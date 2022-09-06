ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

KamalamaDingDong
2d ago

John Fettermans brain is still too scrambled from his massive stroke as it was evident in his attempt at speaking yesterday and Bidens tiny little event

D L
2d ago

a good debate is needed , ask tuff questions so the public knows exactly what each candidate stands for, not wanting to debate dosen't sit right with me , both candidates are men , fetterman is not standing his ground, must be afraid of where he stands on crime and punishment, the borders, energy, China, Russia and North Korea, the public deserves to hear a debate

Washington Examiner

John Fetterman effectively admits he isn't fit for the Senate

The questions about John Fetterman’s health have swirled since he suffered a stroke in May. Now, Fetterman is effectively admitting that he is not fit to be a senator. Fetterman has ducked out on a debate with Republican opponent Mehmet Oz for the first week of September, accusing Oz of being too mean to him. Fetterman claims he needs to focus more on recovering from his stroke.
The Hill

Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania

Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense,...
The Independent

McConnell flip-flops on Dr Oz and now says he has ‘great confidence’ in GOP Senate hopeful

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell backtracked on his previous criticism about Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, saying he has “great confidence” in the former television host and physician. Mr McConnell had said earlier this month that Republicans had a better chance of flipping the House than the Senate. “I think there’s probably a greater likelihood the House flips than the Senate. Senate races are just different — they’re statewide, candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome,” he said. But on Friday, Mr McConnelll hosted a number of Republican Senate nominees, including Dr Oz, Representative Ted...
The Independent

Dr Oz backers hit Fetterman with attack ad claiming he pulled gun on Black jogger in 2013

A political committee backing Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz has released an ad targeting his Democratic opponent John Fetterman over the time he had pulled a gun on a Black jogger and wrongly accused him of a suspected crime.Political committee American Leadership Action, which backs Dr Oz, said in an email to NBC News that it had launched a 30-second television ad on Tuesday about the incident on networks with significant African American viewership, including Black Entertainment Television, the Oprah Winfrey Network, MSNBC and ESPN.A 15-second digital ad has also been designed to reach Black voters on their smartphones...
CBS Pittsburgh

Senators Toomey and Casey extend their condolences to the people of Britain

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- People all over the world are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, including right here in Pennsylvania.Pennsylvania's two United States senators have extended their condolences to the Royal Family and the people of Great Britain.Republican Sen. Pat Toomey issued this statement, "Queen Elizabeth II lived an extraordinary life, serving as monarch through decades of global change. Pennsylvanians extend our condolences to the British people for their loss."Democratic Sen. Bob Casey said of the beloved Queen in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Queen Elizabeth's passing and my prayers are with the Royal...
TheDailyBeast

Has Dr. Oz Finally Found His Oppo Gold?

Just when you thought Dr. Mehmet Oz had lost the war against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, this week, the erstwhile TV star found a new arsenal at his disposal.On this week’s episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast, host Will Sommer and guest host Ursula Perano, politics reporter at The Daily Beast, discuss the latest in the Pennsylvania Senate race.“Dr. Oz is just full of them [blunders],” Perano says. “I objectively think that there’s a decent chance his campaign staff, like somebody in the operation, hates him. It's just such a uniquely run campaign. He’s had so many...
Fox News

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette editorial board questions Fetterman's health, ability to serve after stroke

Prominent Pennsylvania newspaper the Pittsburg Post-Gazette is raising concerns over Senate candidate John Fetterman's health following repeated criticisms from his Republican opponent, celebrity doctor-turned-politician Mehmet Oz. "If Mr. Fetterman is not well enough to debate his opponent, that raises serious concerns about his ability to serve as a United States...
Washington Examiner

Midterms 2022: Here are the issues Pennsylvania voters care about the most

As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on specific issues that may decide the fate of Congress in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues, abortion , crime , education , inflation , and taxes , and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
The Hill

Oz pressures Fetterman to debate him in September

Mehmet Oz, the Republican Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, called on his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, to participate in a debate in September after Fetterman suggested a singular October debate. “The first debate has to be in September so we can allow voters to know who their candidates are...
