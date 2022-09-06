Months After Exiting, Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Fans Are Still Asking About Her Next Hallmark Movie

(Image credit: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark Channel behind for Great American Family months ago. But that doesn’t mean that viewers of the former cable channel are ready to let go of the actress. Apparently, some fans have been asking Cameron Bure when her next Hallmark movie will air. And as the Full House alum prepares for her projects with GAF, she's addressing the confusion stemming from her exit from her former network gig.

Candace Cameron Bure has proven that she has no problem setting the record straight on certain situations (as the recent JoJo Siwa controversy proved). She took to her Instagram stories to discuss the messages from her Hallmark fans via a video. In the clip, Cameron Bure wanted to make her followers aware that her new home is Great American Family and to assure them that she'll still be working on Christmas movies. In her words:

A lot of you asked me if I have a new movie coming out on Hallmark Channel and I actually moved to a new channel called Great American Family. So, I’m hoping you will follow me over. … But I do have a new Christmas movie coming up. That’s what I’m working on right now and I’m also producing some others. But I’m making them for you so that’s what I’m doing. It’s like Christmas season is here.

So in short, it's quite simple. If you want to see the Fuller House star in a new made-for-TV movie, just switch over to GAF and watch her there. While Aurora Teagarden may be done, there are still new and exciting projects that the actress' fans can look forward to. It's great to see the star moving on to new things, even following a dig from Hallmark’s head honcho.

After addressing the Hallmark-GAF confusion, the 46-year-old actress got candid about her new work forcing her to place her other priorities on the back burner. This candor isn't surprising, considering that she admitted to struggling with her mental health earlier this year. All in all, it sounds like Candace Cameron Bure has serious plans to refocus during her time off:

My priorities are my husband and my family and God first. And they seem to all be a little out of order because I think work has been number one lately. There’s just a lot to do. And so, I’m taking a rest day today.

At some point, many people just know when it’s time to rest. Hopping right into work after her switch to GAF could've been a bit much for the sitcom veteran. Hopefully, the time off will indeed allow her to rest and focus on what's most important to her.

2022 has been something of a mixed bag for the star. Candace Cameron Bure took on an executive position at GAC Media and reunited with her TV sister Jodie Sweetin for her on-screen sister's wedding. And though they and their former Full House co-stars laid their friend and colleague, Bob Saget to rest earlier this year, they all seem closer than ever.

Overall, thing appear to be looking up for Cameron Bure, and she's sure to deliver some sweet content for Great American Family. Right now, it’s unknown when her next movie might premiere but, in the meantime, you can check out upcoming Hallmark movies featuring the remaining stars on that network. As always, you can also check CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for other options.

