Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
theriver953.com

Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist

Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WEYERS CAVE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WAYNESBORO, VA
#Vdot
WHSV

Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
theriver953.com

City of Winchester implements government reorganization

The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
WINCHESTER, VA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards

Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Process continues to fill vacant Harrisonburg school board seat

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The process to fill one vacant school board seat continues in Harrisonburg after former board chair Nick Swayne resigned to pursue a new opportunity out of state. The three candidates, Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson were interviewed during Tuesday night’s meeting. All three...
HARRISONBURG, VA
UPI News

Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Multiple vehicle crash on I-66 causing major delays

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 66 Thursday night led to major traffic, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – said eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the collision.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville

DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
FISHERSVILLE, VA

