ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Kansas, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
People

Washington Nationals Apologize to Young Girl and Her Mom After a 'Grown Man' Steals Her Baseball

Video shared by a young softball player's mother went viral on social media after an adult man intercepted a ball meant for a group of young girls. The trending clip was filmed ahead of the Washington Nationals game against the Oakland Athletics on Sept. 2. Nationals first baseman Joey Meneses is seen tossing a ball to the group of young girls as they cheered for him from their seats at Nationals Park. But as the girls are about to collect the ball, a man is seen stepping in to intercept the catch.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Yankees made a terrible trade deadline deal and it’s only getting worse

When New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman traded Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals, everybody was surprised. Given the Yankees needed starting pitching support, moving on from Montgomery seemed like an odd decision, especially since the team gained an injured outfielder in the process. Harrison Bader still hasn’t...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#The Kansas City Royals
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.7 FanDuel...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting second on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Tuesday night

Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will man second base after Abraham Toro was rested versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Frazier to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.8 FanDuel points...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat eighth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Montero for 7.7 FanDuel...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy