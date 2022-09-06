Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
Idaho Secret Hidden In Plain Site At Twin Falls City Park
I'm not from Twin Falls but I have been here for nearly a decade and I never noticed this until yesterday. When you look at the lava rocks around the base of the amphitheater in the Twin Falls City Park, do you see anything special about the rocks?. What's So...
Are Twin Falls ID Fast Food Employees Grossly Underpaid?
Fast-food wages have been in the news recently as some states are considering increasing pay for these staffers. In Idaho, the average pay for an industry professional is less than $15 an hour. If you want to know just how hard fast food employees work, just drive down Blue Lakes...
Wildfire Threat Intensifies in Southern Idaho
We may see some rain next week. It's not enough to make any difference in our ongoing drought. The forecast I saw suggests there will be thunderstorms late next Wednesday afternoon. Thunder can also bring lightning. The cheat grass is a golden brown. You can put together a picture. I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmvt
Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
kmvt
How did this weekend’s record heat impact the Twin Falls County Fair?
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Monday is the last day of the Twin Falls County Fair, and many attendees are saying this year was unlike any other, due to the scorching heat that plagued the six-day event. “We have had some 90-degree days before, but maybe one or two in...
Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
kmvt
CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball hosts the Starr Corporation invite this week, welcoming in six nationally ranked programs. CSI (6-1) will play five matches against four ranked opponents, starting Thursday. The Golden Eagles did receive votes in this week’s NJCAA Top 20 poll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video
The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
KIVI-TV
Idaho Transportation Department weighing idea of a new bridge in the Magic Valley
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The growth in Idaho is apparent. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there is an estimated 1.9 million people living in the Gem State — the Magic Valley has seen numbers climb as well. In order to keep up with southern Idaho's consistent growth,...
TheHorse.com
Two Horses Recovering from WNV in Idaho
On Sept. 1 the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a vaccinated yearling filly at a private facility in Gooding County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began showing initial signs of abnormal behavior and movement on Aug. 26 that progressed to lethargy, fever, and instability. She is currently recovering. Her owners noted the number of mosquitoes (which spread the virus through their bite) on their property this year has been significant.
When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?
School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair
The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
kmvt
True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to bring more improv to the Magic Valley, a two night improv show will be taking place this weekend at the Orpheum in Twin Falls. Mollie and Heath Harmison perform the Relationship Comedy show every year in February, and now they...
kmvt
Governor Little visits Burley to speak about latest legislative session
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Tuesday, Governor Little began his tour of the state to share his successes from the latest legislative session last week. He made an appearance in Burley Tuesday morning, stopping at John V. Evans Elementary School to speak with the 4th graders. During his time...
Powerline Fire impacts traffic on Highway 93, Interstate 84
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A fire burning near Twin Falls has impacted traffic on Highway 93 and Interstate 84, and has burned an estimated 1,400 acres, according to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Twin Falls District. The fire, now being referred to as the Powerline Fire, closed a portion...
The End of the Line for Model Rail at Twin Falls County Fair
The model railroad exhibit at the Twin Falls County Fair is the most popular on the grounds. It comes straight from the director of the fair. It’s why the models are now housed in a new building, and the actual caboose that dominated the fair’s main entrance was moved by crane to the exhibit hall.
kmvt
Twin Falls Mayor selects new council member, must await approval from City Council
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, Sept. 12, Twin Falls City Mayor Ruth Pierce will recommend the appointment of Alexandra Caval to Twin Falls City Council Seat. Caval was selected from a pool of 26 qualified applicants to fill City Council Seat #3 that was vacated by Shawn Barigar in July.
3 Twin Falls Businesses You May Not Have Known Are Currently For Sale
Twin Falls is pretty loyal to its local businesses. We like to show up for our local businesses. And I was pretty surprised when I was perusing some real estate sites that some Twin Falls businesses are surprisingly for sale. Slice. Located on Main Street in Downtown Twin Falls, I...
kmvt
Fire crews still working to identify the cause of Powerline Fire north of Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Powerline Fire, which began Tuesday morning and quickly spread to over 1,000 acres, has been contained since late Tuesday night. Although the fire has been contained, heavy winds and an abundance of dry grass has made for multiple delays in the projected control time. Which was slated for early Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0