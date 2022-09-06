Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nicolas Cage became a father of many childrenCar News | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
You're Invited! Local Beach Will Host Jeep Meet-Up EventDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
5 Coolest Museums in Los Angeles to check out.VishnuLos Angeles, CA
The Tragic Life and Brutal Death of Sharon TateHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
From LA to Syn City in Luna Joya’s Latest NovelEcho SheaLos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers: Trayce Thompson Discusses the Only Hole in His Game This Season
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson was acquired to hit left-handed pitchers, but it's been his performance against righties that has really stood out this year.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
Max Muncy homers twice as Dodgers keep dominating Giants
Max Muncy homered twice and Joey Gallo hit a three-run shot to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
James McCann behind the plate for Mets on Tuesday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCann will catch in Pittsburgh after Tomas Nido was left on the bench on Tuesday evening. numberFire's models project McCann to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Astros' J.J. Matijevic batting seventh on Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder J.J. Matijevic is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Matijevic will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. Trey Mancini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew Knizner catching for Cardinals on Tuesday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Knizner will catch for left-hander Jose Quintana on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Paolo Espino and Washington. Yadier Molina moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Knizner for 6.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Brewers' Luis Urias batting seventh on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Urias will start at third base on Wednesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Jace Peterson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urias for 12.3 FanDuel points on...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Madrigal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Justin Dunn and the Reds. Zach McKinstry returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Madrigal for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Barnhart will catch for left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Eric Haase returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 6.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Trey Mancini sitting for Houston on Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Trey Mancini is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. Mancini will move to the bench on Tuesday with J.J. Matijevic starting at designated hitter. Matijevic will bat seventh versus right-hander Glenn Otto and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Matijevic for 8.1...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Seattle's Adam Frazier operating second base on Tuesday night
Seattle Mariners utility-man Adam Frazier is batting seventh in Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Frazier will man second base after Abraham Toro was rested versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Frazier to score 7.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Daza will start in left field on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Brandon Woodruff and Milwaukee. Sean Bouchard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Dalton Guthrie in right field on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies utility-man Dalton Guthrie is batting eighth in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Guthrie will man right field after Nick Maton was given the night off versus their division competition. numberFire's models project Guthrie to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Barnes will catch for left-hander Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Will Smith moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnes for 7.7...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLB・
Comments / 0