MedicalXpress
Teenage girls visiting emergency departments with mental health concerns increased during the pandemic
The number of teenage girls attending emergency departments with mental health issues rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research by the University of Southampton. The findings, published in Archives of Disease in Childhood, show that more females aged from 11 to 17 went to hospital with mental health...
MedicalXpress
AI predicts demand for hospital beds for patients coming through emergency department
An artificial intelligence tool developed by researchers at UCL alongside staff at UCLH is being used to predict how many patients coming through the emergency department will need to be admitted into the hospital, helping planners manage demand on beds. The tool, described in a new paper in npj Digital...
Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears
Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
MedicalXpress
What older adults do while they sit affects dementia risk, study indicates
Adults aged 60 and older who sit for long periods watching TV or other such passive, sedentary behaviors may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new study by USC and University of Arizona researchers. Their study also showed that the risk is lower for those who...
nypressnews.com
Cancer warning: Popular drink equates to five to 10 cigarettes
The grim reality about cancer is that anyone can get it. That’s not to say that the risk is not modifiable. A range of lifestyle factors have been associated with an increased risk of cancer. Drinking a bottle of wine has been implicated in a way that causes some consternation.
Walk this number of steps each day to cut your risk of dementia
A new study has a magic number (or three) of steps to use when out walking to cut your risk of dementia later in life.
MedicalXpress
Can non-monetary benefits improve nurse retention rates?
The House of Commons Committee on Health and Social Care recently described the NHS as being in the grip of the "greatest workforce crisis in its history," which is likely to have serious consequences for patient care. In this context, researchers from Surrey looked into whether improvements to non-wage aspects of the job—such as improving training, autonomy and bringing clarity to a hospital's mission—impacted a hospital's retention figures, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
psychologytoday.com
Mental Illness in the Emergency Room
Mental illness treated in the emergency room can result in distrust of medical providers. In some situations, there is a general sense of distrust between patients and nursing staff. Restructuring the emergency room could help smooth the treatment process. The relationship between the emergency room and schizophrenia (or those with...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D deficiency in melanoma patients associated with worse overall survival, new study finds
Vitamin D levels affect overall survival for melanoma (skin cancer) patients, a new study presented at the 31st European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress has shown. Dermatology researchers discovered that those who were deficient in vitamin D (lower than 10ng/mL) following their melanoma diagnosis were twice as likely...
MedicalXpress
Artificial Intelligence tool could reduce common drug side effects
Research led by the University of Exeter and Kent and Medway NHS and Social Care Partnership Trust, published in Age and Ageing, assessed a new tool designed to calculate which medicines are more likely to experience adverse anticholinergic effects on the body and brain. These complications can occur from many -prescription and over-the-counter drugs which affects the brain by blocking a key neurotransmitter called acetylcholine. Many medicines, including some bladder medications, anti-depressants, medications for stomach and Parkinson's disease have some degree of anticholinergic effect. They are commonly taken by older people.
MedicalXpress
Delving deeper into social health of methamphetamine users
Methamphetamine is an illicit substance used in communities across Australia and worldwide. A large 2019 survey estimated that 300,000 Australians aged 14 years and over had used some form of illicit meth/amphetamine in the previous year. Half had used the crystal form of methamphetamine ("ice"), and one-fifth had used the powdered form ("speed").
MedicalXpress
How should New Zealand manage COVID: Limit all infections or focus on preventing severe disease?
As the New Zealand government reviews mask mandates and other pandemic measures this week, we argue it's time to reconsider the overall COVID strategy. With the arrival of omicron, the pandemic landscape has changed worldwide. Omicron's latest BA.5 variant now dominates and, in the second half of 2022, most people in all countries have acquired immunity either from vaccination or infection, or both.
Nature.com
Photoacoustic imaging radiomics in patient-derived xenografts: a study on feature sensitivity and model discrimination
Photoacoustic imaging is an increasingly popular method of exploring the tumour microenvironment, which can provide insight into tumour oxygenation status and potentially treatment response assessment. Currently, the measurements most commonly performed on such images are the mean and median of the pixel values of the tumour volumes of interest. We investigated expanding the set of measurements that can be extracted from these images by adding radiomic features. In particular, we found that Skewness was sensitive to differences between basal and luminal patient derived xenograft cancer models with an \(\eta ^2\) of 0.86, and that it was robust to variations in confounding factors such as reconstruction type and wavelength. We also built discriminant models with radiomic features that were correlated with the underlying tumour model and were independent from each other. We then ranked features by their importance in the model. Skewness was again found to be an important feature, as were 10th Percentile, Root Mean Squared, and several other texture-based features. In summary, this paper proposes a methodology to select radiomic features extracted from photoacoustic images that are robust to changes in acquisition and reconstruction parameters, and discusses features found to have discriminating power between the underlying tumour models in a pre-clinical dataset.
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Study: Walk 3,800 to 9,800 steps daily to reduce dementia risk
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Walking between 3,800 steps and 9,800 steps daily may significantly reduce an older person's risk of dementia, a new study indicates. "Our findings suggest that approximately 9,800 steps per day may be optimal to lower the risk of dementia. We estimated the minimum dose at approximately 3,800 steps per day, which was associated with 25% lower incident dementia," the researchers said in a paper published Tuesday in JAMA Neurology.
MedicalXpress
From microbes to forest bathing, here are four ways healing nature is vital to our recovery from COVID-19
It's been more than two years since the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 pandemic. Each of us vividly recalls the first confirmed cases being reported in our home towns. COVID-19 spread across the planet at lightning speed, and the confirmed death toll is approaching 6.5 million. Communities and economies around the world have been devastated, and many societies need a recovery plan.
beingpatient.com
Falling May Be An Early Sign of Dementia
Falling is linked to impairments across memory, concentration and cognition in adults over the age of 65. After sudden falls or loss of balance, experts say, older adults should consider cognitive testing to rule these out. For older adults, falls — and the potentially life-altering injuries they could bring about...
MedicalXpress
Pregnant women with obesity and diabetes may be more likely to have a child with ADHD
Children of women with gestational diabetes and obesity may be twice as likely to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) compared to those whose mothers did not have obesity, according to new research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. The estimated number of children aged 3–17 years ever diagnosed...
MedicalXpress
Q and A: How early should I be screened for lung cancer?
I am 62 and recently had a physical. My doctor suggested that I should be screened for lung cancer. I used to smoke a pack of cigarettes a day but quit about a decade ago. I've not had any problems, so I'm wondering if this is necessary. What does screening involve?
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's breakthrough can diagnose disease from skin swabs in three minutes
A new method to detect Parkinson's disease has been determined by analyzing sebum with mass spectrometry. The study, published today in the JACS Au , have found that there are lipids of high molecular weight that are substantially more active in people suffering from Parkinson's disease. The researchers from The...
