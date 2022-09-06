ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Steve Sarkisian Makes His Opinion On Nick Saban Very Clear

Steve Sarkisian and Nick Saban will meet on Saturday when Texas hosts top-ranked Alabama. The two men used to be colleagues. Sarkisian served as an analyst for the Crimson Tide in 2016 and then as Saban's offensive coordinator in 2019-20 before being hired to run the Longhorns. When Saban first...
On3.com

Georgia vs Samford: SEC Network crew excited for Athens party

This weekend’s Georgia vs Samford game will end yet another drought for Kirby Smart’s Dawgs. And all they have to do is show up. The last time Georgia played a home game as defending National Champions was September 5th, 1981. Georgia’s contest with. wasn’t nearly as competitive...
On3.com

Dan Mullen makes bold prediction on Georgia, College Football Playoff

Less than a week after sharing his SEC predictions, former Mississippi State and Florida coach Dan Mullen is back with post-Week One College Football Playoff predictions. After seeing Georgia beat Oregon 49-3 on Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Mullen has the Bulldogs beating Ohio State for a second straight National Championship.
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
ATHENS, GA

