wyo4news.com
Rebuilding and restoring – A story of second chances
Green River, Wyoming – Washington Square, formerly known as Washington School, has a history dating back to 1925 when the first group of 5th and 6th-grade students walked through its doors breathing life into the structure as an elementary school for the next 50 years. When the new Washington School was built, the Central Administration building for Sweetwater County School District #2 found a home in the structure. After serving the community for over 20 years in that role, the building was purchased by a private owner to be used for businesses and given the name Washington Square. On the evening of December 26, 2019, tragedy struck as the building caught fire destroying much of the external structure of the building and bringing the businesses inside to a total loss.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Marriage Report for August 29 – September 2, 2022
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County from August 29 – September 2, 2022. Travis Andrew Hueller, 46, to Jade Seina (Miskimins) Slaymaker, 40, both of Rock Springs. Alec Dax Kennis, 21, to Brittany Jean Newman, 24, both of Rock Springs. Robert Joshua...
wyo4news.com
SCSD#2 receives a $10,000 grant for Learning Facility
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Sweetwater County School District #2 received a $10,000 grant for an agriculture/natural resource learning facility. The grant is provided through Farm Credit Services of America’s (FCSAmerica) Working Here Fund. Sweetwater County School District #2 will use the Working Here Fund grant to build a...
wyo4news.com
GRHS celebrates new Culinary Arts room with ribbon cutting ceremony
Green River, Wyoming – Staff from Green River High School, SWSD #2, and the Green River School Board gathered together the evening of September, 7 to celebrate the newest addition to the GRHS in the form of a newly remodeled culinary arts room at 5:30 p.m. Construction on the room, previously known as the food and sewing rooms, began last spring and was completed mid-August prior to school starting. The goal of adding the industrial-style kitchen is to allow exposure to the food prep industry as a career path for high school graduates.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Entertainment Report
Live music, theater performances, karaoke, special events and more!. Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Green River Bowling Center J’s Sports Bar, 1410 Uinta Dr., Green River, 7p-9p Xtreme Music Bingo by Turn Up The Volume – DJ Services @ Porky’s Bar,...
wyo4news.com
Officer Kyle Delisser awarded with Emergency Medical Service Reward at City Council meeting
Green River- At tonight’s Green River City Council meeting Officer Kyle Delisser was awarded the Emergency Medical Service Reward. On June 29, 2022, the Green River Police Department officers were called to 409 E. Flaming Gorge Way for an unresponsive male subject on the floor. Officer Delisser evaluated the man and found unknown pills in the man’s mouth. Prescription bottles for narcotic drugs were found nearby. Based on his training, Officer Delisser recognized the signs of a likely overdose and administered Narcan to the man who then started to become coherent and more responsive. The man would have likely died without the medical intervention provided by Officer Delisser. Officer Delisser is commended for his quick thinking and providing of life-saving measures. His actions are a credit to the Green River Police Department and the City of Green River.
sweetwaternow.com
Air Quality Alert Issued for Portions of Wyoming
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Due to smoke moving into Wyoming from the Ross Fork wildfire in Idaho, an air quality alert has been issued for portions of Wyoming starting immediately and ending tomorrow, September 7, at 1 p.m. The United States National Weather Service issued the air quality alert on...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 9, 2022
September 9, 2022 — Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Areas of smoke. Sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind of 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
wyo4news.com
September proclaimed “Hunger Action Month” by Mayor Kaumo at tonight’s city council meeting
Rock Springs, Wy – Regular session Rock Springs City Council meeting on September 6, 2022, entailed a proclamation unique to the city’s history. The statement read by Mayor Tim Kaumo was that of a call to action by the community in naming September as “Hunger Action Month”. A similar proclamation was addressed at Green River’s City Council meeting, uniting the two cities in the commitment to hunger support.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 6 – September 7, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Mary Rosanna Muniz (October 3, 1929 – September 3, 2022)
Mary Rosanna Muniz, 93, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A rosary will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway Street, Rock Springs Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at the Church. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
wyo4news.com
Robert Thomas Kumer (July 19, 1969 – September 3, 2022)￼￼
Robert Thomas (Robb) Kumer, 53, passed away September 3, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at his request.
wyo4news.com
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster (June 30, 1944 – September 2, 2022)
Bernice Caroline Mae Shuster, 78, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Vase Funeral Home, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Inurnment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
Woman Wanted For Wyoming Cell Phone Theft
Police in Rock Springs are asking for information on a woman who allegedly stole a cell phone from a local Verizon store. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the woman shown in the above photos hid a cell phone in her clothing and walked out of the store without paying for it.
wyo4news.com
Wolves and Tigers split tennis matches Tuesday
September 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs and Green River girls and boys tennis teams met yesterday and came away with a split. The Rock Springs Lady Tigers were 4-1 winners, while Green River won the boys’ contest 5-0. Here are individual results from the girl’s matches:
wyo4news.com
Mustangs take home soccer and volleyball matches
September 8, 2022 — The Western Wyoming Community College Mustangs soccer team took a 3-0 decision yesterday over Colorado Northwest Community College in their home opener. The win ups the Mustangs’ season record to 4-5. They will host Laramie Community College tomorrow at 1 p.m. and then Western...
