity, yellowing wallpaper with a pink rose border, and an awkward partition for the toilet.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Relationships
Apartment Therapy

10 West Elm Finds Under $20 That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are

Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
SCIENCE
womansday.com

15 Popular Grey Cat Breeds That Are Sure to Steal Your Heart

While there's something to love about cats of all colors and sizes, you may find yourself particularly drawn to gorgeous grey cat breeds. And no, grey cats aren't just old. Some cats will go grey as they age, but not on the scale that dogs and humans do, as they tend to retain enough melanocytes to keep their original color. Instead, grey cat breeds are born looking wise, and if you're on the hunt for a feline friend, then you may want to look to the most popular grey cat breeds out there.
ANIMALS
catingtonpost.com

The 10 Most Unique-Looking Cat Breeds

While every cat is unique in personality and beautiful in his or her own way, most of them have pretty similar features. They may be different colors and patterns, but most have fur, four legs, and a tail! That said, about 5% of cats in the world are purebred – and some of them have some pretty unique features! Here are 10 of the most unique-looking cat breeds:
ANIMALS
Next Avenue

How Clutter is Ruining Your Life — and How to Fix It

Even a small amount of clutter can negatively impact your life, so maybe it’s time to make a change. Dealing with clutter is a fairly common problem for many families. It can be an extra burden for older adults. It may feel like you've downsized while in your current home, because clutter has shrunk your livable space. You may also experience more aches as you try to move piles of clutter from one area to another. When you discover an inability to find things you need to the extent that it adversely affects your day-to-day life, it may be time to do something about this problem.
HOME & GARDEN
BHG

How to Organize a Small Closet with Smart Storage

It's tempting to daydream about owning an enormous closet, thinking it will solve all your storage problems. Although a bigger closet might help you fit more stuff, it's not always an option. Fortunately, there are many ways you can expand your current closet to fit what you have in an organized fashion.
INTERIOR DESIGN
theodysseyonline.com

White After Labor Day

For anyone living in the southeastern part of the United States, you’ve probably heard your mother or grandmother stress the importance of not wearing white after Labor Day at least once in your lifetime. The “official” unofficial rule is this: no white clothes, especially white shoes, or light fabrics...
FESTIVAL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This $2,000 Bedroom Redo Includes a Glam DIY Bed Frame with Tons of Storage

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The key to styling small bedrooms? Maximizing space. It’s easier said than done and might take some trial and error (i.e. lots of rearranging and even some returns), but it’s all about combining a smart selection of furniture with a clever layout.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy