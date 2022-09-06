Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
What Quiet Quitting Looks Like in Relationships
People can quietly quit their relationships just as they might quietly quit their jobs. Quietly quitting a relationship threatens interdependence. Quietly quitting a relationship reflects the process of relationship disengagement. Signs of quiet quitting, like relationship disengagement, include psychological and physical distancing. When people "quiet quit" their jobs, they refrain...
psychologytoday.com
In a Relationship Dip or Ditch?
The way stress, pressure, and change affect us can evolve over time. The next time you notice a dip in your relationship, there is nothing wrong with riding it out for a bit. The fact that you find the energy dip in your relationship surprising or upsetting can be viewed as a positive.
psychologytoday.com
How to Say "No" to a Narcissist
People who exhibit narcissistic traits are often inherently skilled at pushing boundaries and testing the waters to see how far they can go. Narcissists are incapable of empathy, although they can be skilled at predicting others’ emotions. When communicating with a narcissist, have a script, take time to think...
Lack of intimacy in romantic relationships often goes unnoticed
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. The first few years of my marriage were blissful. I was young and in love, and we couldn’t get enough of each other. We were constantly touching, kissing, and exploring new ways to be intimate with each other. But then life happened. We had a kid, careers, and other obligations that seemed to take up our time. Intimacy became less and less of a priority until it was almost non-existent.
Our struggle creating lasting relationships is not our fault, but we can do something about it, famed therapist Esther Perel says
In an online course, Esther Perel explores how people can better sustain their relationships. On social media, we may scroll through someone’s recent acceptance to law school, new dog, or engagement ring, but we aren’t really keeping up with them. People naturally drift apart, but it’s been more challenging to maintain relationships or meet that first work friend as our lives moved to the screen, whipping away our chance to run into a coworker on the way to lunch. Technology has a way of keeping people on our radar, but not in our lives.
psychologytoday.com
Our Identity Can Strengthen the Therapeutic Relationship
Identity is something that should be explored in therapy, not shied away from. Recognizing that we all have blind spots is important to advancing therapeutic work. Normalizing the human experience of working through issues is an important part of humanizing therapy. When I began my career as a therapist, I...
psychologytoday.com
When Should You Forgive Infidelity?
The most forgivable behaviors are solitary, followed by emotional and online. Sexual behavior is the least forgivable. People can heal from infidelity trauma and embrace both forgiveness and personal growth. Forgiveness is a significant predictor of posttraumatic personal growth. Infidelity is one of the most painful, traumatic experiences someone will...
psychologytoday.com
The Downside of Being Too Close to Your Partner
Being close to your partner can benefit your intimacy but can also threaten your sense of identity. New research on grief shows how a "self–other merger" can make a partner's loss that much harder to overcome. Holding onto your own sense of self can benefit you not just when...
psychologytoday.com
When a Romantic Partner Asks for an Open Relationship
There are behavioral and psychological predictors of attitudes toward consensual non-monogamy (CNM). Sociosexuality is measured in terms of attitudes, desires, and behaviors within non-committed relationships. You can spot a high sociosexuality suitor through relationship history and attitudes about commitment. In the throes of a new romance, the exciting journey of...
psychologytoday.com
Want to Feel Closer to Your Partner?
People desire to feel understood, and one of the ways they do it is through self-disclosure. How one's partner responds to a personal disclosure often has more impact on relationship intimacy than the content of what was shared. Self-disclosure that is met with little understanding leads to decreasing satisfaction and...
I'm a psychologist who runs a program designed for male narcissists. I use 3 strategies to see if they can save their marriages.
Dr. David Hawkins runs a three-part course for narcissists who want to save their marriage. If their partner isn't on board, they'll fail, he said.
psychologytoday.com
Creating Your Future Stories
The human brain strives to organize experiences and memories into coherent stories. These “stories” are laden with subjective meaning and biases. While we cannot change the past, we can change the meaning we give to it. Constructing stories about the future can be guides for emotional growth. The...
psychologytoday.com
How Values Can Make People More Hopeful for the Future
We often think that people who vote for another party, have another gender, or are older or younger are also different from us in other ways. It is possible to change people’s misperceptions of other groups by showing their value similarities. Research has not yet shown whether similarity information...
psychologytoday.com
Choice Architecture: Who’s Interests Matter?
Choice architecture involves how one presents information to a decision maker to influence resulting choices. Choice architects are generally most interested in finding ways to influence people to intentionally select options desired by the architect. Choice architecture subsequently becomes an essential aspect of nudging, which is grounded in libertarian paternalism.
psychologytoday.com
How Decision-Makers Can Handle Uncertainty
Uncertainty is the norm for decision-makers. Uncertainty can stem from missing information, ambiguity, unreliable data, or contextual complexity. For making decisions, analytical methods that work so well with clearly defined data elements become less useful in the face of uncertainty. Business schools and other professional programs teach powerful analytical methods...
psychologytoday.com
Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable
Humans have an evolutionary need to be challenged—to feel discomfort. That’s the main revelation of journalist Michael Easter’s The Comfort Crisis, a book about embracing discomfort to “reclaim your wild, happy, healthy self.”. Through his research, Easter discovered that living outside of our comfort zone is...
Hypebae
Men Aren't the Only Ones at Risk of Being Single and Lonely, Dating Expert Reveals
Last month, psychologist Greg Matos wrote an article for Psychology Today predicting that unintentionally single, lonely men would be more prevalent due to their lack of emotional intelligence. The news took every social media and media platform by storm but according to Match‘s in-house dating expert Rachel DeAlto, we might have things all wrong.
psychologytoday.com
Why ‘Dealing With People’ Has Become Our Biggest Struggle
Many people report that "dealing with others" is their biggest struggle at work when it comes to their well-being. According to Professor Jane Dutton, high-quality connections at work can provide a sense of positive regard for others. To increase high-quality connections, workplaces should set rules of engagement and reward collective...
psychologytoday.com
4 Types of Gaslighting in a Family
Gaslighting is a manipulation technique, usually used in romantic relationships, that makes a person disbelieve their own experience. Family dynamics can also be a form of gaslighting, especially if they start in childhood and continue through adulthood. Recognizing the gaslighting dynamics in one's family can help restore belief in oneself.
Understanding Toxic Behavior in a Friendship
Exploring the various ways that a toxic friendship can play out. A toxic relationship plays out in ways you may overlook and never understand. This person can be charming and welcoming — seemingly glowing with positivity.
