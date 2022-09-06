Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Michael Chavis operating first base for Pirates on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the New York Mets. Chavis will take over first base after Josh VanMeter was sent to the bench in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Chavis to score 7.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will man second base after Abraham Toro was rested versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Frazier to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brendan Rodgers sitting for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will move to the bench on Tuesday with Elehuris Montero starting at third base. Montero will bat eighth versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Montero for 7.7 FanDuel...
