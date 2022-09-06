ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filer, ID

kmvt

Idaho’s Pebble Ponds to host first annual Rock the Range

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Golf Course is gearing up to host a community event this weekend. They are calling it Rock the Range. Idaho’s Pebble Ponds is located in Filer. Not only are they a 9 hole golf course, but they also host events...
FILER, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Fitness Supply Company

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sometimes you just find what you want to do right in college. For Tucker Farmer, this statement was true. “Honestly I was doing it, working part time in college, Curtis had just started the business and I was one of the first guys to start working with him. He’s been a good bass since then so I just kind of stuck with him, and that’s how I ended up here,” said Farmer.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho State Trooper 'critically injured' after being hit by car

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho State Trooper was injured after being hit by a car Thursday morning on Interstate 84 in Jerome County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), around 8:30 a.m., an Idaho State Police Sergeant responded to a vehicle fire on the westbound lane of I-84. While providing assistance and traffic control, he was hit by a passing vehicle.
BOISE, ID
kmvt

CSI volleyball opens home slate this weekend with quality opponents

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — College of Southern Idaho volleyball hosts the Starr Corporation invite this week, welcoming in six nationally ranked programs. CSI (6-1) will play five matches against four ranked opponents, starting Thursday. The Golden Eagles did receive votes in this week’s NJCAA Top 20 poll.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Deer Photo Bombs Idaho Woman’s Video

The story behind the video is quite simple. A local business owner was driving home from work on a late August evening. She lives out on pasture land south of Twin Falls. Near her home, she saw this majestic animal and decided to stop. She pulled her mobile phone from her purse and started rolling the video. As if on cue, the animal decided it was time for a daily constitutional. You can watch the video here.
TWIN FALLS, ID
TheHorse.com

Two Horses Recovering from WNV in Idaho

On Sept. 1 the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed a vaccinated yearling filly at a private facility in Gooding County positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She began showing initial signs of abnormal behavior and movement on Aug. 26 that progressed to lethargy, fever, and instability. She is currently recovering. Her owners noted the number of mosquitoes (which spread the virus through their bite) on their property this year has been significant.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
105.5 The Fan

When Do You Have To Stop For A School Bus With Stop Arm Extended In Idaho?

School is back in session and that means new things to watch out for while driving the streets of the Magic Valley. School speed zones are now enforced, School buses will be stopping frequently to load and unload children, and more children at crosswalks. But not always. I say not always because there is a good chance that you'll also see kids crossing at non-crosswalk locations. Failure to obey the now-in-effect school-related laws could result in fines for drivers. The fines for some infractions have been increased recently by the Idaho State Legislature including the first-time fine for failure to stop when a school bus has the stop arm extended. That fine is now $200.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Watch: Bull at Rodeo Charge into Crowd at State Fair

The Twin Falls County Fair kicked off this week, and one of the best parts about it, other than the food, rides, and games, is the Magic Valley Stampede Rodeo. In Idaho, rodeos are a big deal and a staple at any fair. The skillset of the athletes, the live animals, and the threat of danger, makes for a fun time for the whole family and an enjoyment everyone should experience. The rodeo at the Twin Falls County fair lasts for three days and kicked off last night, and will continue tonight and tomorrow. While flocks of people will make their way to Filer to take in the spectacle, be aware that the danger in attending a rodeo, and when something goes wrong, it can be terrifying as this video proves.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
kmvt

True Crime Comedy Show coming to Orpheum Theatre

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to bring more improv to the Magic Valley, a two night improv show will be taking place this weekend at the Orpheum in Twin Falls. Mollie and Heath Harmison perform the Relationship Comedy show every year in February, and now they...
TWIN FALLS, ID

