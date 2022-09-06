ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation seeks Golden Apple nominations

By American News
 2 days ago
Nominations are now open for the 2022-23 Golden Apple Award given out by the Aberdeen Public Schools Foundation.

The award recognizes individuals who are dedicated, inspiring and making a difference in the Aberdeen School District. Nominations are due Oct. 1. Up to three winners will be announced in January 2023. Each receives $500 and a golden apple.

Nominees may be patrons and/or current employees of the Aberdeen School District who stand out above the rest for their outstanding contributions to the school district and dedication to excellence in education.

Nomination forms are available at www.AberdeenPublicSchoolsFoundation.org. Nominees will be contacted to fill out a brief form to confirm their nomination. Teachers who are nominated are also eligible to apply for the regional and national teacher of the year awards.

For more information, contact Gretchen Sharp at 605-725-7118 or Gretchen.Sharp@k12.sd.us.

American News

American News

