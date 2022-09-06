Read full article on original website
How Texoma Gives supports nonprofits
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma Gives started at six a.m. Thursday morning and has become crucial to more than 200 nonprofits in the area. It’s easy for people to help their favorite nonprofit. In fact they never have to leave their house. It’s all done online, and if you don’t have a lot, don’t let that stop you.
North Texas Area United Way supports 19 nonprofits through Texoma Gives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The North Texas Area United Way is using money raised during Texoma Gives to support 19 nonprofits. The organization was founded in 1922 with the sole goal of raising and providing funds for local nonprofits. Currently funded nonprofits include the following:. Arts Council of Wichita...
Meals On Wheels of Wichita County causes confusion
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Meals On Wheels has expanded its services and rebranded to Meals On Wheels of Wichita County, which caused some confusion for other existing and similar programs within the county. This specific Meals On Wheels is not associated with other service areas such as...
2022’s Top 10 Bars in Wichita Falls According to Yelp
Looking for a good watering hole here in The Falls? Here’s a great place to start. Whether you’re looking for a place to just sit back and have a few drinks in a quiet environment or you want to cut loose and get loud with a rowdy crowd, there are plenty of options here in town.
JOB OPENING: Meteorologist - MMJ
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - KAUZ, News Channel 6 in Wichita Falls, Texas is seeking a meteorologist to join our First Alert Weather Team. Our meteorologists are known for weather delivery that includes accurate forecasting, high energy and a sense of urgency in their weathercasts. This position covers weekend shifts, vacations by other meteorologists, and assist with severe weather coverage including storm tracker operations. This position will also include as reporter/MMJ, weather producer and other duties as assigned for all platforms.
Holliday ISD shows off security updates
HOLLIDAY, Texas (KAUZ) - Holliday ISD is partnering with a technology company called Novotrax to incorporate new security upgrades. This includes an app that allows parents to see where the bus is on its route. “There’s no way that I could sit in front of any set of parents and...
Wichita Falls Museum of Art holds MSU centennial exhibit
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Museum of Art at Midwestern State University celebrated the university’s centennial with an exhibition showing off the diversity of learning. The collections are from across campus with various subjects. MSU undergrad student Callie Bishop and the WFMA staff gathered pieces of...
City of Wichita Falls praises IPR water system
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An investment made by the citizens and City of Wichita Falls in 2014 is paying off. City officials said the Indirect Reuse Project (IPR) system has kept us from entering stage one of the drought plan. Eight years ago, taxpayers in Wichita Falls saw their...
Windthorst ISD ensuring safety after threat made against district
WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - “We just live in a scary world now so we have to prepare our babies,” Stephanie Hoffman, a parent at Windthorst ISD, said. In the wake of the tragedies at Uvalde, school districts have been on high alert to ensure their kids’ safety. So when Windthorst ISD got word that somebody was making threats on social media, they wasted no time contacting local authorities.
Hang On, Christian Dior Uses a Song About Wichita Falls for Perfume Commercials?
This is definitely one of those, the more you know things about our city I learned today. This is kind of stuff I love to discover about our city. Delving into a deep rabbit hole and I discovered some weird things today and it all has to do with this phrase. "As Falls Wichita, So Falls Wichita Falls." I heard about this a few years ago when I did a story on Wichita Falls songs.
Comfortably Warm
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain comfortably warm by day and feeling good at night. Expect highs mainly in the middle 90s but humidity will be low, making it feel pretty good outside. We’re still tracking a cold front for Saturday with some pleasant September weather for a few days early next week. Any rain chances will remain fairly small down our way.
Fall-Like Front for the Weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will remain rather warm by day but nice at night through Saturday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with low humidity creating decent afternoon conditions. A strong front arrives Saturday night or early Sunday with a little taste of fall air for Sunday and Monday of next week. Rain chances at this time look rather low.
Wichita Falls City Council approves 2023 budget
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Starting Oct. 1, Wichita Falls residents will see a decrease in property taxes while seeing an increase on their water bill. City council members approved the 2023 budget Tuesday morning in what they called their smoothest process yet. They say that not because this was easy by any means, but because they gave staff, city council and the public extra time to weigh in on the proposals before having to vote on them.
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
MSU men’s, women’s soccer victorious at home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Midwestern State men’s and women’s soccer teams were at Stang Park on Thursday.
A cold front will arrive Sunday morning
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 93 with sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 64 with clear skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 91 with sunny skies. Saturday night, we will have a low of 64 with partly cloudy skies.
Woman charged with bringing drugs into Lawton prison
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman accused of bringing contraband into a Lawton prison has been arrested. Karina Martinez is charged with one felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution. Investigators say on September 4, she delivered a small package containing drugs to an inmate at the...
Wichita County approves 2023 budget, tax rate
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court approved the 2023 budget and tax rate on Tuesday. Commissioners debated for a short time before ultimately approving the new tax rate at .5604 cents instead of the originally proposed rate of .5754 cents. If the original rate was passed, that would be an almost four-cent increase. Instead, they talked it over and decided on an increase just under two cents.
Bowie attorney appointed as child support judge
Pictured below (Left) Tracey Jennings, longtime Bowie attorney, took the oath of office from District Judge Jack McGaughey on Monday as she became the new IV-D Child Support Judge. She will serve a 12-county area. Jennings has been working in the civil division of the Wichita County District Attorney’s office the past two years. (Courtesy photo)
Victim identified by family in fatal Young County crash
#BREAKING Family members have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash that occurred just south of Graham on Wednesday morning.
