Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Suspect uninvolved in dispute that led to officer-involved shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 is following up on a deadly officer-involved shooting in Columbus, a little more than 24 hours after it happened. We have new details about what led police to Earline Avenue, where a man was killed. Witnesses also tell us what they saw leading up to the shooting.
2 killed, 4 hospitalized in Chambers County crash on Labor Day
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men were killed and four others were hospitalized in a traffic crash in Chambers County on Labor Day. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly crash happened 5:40 a.m., Monday, Sept. 5, on Alabama 50, four miles west of Lanett. ALEA officials said Kevin A. […]
WTVM
Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
Preliminary Investigation: Child shot at liberty gas station in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Wednesday night shooting at a Columbus gas station has left a child in the Emergency Room. The Columbus Police Department states their preliminary investigation reveals that a child was shot at the Liberty Gas Station on Buena Vista Road in South Columbus. At this time it seems to be an […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murder of 78-year-old Georgia woman remains unsolved since 2005
GEORGIA (WRBL) – Seventeen years ago the body of a 78-year-old woman was found in a Georgia creek, today her murder remains unsolved. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Arlene Ivey was killed on Sept. 15, 2005 in Upson County. The woman’s body was found in Potato Creek near the Hannah’s Mill Road Bridge […]
WTVM
1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer is placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. On Sept. 7, according to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers responded to an investigation request of a domestic dispute on Earline Avenue. During the investigation, authorities encountered a suspect...
WATCH News 3 Midday: Hollywood Connection update and body of missing Tennessee teacher found
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday’s News 3 Midday, the Columbus Police Department has released new details about a chaotic incident that happened over the weekend on Whittlesey Road. Meteorologist Nicole Phillips will have the latest forecast for planning the rest of your day. In national headlines, a federal judge on Monday granted former President […]
WTVM
NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shooting investigation underway in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities
Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Prosecution: Dadeville man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama
DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the […]
WTVM
Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a person is dead on scene on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. The GBI also confirmed that they’ve been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Columbus. The agent is heading to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
COLUMBUS: Search underway for suspect in fatal Kings Mountain Court shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a suspect in the Kings Mountain Court shooting that left one dead on Sept. 3. Police responded to the incident on Sat. at 6:31 p.m. Officers found 22-year-old victim Jaelon Langley lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Langley was transported to Piedmont […]
LaGrange man strikes victim on the head with wooden 2×4 board, police say
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — A dispute left one man with non life-threatening injuries after he was struck with a wooden board, according to The LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the incident on Sept. 6 at around 7:15 a.m. Investigation showed that Victor Mullins and his victim were involved in an argument over a […]
CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court
Editors note: The Columbus Police Department corrected the spelling of the victim’s name from Janleyon Langley to Jaelon Langley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan […]
79-year-old driver succumbs to fatal injuries in LaGrange automotive accident
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange Police say that a man in his late seventies died after a fatal collision on Mooty Bridge in LaGrange, Georgia. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Mooty Bridge near Wisteria Ridge Dr. on Sept. 7 at around 6:23 a.m. 79-year-old Gerald McInvale, one of the drivers, sustained fatal injuries […]
WTVM
Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says the leak has since been contained. He says crews tightened the tank valve and a regulator when they were on scene. A small leak was reported, but due to the chemical, they wanted to make sure they had the right response.
WTVM
Tips for jogging safety
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Davis is going for her daily jog. But, as she laces up, one thing she never leaves behind is her weapon. “I do have protection. Never had to use it, thank goodness,” says Davis. However, she knows how to, just in case someone tries to attack her during a run.
WTVM
Dadeville man accused of murder, kidnap faces judge in Tallapoosa Co.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dadeville man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son plus kidnapping her 12-year daughter faced a judge in East Alabama Wednesday morning. News Leader 9 was at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, where a preliminary hearing went over the gruesome details unveiled in court. You...
WTVM
UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
Comments / 0