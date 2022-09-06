ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

SIU Carbondale enrolls largest freshman class in 6 years

CARBONDALE, Ill. — With its largest class of new freshmen in six years, Southern Illinois University Carbondale has enjoyed a second year of stable enrollment, totaling 11,107, just 1.4% lower than 2021. This fall, 1,518 Salukis are starting their college career, an increase of 6.8% over their predecessors. In 2021, the university welcomed 1,422 new students.
The U.S. DOT is pumping more money into Carbondale's multimodal station

The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving an additional $4.3 million towards the construction of the Southern Illinois Multimodal Station in Carbondale. The City of Carbondale reports the total grant funding for the project is now at $21 million. The new station will house Amtrak, the Chamber of Commerce, Carbondale...
WSIU Almanac 9.9.22

The Rend Lake 50th Anniversary Celebration is tomorrow (September 10th) at the Rend Lake Visitor’s Center and the Spillway. A full day of activities is planned and you can find more information on the Rend Lake Facebook page. Herrin House Of Hope Family Fun Day is on Sunday (September...
WSIU Almanac 9.7.22

The Perry County Counseling Center is hosting a free community event to celebrate recovery. Recovery Month Awareness Walk will be at Noon on Main Street. Free food, activities, music and guest speakers. Everyone is invited!. IDES and the Army National Guard Job Fair. September 21, 2022. 9am to 1pm. The...
A bus driver is killed in a traffic crash in southeast Missouri

A southeast Missouri bus driver has died after the bus he was driving collided with another vehicle early Tuesday morning in Perry County Missouri. Perry County School District 32 reports 72-year-old James Kennedy was the bus driver who died in the accident. He was the uncle of Superintendent Andy Comstock.
