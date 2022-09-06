Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc12.com
72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
abc12.com
Goodrich mourning loss of village president, who died from crash injuries
GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of the Goodrich Village Council in Genesee County has died. Doug McAbee was 74 years old. The Atlas Township clerk says McAbee died Sept. 2 from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while crossing M-15 at Park Drive in Goodrich on Aug. 24. His memorial services were held Friday afternoon.
Saginaw Township man, 72, killed in crash while trying to pass SUV
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI — A three-vehicle crash in Saginaw County has claimed the life of a local man. Just before 9 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash site on Mackinaw Road near Pierce Road. They determined a 72-year-old Saginaw Township man was driving a white GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw when he tried passing a Chevrolet Trax driven by a 42-year-old Bay City woman.
Woman, 67, dies after being hit by pickup truck while walking along Michigan road
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI – A 67-year-old woman died after she was struck by a pickup truck while walking along a road in Oakland County Wednesday morning, Sept. 7, officials said. Margarat Anne Tippen, 67, of Clarkston, was pronounced dead at the scene, WDIV Local 4 reports. Tippen was walking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc12.com
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
abc12.com
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. “It’s something we take very serious...
abc12.com
Flint senior citizen suing contractor he says has been preying on the elderly
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Leon Martin is proud of the home he has owned for decades and works hard to maintain the property. One summer day, Martin was outside when a guy pulled up, said he was a contractor, offered to fix his driveway and quoted him a price of $650.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 hurt in crash involving 3 semi trucks, minivan on congested highway in Livingston County
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two drivers were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving three semi trucks and a minivan on a congested stretch of highway in Livingston County, officials said. The crash happened at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 6) in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc12.com
Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers. Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
abc12.com
Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
abc12.com
Flushing man hit and killed on I-75, Gladwin man arrested after separate crash
A Flushing man died while apparently running across I-75 and a Gladwin man was accused of drunken driving after crashing into a plow truck blocking traffic hours later. Flushing man hit and killed on I-75 near Saginaw, Gladwin man injured in second crash. A Gladwin man was arrested for suspicion...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer
A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Resentencing begins for juvenile lifer who beat, stabbed Bay City mother to death in 1994
BAY CITY, MI — For brutally killing Bay City resident Leona P. Stevenson nearly 30 years ago, Dominic P. Burdis has spent more of his life in prison than he did outside its walls. A teenager when he beat and stabbed Stevenson and was sentenced to die in prison, Burdis is now approaching 50 and is hoping to again walk free.
abc12.com
Neighbors of Hogarth explosion carrying scars of trauma
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after a deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint - residents are still waiting to hear anything from investigators about the cause. The blast killed a 55-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl and damaged dozens of homes in the surrounding area. Flint...
abc12.com
Hogarth Avenue explosion blamed on indoor natural gas leak
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have pinpointed the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint as an indoor natural gas leak. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced the cause on Thursday after state and federal investigators met with several other stakeholders a day earlier to review evidence from the scene.
Mother, daughter accused of abandoning obese, senior dog on I-675 plead guilty
SAGINAW, MI — Two of three people accused of abandoning an obese senior dog on the side of Interstate 675 in Saginaw — a story that went viral after being reported by People Magazine — have pleaded to animal cruelty charges. Mother and daughter Courtney S. Frost,...
Gas leak ‘contributed’ to deadly Hogarth Avenue explosion, but cause remains undetermined: state
FLINT, MI – A natural gas leak contributed to the November explosion of a Flint home that left two people dead and two injured, but the cause of the explosion is officially undetermined, state officials said.
17 years after life sentence, Flint woman has chance for clemency
LANSING, MI – A Flint woman convicted in 2005 of shooting her boyfriend to death may have an opportunity to have her prison sentence shortened. The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Oct. 6 to consider the possible commutation of the sentence for LaDonna Renee Cummings.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with...
Comments / 0