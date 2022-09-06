A Midland man vacationing with family passed away following an accident involving a deer in Huron County’s Dwight Township. The Huron County Sheriff’s Office reports that it’s unclear when the accident happened, with reports of the driver, 26-year-old Miles P. Hooper, being last seen by family in Port Austin five hours before two drivers on M-53, south of Hunter Road, saw the wrecked car in the east ditch as they headed to work shortly before 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

HURON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO