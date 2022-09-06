ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

72-year-old dies in crash while passing vehicle in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 72-year-old man died after crashing while trying to pass a car near Saginaw on Thursday morning. The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the Saginaw Township man was driving a GMC Terrain north on Mackinaw Road in Kochville Township when he tried to pass a Chevrolet Trax also driving north near Pierce Road around 8:55 a.m.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Goodrich mourning loss of village president, who died from crash injuries

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - The president of the Goodrich Village Council in Genesee County has died. Doug McAbee was 74 years old. The Atlas Township clerk says McAbee died Sept. 2 from injuries he sustained when he was hit by a car while crossing M-15 at Park Drive in Goodrich on Aug. 24. His memorial services were held Friday afternoon.
GOODRICH, MI
Bay City truck driver awarded for saving toddler's life

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay City truck driver received a national award for saving the life of a toddler wandering along U.S. 31 in the Ludington area last week. The Truckload Carriers Association named truck driver Dallas Steiger a Highway Angel after he pulled over and led the toddler to safety outside the child's home in Mason County's Sherman Township on Aug. 31.
BAY CITY, MI
Flint police investigating complaint of contractor scamming seniors

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Flint Police Department is investigating at least one complaint against a contractor exposed on ABC12 News a week ago. Robert Earl Gill is accused of targeting senior citizens by taking their money and not finishing the work he promised. "It's something we take very serious...
FLINT, MI
Local company donates new roof for senior citizen scammed

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT)- An elderly woman, wronged by a roofing contractor, is singing a song of praise thanks to the kindness of strangers. Carolyn Mayo showed ABC 12 the contract Robert Earl Gill wrote up for a repair job on her Mt. Morris Township home which was for $2800.00, including supplies. The senior citizen paid Gill $1200.00. According to Mayo, after handing over the money, Gill disappeared, leaving the job unfinished.
FLINT, MI
Police find 14-year-old missing for a week in Flint area

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have located a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing nearly a week ago. The Flint Police Department says the was last seen at Julianno's Store at the intersection of Corunna Road and Ballenger Highway on Aug. 31. Investigators believe she may be staying somewhere in...
FLINT, MI
Midland man loses life in Huron County accident involving deer

A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County's Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff's Office reports that it's unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
HURON COUNTY, MI
Neighbors of Hogarth explosion carrying scars of trauma

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nearly a year after a deadly house explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint - residents are still waiting to hear anything from investigators about the cause. The blast killed a 55-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl and damaged dozens of homes in the surrounding area. Flint...
FLINT, MI
Hogarth Avenue explosion blamed on indoor natural gas leak

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators have pinpointed the cause of a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue in Flint as an indoor natural gas leak. Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton announced the cause on Thursday after state and federal investigators met with several other stakeholders a day earlier to review evidence from the scene.
FLINT, MI
Michigan State Police: Man arrested after meth, heroin, ecstasy found during traffic stop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 32-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after drugs were discovered during a traffic stop. According to authorities, Michigan State Police troopers from the Lansing Post found methamphetamine, heroin and MDMA during a traffic stop. Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession with...

