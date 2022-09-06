ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

WTVM

Man found dead in vehicle in Opelika Walmart parking lot

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County authorities are investigating the death of a man found dead in his vehicle in the Walmart parking lot on Pepperell Parkway in Opelika. According to Lee County Deputy Coroner Brad Whetsome, a bystander saw a man slumped over the wheel of his vehicle on the morning of Sept. 7 while visiting a nearby store.
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

1 dead after officer-involved shooting on Veteran Pkwy in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer is placed on administrative leave following an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead. On Sept. 7, according to the Columbus Police Department (CPD), officers responded to an investigation request of a domestic dispute on Earline Avenue. During the investigation, authorities encountered a suspect...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH News 3 Midday: Hollywood Connection update and body of missing Tennessee teacher found

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday’s News 3 Midday, the Columbus Police Department has released new details about a chaotic incident that happened over the weekend on Whittlesey Road. Meteorologist Nicole Phillips will have the latest forecast for planning the rest of your day. In national headlines, a federal judge on Monday granted former President […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Shooting investigation underway in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
MANCHESTER, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities

Trees are not equally distributed in Georgia’s largest cities. The website TreeEquityScore.org lets users zoom in and out of census tracts to visualize factors like lack of tree cover, race, and poverty. It shows that some majority-Black Columbus and Savannah census tracts have less than 15% tree cover in areas where the poverty rate exceeds […] The post Poverty and lack of tree cover overlap in Georgia cities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Prosecution: Dadeville man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A man charged in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son, whose dismembered bodies were discovered in central Alabama after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity in a rural mobile home, has admitted to killing the two, prosecutors told a judge. José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, gave self-incriminating information about the […]
DADEVILLE, AL
WTVM

Death investigation underway after officer-involved shooting near Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting near Veterans Parkway. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, a person is dead on scene on 43rd Street and Gilbert Avenue. The GBI also confirmed that they’ve been requested to investigate an officer involved shooting in Columbus. The agent is heading to the scene.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD investigating deadly shooting at Kings Mountain Court

Editors note: The Columbus Police Department corrected the spelling of the victim’s name from Janleyon Langley to Jaelon Langley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly weekend shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Kings Mountain Court. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Crews respond to sulfur dioxide leak in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Emergency crews responded to a leaking regulator on a 2-ton sulfur dioxide vessel at the Phenix City waste water treatment plant Tuesday afternoon. Fire Marshal Chief John Shull says the leak has since been contained. He says crews tightened the tank valve and a regulator when they were on scene. A small leak was reported, but due to the chemical, they wanted to make sure they had the right response.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Tips for jogging safety

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Jennifer Davis is going for her daily jog. But, as she laces up, one thing she never leaves behind is her weapon. “I do have protection. Never had to use it, thank goodness,” says Davis. However, she knows how to, just in case someone tries to attack her during a run.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Dadeville man accused of murder, kidnap faces judge in Tallapoosa Co.

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Dadeville man accused of killing his girlfriend and her son plus kidnapping her 12-year daughter faced a judge in East Alabama Wednesday morning. News Leader 9 was at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse, where a preliminary hearing went over the gruesome details unveiled in court. You...
DADEVILLE, AL
WTVM

UPDATE: What’s next for the Ralston Towers?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An update now on The Ralston Towers in Columbus, the former subsidized housing building that was deemed unlivable due to multiple HUD violations back in 2019. At last check, the building was set to get a $10 million full-interior demolition and extensive redevelopment, which had a...
COLUMBUS, GA

