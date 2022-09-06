ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Drew Sidora Thinks Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Officially Over

By JLP
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NenM2_0hkbS8AK00

This season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta has been nothing short of amazing. Feuds left and right, friends of the Housewives are involved in some of the drama, and they gave us a show almost every episode.

Marlo Hampton — a longtime friend of the show turned first-season peach holder really delivered on her promise. For years, Marlo has been begging for a peach from the network and from Andy Cohen . Many of her co-stars ( Kenya Moore and NeNe Leakes ) have been quick to say that Marlo would NEVER snag a peach simply because she’s not the network’s cup of tea . Well, look how wrong they were.

Every single Housewife was clocked in and ready to work this season thanks to Marlo keeping them on their toes. One of the biggest fights of the season revolved around Marlo and RHOA vet, Kandi Burruss . I always enjoy an interesting fight — especially between two cast members that have a longstanding history, but the blow-up between these two was actually kind of hard to watch.

Throughout the season, Marlo came for Kandi… hard. This wasn’t fun shade, this was LETHAL shade. In an earlier episode, Marlo could be seen speaking with Shereé Whitfield where she said Kandi was a “ho” and that she “f–ked everybody for free .” As the season continued, Marlo kept coming for Kandi in her confessionals until it all reached a boiling point during their second cast trip to Jamaica. During the dinner, Marlo not only came for Kandi but also came for Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker . This wasn’t a surprise as many of the women have claimed Todd is opportunistic — oh, and don’t forget Mama Joyce thinks so as well.

After the trip ended, Marlo and Kandi can be seen making up in the airport over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken. Honestly, I can’t blame Kandi here — I probably would’ve swept things under the rug for KFC as well. And despite the chicken being the unifying force here — Drew Sidora , who saw it all first-hand doesn’t think their truce will last. She told Page Six , “I think for the moment, it was like, ‘OK, all is well. Thank you for this chicken.’ But in the long term, there’s no real resolve there because you can’t say certain things and just try to apologize and it goes away.”

One thing we know about Kandi is that she’s a businesswoman. She cares very much about her brands… yes, with an ‘s’ — and will do anything to protect her legacy and image. After all, she is worldwide . Also, Kandi is very philanthropic and she’s been vocal about that both on and off the show. On an episode of RHOA, Marlo can be seen saying, “… you don’t even have it in your heart Kandi to help other people.” To which Shereé responds, “she’s for herself.” Because of this, I am not surprised to hear Kandi coming for Marlo during the RHOA reunion trailer sneak peek slamming her for making such an outrageous comment. These statements in addition to everything else Marlo said this season is what I think really drove Kandi to her breaking point after the season wrapped filming.

Marlo has been very open about the fact that she doesn’t know how to “read” the girls so instead, she shoots below the belt. Drew also added, “I don’t agree with how she attacks people … I do feel like Marlo has a lot of work to do and a lot of repairing to do before people can openly trust her and embrace her fully.” Drew also mentioned that she feels Marlo was adding “a little extra” sauce in her scenes to secure her peach for season 15. To this, I will say… if anyone knows a thing or two about doing THE MOST in a scene to secure a future season, it’s Drew. Let’s talk about the doggy bones, shall we?

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MARLO AND KANDI WILL EVER GET BACK ON TRACK? AND DO YOU THINK MARLO WENT BELOW THE BELT?

[Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]

The post Drew Sidora Thinks Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ Friendship Is Officially Over appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 8

Related
urbanbellemag.com

Drew Sidora Drags Sheree Whitfield + Calls Her Relationship with Martell Holt Fake

Drew Sidora and Sheree Whitfield have been struggling to get along. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Sheree Whitfield and Drew Sidora have been clashing on the current season. It all started after Drew repeated what her assistant told her. He accused Sheree of not paying him while he worked for her. Drew repeated this to Kandi Burruss. And she questioned how she should approach this since she was just getting to know Sheree. Kandi then shared this with Kenya Moore. Then it made its way back to Sheree thanks to Kenya. So Sheree took it as Drew was coming for her unprovoked. Eventually, things only got messier because Sheree’s friend got involved.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Todd Tucker’s Daughter is Tired of People Coming for Her Father + RHOA Fans Caused Trauma

Todd Tucker was dragged into Marlo Hampton and Kandi Burruss’ feud. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss went off on the recent episode. One can assume this is because Marlo Hampton brought up Mama Joyce and came for Todd Tucker. The cast was in Jamaica. Sanya Richards-Ross was hosting the trip. And a harmless dinner turned messy after Marlo became critical of Ralph Pittman. She took issue with Ralph changing his mind about adopting Drew Sidora’s son. However, Ralph did it out of respect for the child’s biological father. They reconnected last season.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nene Leakes
Person
Kandi Burruss
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Person
Andy Cohen
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Responds After Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Calls Her Old

Martell Holt and Sheree Whitfield are receiving backlash for their romance. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines due to his custody battle. He is currently suing Melody Holt for full custody of their children. This has been a hot topic on social media. Some fans have accused Martell of being emotionally abusive. So they created a petition. And they are calling for Martell to be fired from the show. Martell has also been accused of being homophobic towards Melody’s brother Marcus Minnifield. Regardless, fans have no choice but to wait and see how the custody case plays out. The drama will likely be shown on LAMH.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her

Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach. After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi […] The post Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LHHATL Star Momma Dee Calls Out Sheree Whitfield for Dating Martell Holt

Martell Holt’s drama with Melody Holt and Arionne Curry isn’t slowing him down. The relationship between “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Sheree Whitfield and “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” cast member Martell Holt seemingly became Instagram official last week.   Previously, It’s been reported the reality show stars recently became an item while LAMH is on hiatus. Martell is seemingly balancing this new relationship while co-parenting with both his ex-wife Melody Holt and former mistress Arionne Curry.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton is shaking the table once again. But does she even realize it? The latest season of RHOBH has given us viewers a LOT to talk about. Be it the love and praise for diamond holders like Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, or the disdain for OG Kyle Richards […] The post Kathy Hilton Says She Forgot Diana Jenkins Was On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Friendship#Jamaica#The Real Housewives Of#Rhoa
Reality Tea

Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail”

This season of Married to Medicine has been explosive since the beginning. And the drama surrounding Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. In fact, none of the drama seems to be stopping. And you know with this group of friends, the drama is what we live for. Throughout the past […] The post Married To Medicine Star Toya Bush-Harris Says She Kept Moving To Avoid “Demonic Mail” appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kandi Burruss Claps Back At Critics Body-Shaming Her Daughter Riley: ‘It Really Boils My Blood’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 46, spoke out about the online bullying that the children of the Bravo franchise stars face, including her daughter Riley, 20. “I despise it. It bothers me so much,” Kandi said in an August 30 interview with People, where she opened up about how Riley has been the victim of online body shaming. “Everybody already knows that Riley dealt with her weight issues growing up in the public eye. People would make comments on her body and say things about her personal look and it really boils my blood,” she added.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tiffany Haddish Used Her $80,000 ‘Girls Trip’ Paycheck to Pay Off Her House, Feared ‘Being Homeless Again’

Tiffany Haddish revealed in 2020 that she received an $80,000 paycheck for her breakout role in “Girls Trip,” and now she’s updating fans on how she spent her first major Hollywood payday. As part of her Cosmopolitan cover story, Haddish revealed that she used all of her “Girls Trip” money to finish paying off the house she bought after the first season of “The Carmichael Show.” Haddish didn’t waste a beat in paying off the house out of fear she’d go homeless again. “I started trying to figure out how to create generational wealth. The fastest way to do it and...
HOMELESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’

Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Simone Biles' Sister Adria Reveals the Olympian's Reaction to Her 'Claim to Fame' Game (Exclusive)

It didn't take long for Adria Biles to get clocked as Simone Biles' sister after entering the Claim to Fame house, but "Louise" managed to channel her family's winning spirit and stick it out until Monday's episode of the ABC reality show. After being eliminated seventh in Claim to Fame, which pits celebrity family members against one another in a competition to discover one another's true identity, Adria opened up to PopCulture.com about her time in the house and what her sister Simone's reaction was to her reality TV debut.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
28K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy