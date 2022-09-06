Read full article on original website
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works Department hosts public forum on University Blvd project
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Wednesday in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works Department hosted a design public hearing on the city’s proposed University Boulevard project. The plan is to build a new straight road from Oak Hill Road that will connect to University Boulevard taking out the curve...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Public Works encourages reusing and recycling during ‘Zero Waste Week’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In a 2020 report from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, nearly 14 million tons of solid waste were dumped into landfills across the state. During ‘Zero Waste Week’ in Harrisonburg, the city’s Public Works staff are highlighting different ways people can decrease their contribution to...
WHSV
Staunton City Council met in closed session to discuss next steps in search for city manager
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council met Thursday, Sept. 8. One item on the agenda was to discuss the next steps on the search for city manager. The discussion took place during a closed session in their work session, at 6:15 p.m. The regular meeting followed at 7:30 p.m.
WHSV
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
theriver953.com
Shenandoah County will see an influx of bicyclist
Woodstock and Shenandoah County have been selected by Bike Virginia for a one day cycling event. According to an email from the Executive Director of Bike Virginia Kimberly Perry reports that the one day event will be Sept. 17 largely between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Residents...
WHSV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Backups on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Motorists can expect delays on I-81 South near MM 232 in Augusta County near For Defiance due to a vehicle crash. As of 6:30 p.m., VDOT is reporting about 9.5 miles of backups. Traffic backups on I-81 North in this area are approximately 4.0 miles.
WHSV
Bridge damage causing massive backups on I-81 in Augusta Co.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A hole on I-81 North on the bridge over the Shenandoah Valley Railroad near Weyers Cave has forced VDOT to close the right lane of traffic. The agency said drivers can expect delays into Thursday morning. As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, VDOT’s Virginia511 reports...
WHSV
Waynesboro brings back plastic recycling program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is bringing back its plastic recycling program. “We actually had to stop the recycling program, because we didn’t have buyers for the plastic. We just were working with a company called Replenish. They are buying ones and twos plastic,” Refuse Supervisor Josh Burrows said Thursday, September 8.
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Salvation Army reopens emergency shelter
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County held a ribbon cutting for the long-awaited reopening of its emergency shelter on Thursday. The shelter had been closed since March following allegations of mismanagement. The shelter’s reopening comes at a time of great need as the city’s...
theriver953.com
City of Winchester implements government reorganization
The City of Winchester announced the implementation of government reorganization. The changes are an attempt to improve the efficiency of the City of Winchester’s operations. City Manager Dan Hoffman has reorganized several administrative and functions of key positions. City Police Chief John Piper has been promoted to Deputy City...
WHSV
United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham highlight key projects ahead of Day of Action
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Each year, the United Way of Harrisonburg-Rockingham hosts a day filled with volunteer opportunities. It gives community members a chance to get a first-hand look at the needs of local nonprofits. This year’s Day of Action features projects of all types, including playhouse repair at the...
WHSV
Virginia Museum of Natural History in Waynesboro expected to break ground next summer, open doors in 2025
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s Virginia Museum of Natural History will likely open its doors in 2025, city and museum officials said. Both Waynesboro and museum staff said they expect to break ground in about a year, and construction will last about two years. “There are a lot of...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Court Clerk Steve Landes named to two Virginia boards
Augusta County Clerk of the Circuit Court R. Steve Landes was appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to the Board of Trustees for the Frontier Culture Museum and the State Historical Records Advisory Board. Both appointments began July 1, 2022 and end June 30, 2026. “It is an honor to serve...
WHSV
Process continues to fill vacant Harrisonburg school board seat
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The process to fill one vacant school board seat continues in Harrisonburg after former board chair Nick Swayne resigned to pursue a new opportunity out of state. The three candidates, Thomas Domonoske, Diane Foucar-Szocki, and Corin Jackson were interviewed during Tuesday night’s meeting. All three...
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway. The VSP said the female horse, named Mia, had been missing from her Louisa County home for two days when troopers were summoned to Interstate 64 in Albemarle County on a report of a horse in the roadway.
fox5dc.com
Multiple vehicle crash on I-66 causing major delays
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 66 Thursday night led to major traffic, according to The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). According to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office — who is currently on the scene – said eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down due to the collision.
royalexaminer.com
Threats made, over social media, at Admiral Byrd Middle School in Frederick County
Late Monday evening, the School Safety Division of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was aware of social media materials circulating indicating a possible threat of violence at one of our area schools. FCSO began working with school officials to assess and investigate these threats and to devise an appropriate action plan if warranted.
pagevalleynews.com
Trial involving former finance director delayed due to poor health of ‘material witness’
LURAY, Sept. 6 — Judge Clarke A. Ritchie delayed the jury trial of a former Page County finance director on Tuesday morning due to the poor health of a “material witness” for the commonwealth. “We want to get this done today,” Judge Ritchie stated, “but we do...
Augusta Free Press
DuPont Community Credit Union opens 14th location in Fishersville
DuPont Community Credit Union has opened their 14th location in the Food Lion Shopping Center in Fishersville. The Windward Pointe Member Center is located at 32 Windward Drive, Suite 120. “We are excited to expand our financial cooperative within the Fishersville community and to be a part of the continued...
